Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mailgun Becomes an Independent Company (mailgun.com)
20 points by kikki 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I moved to mailgun after the mandrill "incident" and I have been very happy since. I hope the service will stay stable!

reply


Out of curiousity (either I missed it or I forgot) what was the Mandrill incident?

reply


I'm glad they learned the importance of support from RS and internalized it. I have noticed an increase in quality of support over the past couple months.

reply


I'm a big fan of Mailgun, but haven't actually sent enough mails in a month yet for them to actually charge me. I wonder what % of their users are the same?

reply


We were having some deliveribilty issues with Office365 just putting everything in the Junk Mail no matter what we were trying. I found a write up on the issue from someone else who had the same issue and the solution (for them) was basically, pay Mailgun for a dedicated IP. It was going to be a tough pill to swallow because we send, MAYBE, 200 emails a month (they're basically for password resets and such, not mailing list blasts).

Their support basically refused to take my money and switched us to a different sending server that day and our emails were no longer hitting the junk folder within possibly less than two hours of first contact with their support.

As a developer it's incredibly easy to integrate with, the dashboards are very helpful for debugging, and the one time in at least a few years I've reached out to their support they were informative and expedient.

I've found their competitors to be harder to integrate with and focused more on mass mailing for marketing, wanting to funnel everything through their UI.

I hope Mailgun can keep up all the good work they're doing, it's a breath of fresh air to know sending emails from our web applications will take all of five minutes to integrate.

reply


I'm a happy customer and I'm really glad to hear this.

reply


Congrats guys!

- From a happy customer.

reply


Congrats to the entire Mailgun team. I'm looking forward to seeing all the awesome stuff you do an an independent company!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: