Their support basically refused to take my money and switched us to a different sending server that day and our emails were no longer hitting the junk folder within possibly less than two hours of first contact with their support.
As a developer it's incredibly easy to integrate with, the dashboards are very helpful for debugging, and the one time in at least a few years I've reached out to their support they were informative and expedient.
I've found their competitors to be harder to integrate with and focused more on mass mailing for marketing, wanting to funnel everything through their UI.
I hope Mailgun can keep up all the good work they're doing, it's a breath of fresh air to know sending emails from our web applications will take all of five minutes to integrate.
- From a happy customer.
