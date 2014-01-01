Hacker News
The Strange and Curious Tale of the Last True Hermit (2014)
17 points
by
petecooper
3 hours ago
bruleyii
1 hour ago
I feel like for how long he was in the woods and how much he read, he should have come across some primitive technology reading where he wouldn't need to rely so much on stealing from cabins.
Either way, impressive and a good read.
JohnJamesRambo
53 minutes ago
It kind of just boils down to it was easier for him to steal and that is kind of the crux of the matter in this case. It's hard to see him as some sort of noble nature man when he is eating a diet of stolen snack cakes, yet in other areas what he did was quite impressive. It's a fascinating case, thank you to OP for sharing it.
