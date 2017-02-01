Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Park Opens to Employees in April (apple.com)
64 points by davidhariri 3 hours ago | 40 comments





Matthew Roberts (not me) has been posting awesome drone flyover videos of the construction. The video is absolutely stunning and filmed in 4k. Highly recommended.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvkh5udzKds

Probably I would inevitably think this about any ring-shaped building, but it looks quite a bit like the GCHQ headquarters in Cheltenham.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_Communications_Head...

I guess the Apple version is somewhat more slender and (unsurprisingly for Apple?) a bit shinier.

Circular buildings have been around for a lot longer then that. The Pentagon is essentially a round building with a grassy area in the middle.

Wait there's 17 megawatts of solar on this thing? Would love to hear more about how this integrated into the facility. That is an immense PV array.

In another comment someone shared a youtube video of a flyover of the facility. It includes a shot of the solar array, it is absolutely amazing

It's literally a walled garden. Oh the irony.

I think you might've meant to say "how appropriate", or "how fitting". A situation is ironic is when the outcome is contrary to the expectation. (Eg: getting run over by an ambulance)

Why is that ironic?

Because Apple makes software walled-gardens.

Isn't that actually the opposite of "ironic", then?

You can see it from a nearby hiking trail, Rancho San Antonio. It's really rather stunning.

Also, I really appreciate whichever jurisdiction gave the go ahead and funded the expansion of the on/off ramps on Wolfe/280 (likely Cupertino?). The traffic in the area has become really miserable over the years and I'm hopeful that things are a bit better than the current De Anza Blvd situation.

Wow, for all of Apple's perfectionism, I'm surprised the distorted reflections on the circular sunshades aren't driving someone bonkers.

That looks great - and even with that, Apple has SO much cash on hand.

Considering that Jobs single handedly saved Apple when he returned I would think he would get a bit more of an honor than a theater named after him.

This is so beautiful and inspiring. A real legacy. Imagine a world without Apple computers pushing the envelope. We'd still be using wired mice and ugly black boxes.

If only Steve Jobs had taken the traditional medicine route he would have been with us for another 50 years.

> Imagine a world without Apple computers pushing the envelope. We'd still be using wired mice and ugly black boxes.

I strongly disagree with these classes of statements. Would we not have calculus without Newton? Great ideas tend to often happen simultaneously for a reason.

Building of more complex abstractions (metaphors in the context of language) allows us collectively to consider ideas that previously we could have never considered (i.e. it increases our perception). Julian Jaynes on the power of metaphor for unlocking new ideas:

> All of these concrete metaphors increase enormously our powers of perception of the world about us and our understanding of it, and literally create new objects. Indeed, language is an organ of perception, not simply a means of communication.

If Jobs and crew hadn't done what they did, someone else would have. The timeline may not have been the same, but even 'geniuses' must exist within the context of their society and world.

>Imagine a world without Apple computers pushing the envelope. We'd still be using wired mice and ugly black boxes.

Wow talk about drinking the kool aid. Apple did not invent the wireless mouse, that honor belongs to Logitech[1].

[1]:http://www.macworld.com/article/1137400/input-devices/mouse4...

Invent != popularize.

I still see far more wireless Logitech mice than Apple mice, so I wouldn't give them credit for popularizing it either.

Once every few months you'll run into someone who uses a Magic Mouse, but it's practically a novelty item.

As much as Steve gets credit, the real credit goes to the thousands of engineers that were the ones who created the envelope of which to push, and then kept pushing that one as well. Its never one man.

Its unfortunate he chose to not use proven medicine as a treatment, though.

Why not quote Steve Jobs? He said it much better.

"Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people." Steve Jobs

> We'd still be using wired mice and ugly black boxes.

im pretty sure a lot of people use wired mice and have black boxes as their desktop computer case.

... and are perfectly happy doing it. Heck, I even use an "ugly black box" as my laptop (an older Lenovo thinkpad) :)

I'd like nothing more than a wired Magic Trackpad. Batteries suck.

Or maybe one that reports the current battery level correctly. Neither my Apple wireless keyboard or trackpad seem able to properly pass that info along to the OS.

Well, the new one they released almost a year ago is perfect for you then

>If only Steve Jobs had taken the traditional medicine route he would have been with us for another 50 years.

That's a mighty fine assumption you are making there. Please share with me how you know this? Are you a future seeing oncologist that can see how his body would have reacted to specific treatments, or maybe you know more details than the rest of us about the exact mutation?

I still use a wired trackball!

looks at his wired mouse and black laptop

And then everyone took the bait.

don't know if you are serious or joking.

And we'd have a retina Macbook Air...

We do: https://www.apple.com/macbook/

Parts of this should be open to the public. The public has had to endure all of the construction and has lost a large amount of land-space that could have been used for the community. Instead, we have a completely private & inaccessible area. Sure, there are cafes, fitness centers, and working areas within the building but none of it is public and all at the expense of the people who live there.

> has lost a large amount of land-space that could have been used for the community

Huh? The site they built on wasn't green field, they purchased previously constructed commercial real estate, knocked it down, and then built up their new campus. Look at this image: http://i.imgur.com/lzAbM0R.jpg

Please explain to us how the old use of the space was used by the community? All I see are commercial buildings and car parks. Because to me it seems like what Apple are doing with it (e.g. planting trees) will be far better for the local area than what was there previously.

The ironic thing is that you likely only posted this because Apple called it a "park" and has planted a ton of greenery. You assumed it was a green field site before without checking, and claimed Apple stole it "from the community." If anything Apple has improved the local area dramatically with this development, they've added a park, not stole one.

> Parts of this should be open to the public.

Who do you think financed this? Apple consumers and investors that's who, not taxpayers. Why should it be open to the public? If it were a government project it would still be under construction for the next 10 years.

> The public has had to endure all of the construction and has lost a large amount of land-space that could have been used for the community.

Or, in reality, Apple bought the real-estate, and pumped hundreds of millions (actually I just looked it up, it is billions with a B) of dollars into the economy and put scores of construction, engineers, and high skilled people to work building it. This isn't soviet Russia comrade.

If the public wants to use land for a community park, then they should buy some land and build a park. It's not Apple's responsibility to fund it for them. Cities all over the country manage to build and maintain parks on their own. I'm sure Cupertino gets, or at least could get, a lot of tax revenue from Apple.

This sounds like pure NIMBY entitlement to me. "How DARE they build a corporate headquarters when they could have built a PARK!?"

Somehow I doubt the construction of this facility incurred any meaningful "expense" to any of "the people who live there"

If you read the press release, there is a public visitors centre, cafe and Apple Store.

Quoted from the article "Apple Park will also include a visitors center with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public"

