I guess the Apple version is somewhat more slender and (unsurprisingly for Apple?) a bit shinier.
Also, I really appreciate whichever jurisdiction gave the go ahead and funded the expansion of the on/off ramps on Wolfe/280 (likely Cupertino?). The traffic in the area has become really miserable over the years and I'm hopeful that things are a bit better than the current De Anza Blvd situation.
If only Steve Jobs had taken the traditional medicine route he would have been with us for another 50 years.
I strongly disagree with these classes of statements. Would we not have calculus without Newton? Great ideas tend to often happen simultaneously for a reason.
Building of more complex abstractions (metaphors in the context of language) allows us collectively to consider ideas that previously we could have never considered (i.e. it increases our perception). Julian Jaynes on the power of metaphor for unlocking new ideas:
> All of these concrete metaphors increase enormously our powers of perception of the world about us and our understanding of it, and literally create new objects. Indeed, language is an organ of perception, not simply a means of communication.
If Jobs and crew hadn't done what they did, someone else would have. The timeline may not have been the same, but even 'geniuses' must exist within the context of their society and world.
Wow talk about drinking the kool aid. Apple did not invent the wireless mouse, that honor belongs to Logitech[1].
Once every few months you'll run into someone who uses a Magic Mouse, but it's practically a novelty item.
Its unfortunate he chose to not use proven medicine as a treatment, though.
"Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people." Steve Jobs
im pretty sure a lot of people use wired mice and have black boxes as their desktop computer case.
That's a mighty fine assumption you are making there. Please share with me how you know this? Are you a future seeing oncologist that can see how his body would have reacted to specific treatments, or maybe you know more details than the rest of us about the exact mutation?
Huh? The site they built on wasn't green field, they purchased previously constructed commercial real estate, knocked it down, and then built up their new campus. Look at this image: http://i.imgur.com/lzAbM0R.jpg
Please explain to us how the old use of the space was used by the community? All I see are commercial buildings and car parks. Because to me it seems like what Apple are doing with it (e.g. planting trees) will be far better for the local area than what was there previously.
The ironic thing is that you likely only posted this because Apple called it a "park" and has planted a ton of greenery. You assumed it was a green field site before without checking, and claimed Apple stole it "from the community." If anything Apple has improved the local area dramatically with this development, they've added a park, not stole one.
Who do you think financed this? Apple consumers and investors that's who, not taxpayers. Why should it be open to the public? If it were a government project it would still be under construction for the next 10 years.
> The public has had to endure all of the construction and has lost a large amount of land-space that could have been used for the community.
Or, in reality, Apple bought the real-estate, and pumped hundreds of millions (actually I just looked it up, it is billions with a B) of dollars into the economy and put scores of construction, engineers, and high skilled people to work building it. This isn't soviet Russia comrade.
Somehow I doubt the construction of this facility incurred any meaningful "expense" to any of "the people who live there"
