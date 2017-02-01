Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
NASA to Host News Conference on Discovery Beyond Our Solar System
(
nasa.gov
)
55 points
by
tuyguntn
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
14 comments
|
favorite
adamcharnock
22 minutes ago
Distractedly misread that as NASA holding a press conference from deep space, regarding some sort of discovery.
reply
kombucha2
14 minutes ago
I did the exact thing....
reply
c3534l
49 minutes ago
It's not aliens.
reply
sheraz
27 minutes ago
downvoted for ruining the fun :-)
reply
saluki
23 minutes ago
I'm not saying it's Aliens. BUT it's Aliens.
http://s2.quickmeme.com/img/68/68eb1932463fb0e215bc9b0e62ba1...
reply
geggam
36 minutes ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nibiru_cataclysm
:)
reply
l0b0
43 minutes ago
Tabby's Star? Would be wonderful if there was some sort of conclusion of that. Even if it's a completely reasonable natural phenomenon it looks like we'll learn something new.
reply
neom
2 minutes ago
If it's not a dyson sphere i'm gonna be real pissed off.
reply
kalms
54 minutes ago
Any rumours as to what this is about? (Don't want to get ahead of myself..)
reply
randomnumber314
48 minutes ago
http://nasawatch.com/archives/2017/02/spitzer-discove.html
reply
wwarren
53 minutes ago
Well, according to the article, exoplanets.
reply
Raphmedia
50 minutes ago
Most likely new ways to analyse distant exoplanets.
reply
FeatureRush
50 minutes ago
Interesting that there is already Reddit AMA planned and mentioned in this official NASA communicate.
reply
Dowwie
18 minutes ago
hopefully, Neil DeGrasse Tyson translates for the public
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply