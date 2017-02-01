Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NASA to Host News Conference on Discovery Beyond Our Solar System (nasa.gov)
Distractedly misread that as NASA holding a press conference from deep space, regarding some sort of discovery.

I did the exact thing....

It's not aliens.

downvoted for ruining the fun :-)

I'm not saying it's Aliens. BUT it's Aliens.

http://s2.quickmeme.com/img/68/68eb1932463fb0e215bc9b0e62ba1...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nibiru_cataclysm :)

Tabby's Star? Would be wonderful if there was some sort of conclusion of that. Even if it's a completely reasonable natural phenomenon it looks like we'll learn something new.

If it's not a dyson sphere i'm gonna be real pissed off.

Any rumours as to what this is about? (Don't want to get ahead of myself..)

http://nasawatch.com/archives/2017/02/spitzer-discove.html

Well, according to the article, exoplanets.

Most likely new ways to analyse distant exoplanets.

Interesting that there is already Reddit AMA planned and mentioned in this official NASA communicate.

hopefully, Neil DeGrasse Tyson translates for the public

