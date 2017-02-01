Hacker News
NASA to Host News Conference on Discovery Beyond Our Solar System
(
nasa.gov
)
52 points
by
tuyguntn
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
13 comments
|
favorite
geggam
32 minutes ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nibiru_cataclysm
:)
adamcharnock
18 minutes ago
Distractedly misread that as NASA holding a press conference from deep space, regarding some sort of discovery.
kombucha2
10 minutes ago
I did the exact thing....
c3534l
45 minutes ago
It's not aliens.
sheraz
23 minutes ago
downvoted for ruining the fun :-)
saluki
19 minutes ago
I'm not saying it's Aliens. BUT it's Aliens.
http://s2.quickmeme.com/img/68/68eb1932463fb0e215bc9b0e62ba1...
l0b0
39 minutes ago
Tabby's Star? Would be wonderful if there was some sort of conclusion of that. Even if it's a completely reasonable natural phenomenon it looks like we'll learn something new.
kalms
50 minutes ago
Any rumours as to what this is about? (Don't want to get ahead of myself..)
reply
randomnumber314
44 minutes ago
http://nasawatch.com/archives/2017/02/spitzer-discove.html
wwarren
49 minutes ago
Well, according to the article, exoplanets.
Raphmedia
46 minutes ago
Most likely new ways to analyse distant exoplanets.
Dowwie
14 minutes ago
hopefully, Neil DeGrasse Tyson translates for the public
FeatureRush
46 minutes ago
Interesting that there is already Reddit AMA planned and mentioned in this official NASA communicate.
