|Ask HN: Do you use custom icons (shortcuts) on Android?
1 point by imakesoft 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|As a designer I'm interested of icons (shortcuts) usage on Android. There are some apps that let you change your Home Screen icons. Are you styling your Home Screen with icons? If so, what do you look for in new icons? Is it important to "theme" all icons or only certain icons? Is it also important that the icons are matching with the wallpaper? How about renaming the shortcut, is it important?
