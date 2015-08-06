My parents use WhatsApp on generations-old phones - it performs great and it's simple enough to understand. Why can't we keep the more complex stuff over on Snapchat? Or Instagram. Or Facebook Messenger. Or...
reply
I think it's more Facebook wants what Snap's got. Snap has visibility into bits of time social graph Facebook doesn't, and the latter doesn't like that. Vindictiveness isn't a good long-term strategy; ruthless territoriality is.
Have to agree with the conclusion of this Guardian article that has documented the phenomenon:
"With attempts six and seven coming in the same month, and eight, nine, and 10 coming in the same weekend, it’s clear that Facebook’s attacks on Snapchat are accelerating. Some back-of-the-envelope maths suggests that at the current rate of acceleration, there will be more Facebook clones of Snapchat than there are atoms in the universe by the year 2030. And yet Snapchat will probably still be more popular among teens."
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/oct/31/facebook-...
It was originally a chat app, but is now a standardized authentication, payments and UI for tons of services, like booking a doctor, getting a taxi, etc. Truly seems like we're missing out by not having it.
You can figure out ways to do it, but it's pretty kludgy (messages addressed to you have to be encrypted with the keys of each device you've authorized) and you can't scroll back prior to when a device was authorized and its key was communicated to other participants, which users might not find convenient.
But it's why I don't use Whatsapp as well, personally. I prefer the cross-device seamlessness of Hangouts (and FB Messenger) to E2E crypto.
Bragging about E2E encryption while feeding the Facebook data monster IMO is a bit like bragging about how you transport your slaves in armored vehicles:
Yes, they are safer against robberies.
No, [given my current threat model] I'd still prefer driving something less secure that isn't abusing my every action [and every action of everyone I communicate with] for the profit of Facebook.
Edit: clarifications, in square brackets and below
It seems no doubt that Whatsapp is safer against an 3rd party adversary.
My points are only that
- I consider Facebook an adversary at this point,
- I don't belive they bought Whatsapp and removed the fees because of the goodness in Mark Zuckerbergs heart,
- I don't believe they would update their privacy policy if they somehow thought they could get away with what they are planning to do under the old privacy policy.
It would also make sense if more people are already on Telegram (so that you have less people to convince to switch), but again you don't mention this reason to prefer Telegram over Signal.
In my case, as usually advocated by security expert, I prefer Signal, and I fallback to WhatsApp whenever it is too big a hurdle to make people switch.
I at least felt you were contributing constructively to the discussion and have upvoted you.
I have accepted to use Telegram the same way I have accepted to drive a car that isn't the safest in the latest tests.
It is a tradeoff. Someday I or some of my passengers might get killed where we could have survived in a new Mercedes or Volvo.
Someday my messages might get intercepted where I could have avoided it.
Meanwhile I try to drive safely.
unless you use Telegram for some features that Signal does not have
I use bots, large groups, desktop client, hashtags, @replies, answers, channels and possibly more that I can't remember.
I might be wrong but I though Signal lacked several of those.
Happy to be corrected if not :-)
We're in a period of closed chat ecosystems (Joe Schmoe doesn't use Matrix, IRC or XMPP) and fairly spacious smartphone storage, which in my circles means that people tend to be quite willing to install an extra app for chatting.
A bunch of my friends use Signal, and the ones that don't I communicate with on WhatsApp.
I think at some point they had the (IMO possibly good) idea that they would make the client free of charge and make money by charging for API access for businesses etc but that was before (IMO as usual) they decided to go all in on scooping up user data and trying to copy Snapchat again ;-)
It's embarassing that a major app like Snapchat—built around ephemerality and privacy and often handling sensitive data—still doesn't have any form of end-to-end encryption.
[1]: https://www.whatsapp.com/faq/en/general/28030015
[2]: https://www.whatsapp.com/security/
[3]: https://www.whatsapp.com/security/WhatsApp-Security-Whitepap...
* I miss having status lines as a visible message to the world. I know this isn't exactly the same thing and that Whatsapp/Gtalk/etc. have those, but they have been de-emphasized, so saying "man, I'm excited about $this" isn't likely to reach my friends.
* I'm always conflicted between using Facebook for "thoughtful" stuff (that won't embarass me in six months' time) and just posting from random whimsical observations ("I saw a pretty butterfly!") and moods/feelings. My Facebook network is too wide now, too.
* I did install Snapchat to check it out, but it's just not for my demographic. Younger people take to the internet to complement and boost their meatspace life; we 30-somethings gradually drift apart from friends but want to keep some semblance (or even illusion) of a friend base that is alive.
Overall, I've been using Facebook as a degenerated blogging/syndication platform, but miss the social features of a social platform. Hey, when is the update getting to international iPhone App Stores? I want to try it!
Granted, this is mostly me using it from the web ui, but it happens almost once a session.
edit: I'm not knocking it specifically, just saying i'm surprised it's so popular - for me it has common issues with basic functionality (above).
On the other hand, Snapchat is an awful piece of software, and some competition to prod them into fixing it would be useful.
That's what I see. The only new modules were "Active Now" and "Favourites", both of which I've hidden.
> Status could also open up new advertising opportunities for WhatsApp. If it followed Snap and Instagram’s lead, it could insert full-screen ads in-between friends’ Statuses.
I really liked WhatsApp's business model before the aquisition : user's pay a small annual fee to use the app. What was cool to see was that the network effects were so strong that people who had never paid for an app or subscription service paid for WhatsApp. If they kept the service paid I doubt it would have reached the 1 billion users mark so quickly, but just humour me here : with 1 billion users they would have atleast 1 billion dollars in ARR. That would have been cool. They could have focused on what they do best : provide a no BS end to end encrypted messenger which respects the user's privacy. (Yes, I am aware of Signal and I use it).
I am curious to see how Facebook balances the need to monetize vs to the need to maintain WhatsApp's reputation as a service that respects users' privacy.
(I used to love it and be a walking billboard for it, which is possibly why I dislike it so strongly now.)
You meant at most. Apple takes ~30%, Google take ~15%
https://threema.ch/en/blog/posts/threema-poll-feature
- bots
- hashtags
- simple working multi device setup
- an option to not feed your and your friends social connections to Facebook
This is just another move into their territory.
WhatsApp owned by Facebook which also owns FB Messenger, its only a matter of time for this transition.
I think this could be the beginning of the end for Whatsapp's ubiquity. It's such a shame as Whatsapp has such insane market penetration here (UK/Spain) that it is going to be a huge mess to try to switch to an alternative. I literally haven't received an SMS from a friend in years.
[1]:https://www.whatsapp.com/legal/#terms-of-service
This features genuinely adds to the user experience and its nice to have a way of sharing statuses with most if not all of my contact list as opposed to a select few that use snap chat.
My only gripe is the privacy concerns, I can't help but feel Facebook will combine all data one day and most worryingly in retrospect.
This feature is now in TWO Facebook owned apps (WhatsApp + Instagram) and I recently read that they're also bringing it to Facebook (currently testing with some users). So now I have three identical products from the same company. It doesn't make sense to update the story in each app. Some friends will update one over the other and now I have three stories to check. That's the opposite of adding to the user experience in my opinion. Give them a bit more time and I'll have three identical Facebook apps just with different icons on my phone.
* Group MMS messages are a nightmare so people in my demographic often use GroupMe to facilitate them
* I'm not even sure if attaching images and other media on MMS messages is supposed to work consistently. I usually end up with an image that has been severely degraded in quality
* No read notifications, which can be useful if you goose to enable them on WhatsApp, Signal, etc.
* Poor security, I would assume that SMS is far easier for law enforcement to illegally bug
* Conversing with people who are in different countries as SMS typically invokes outrageous charges, and my mobile provider includes 2G data in most countries
* Can't use SMS on a computer unless through something like Google Voice, which isn't a pure SMS solution
* Message history backups are much better documented on WhatsApp/Signal, so that I've never bothered to figure out how to restore SMS history after I get a new phone or install a new ROM on my phone (Android)
* Free international communication
* Read/typing receipts
* Faster and more reliable
* Sending of media
* Group chats that actually work
* Seamless usage across desktop/mobile
Going back to SMS is like going back to the dark ages after getting used to a proper web-based chat client. As far as I can tell pretty much the only place where technical users still use SMS is the US.
This isn't true for Whatsapp and was my main technical reason for leaving Whatsapp for Telegram.
(I have another post in this thread that explains my reasoning WRT security.)
but my family is stubborn like myself and refuse to change.
Practical advice or anyone who decides to try:
- recommend it to friends at your age first.
- emphasize ease of use, not security (also I wouldn't even feel comfortable telling people that Telegram is more secure)
- both can be used free of charge so I am fine with communicating with my stubborn siblings on Whatsapp and everyone else on other platforms.
/jk
- Paying for domestic text messages
- Paying for international text messages
- Being able to add / remove participants from a conversation
- Paying for roaming charges (SMS v.s. chat app over wifi)
My parents use WhatsApp on generations-old phones - it performs great and it's simple enough to understand. Why can't we keep the more complex stuff over on Snapchat? Or Instagram. Or Facebook Messenger. Or...
reply