WhatsApp launches Status, an encrypted Snapchat Stories clone (techcrunch.com)
WhatsApp launches Status, an encrypted Snapchat Stories clone





This individual feature isn't so bad, but I still dislike the precedent - WhatsApp is an amazingly fast, efficient app right now. It'll be a shame to see it descend into the usual junk as they pack in feature after feature no one really asked for.

My parents use WhatsApp on generations-old phones - it performs great and it's simple enough to understand. Why can't we keep the more complex stuff over on Snapchat? Or Instagram. Or Facebook Messenger. Or...

Because Facebook wants to run Snap into the ground. That is why they are trying to steal all of their users to their own messaging apps. Instagram Stories has done that some but they want more. There are also some users that would prefer to just use one app than have 5 to switch between. The carrot is 'You already use WhatsApp and now you can do Snapchat without leaving. Cool, huh?' I'm not sure I agree but I think that is the attack vector.

> Facebook wants to run Snap into the ground

I think it's more Facebook wants what Snap's got. Snap has visibility into bits of time social graph Facebook doesn't, and the latter doesn't like that. Vindictiveness isn't a good long-term strategy; ruthless territoriality is.

I think this is Facebook's 9th or 10th thinly-veiled attempt to siphon users away from Snapchat. Previous direct attempts at cloning included Poke (2012) and Slingshot (2014), which didn't work at all, so they've settled for slowly cloning and integrating Snapchat features into Whatsapp and Instagram.

Have to agree with the conclusion of this Guardian article that has documented the phenomenon:

"With attempts six and seven coming in the same month, and eight, nine, and 10 coming in the same weekend, it’s clear that Facebook’s attacks on Snapchat are accelerating. Some back-of-the-envelope maths suggests that at the current rate of acceleration, there will be more Facebook clones of Snapchat than there are atoms in the universe by the year 2030. And yet Snapchat will probably still be more popular among teens."

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/oct/31/facebook-...

Possibly a good point, but alternatively, take a look at what's happened with WeChat in China. http://a16z.com/2015/08/06/wechat-china-mobile-first/

It was originally a chat app, but is now a standardized authentication, payments and UI for tons of services, like booking a doctor, getting a taxi, etc. Truly seems like we're missing out by not having it.

I guess WhatsApp will replace Facebook Messenger in a few years. Why should Facebook waste their time on developing two different apps that do nearly the same? Also, WhatsApp's userbase seems to consist of a lot of people that don't use Facebook anymore and Facebook wants them back.

Why does it want them back? It really just cares about the social graph. It doesn't need to know what you're saying, just who you're talking to. I've already seen that information used in Instagram: people I chat with more often in WhatsApp have their content (stories and posts) surfaced at the top of my feed.

Ugh I hope not, Messenger is exactly what I don't want WhatsApp to become.

I'm trying to stay away from Messenger but it does have one significant advantage over WhatsApp - it can be used on multiple devices seamlessly, which is useful when I have a work phone and my personal phone.

Almost impossible to square that requirement with strong end to end encryption.

You can figure out ways to do it, but it's pretty kludgy (messages addressed to you have to be encrypted with the keys of each device you've authorized) and you can't scroll back prior to when a device was authorized and its key was communicated to other participants, which users might not find convenient.

But it's why I don't use Whatsapp as well, personally. I prefer the cross-device seamlessness of Hangouts (and FB Messenger) to E2E crypto.

Time for the weekly reminder that if you don't have reason to believe that powerful adversaries are after you then you can use Telegram. If you feel just fine publishing on twitter or HN under you real name I guess you qualify.

Bragging about E2E encryption while feeding the Facebook data monster IMO is a bit like bragging about how you transport your slaves in armored vehicles:

Yes, they are safer against robberies.

No, [given my current threat model] I'd still prefer driving something less secure that isn't abusing my every action [and every action of everyone I communicate with] for the profit of Facebook.

Edit: clarifications, in square brackets and below

It seems no doubt that Whatsapp is safer against an 3rd party adversary.

My points are only that

- I consider Facebook an adversary at this point,

- I don't belive they bought Whatsapp and removed the fees because of the goodness in Mark Zuckerbergs heart,

- I don't believe they would update their privacy policy if they somehow thought they could get away with what they are planning to do under the old privacy policy.

I don't get why you would give up on E2E when you can just switch to Signal, unless you use Telegram for some features that Signal does not have (I don't know if there is any TBH), but you do not list them in your three points.

It would also make sense if more people are already on Telegram (so that you have less people to convince to switch), but again you don't mention this reason to prefer Telegram over Signal.

In my case, as usually advocated by security expert, I prefer Signal, and I fallback to WhatsApp whenever it is too big a hurdle to make people switch.

Don't know why you were downvoted.

I at least felt you were contributing constructively to the discussion and have upvoted you.

I don't get why you would give up on E2E when you can just switch to Signal,

I have accepted to use Telegram the same way I have accepted to drive a car that isn't the safest in the latest tests.

It is a tradeoff. Someday I or some of my passengers might get killed where we could have survived in a new Mercedes or Volvo.

Someday my messages might get intercepted where I could have avoided it.

Meanwhile I try to drive safely.

unless you use Telegram for some features that Signal does not have

I use bots, large groups, desktop client, hashtags, @replies, answers, channels and possibly more that I can't remember.

I might be wrong but I though Signal lacked several of those.

Happy to be corrected if not :-)

Can you use Telegram to talk to friends on Whatsapp or Messenger?

reply


Can you use Whatsapp to talk to friends on Telegram or Messenger?

We're in a period of closed chat ecosystems (Joe Schmoe doesn't use Matrix, IRC or XMPP) and fairly spacious smartphone storage, which in my circles means that people tend to be quite willing to install an extra app for chatting.

A bunch of my friends use Signal, and the ones that don't I communicate with on WhatsApp.

Not Whatsapp, not officially at least. They will go after anyone who reverse engineers and publicizes an API.

I think at some point they had the (IMO possibly good) idea that they would make the client free of charge and make money by charging for API access for businesses etc but that was before (IMO as usual) they decided to go all in on scooping up user data and trying to copy Snapchat again ;-)

Wouldn't that defeat the point?

Hopefully this pressures Snap to offer end-to-end encryption within their app. WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted by default[1][2][3].

It's embarassing that a major app like Snapchat—built around ephemerality and privacy and often handling sensitive data—still doesn't have any form of end-to-end encryption.

[1]: https://www.whatsapp.com/faq/en/general/28030015

[2]: https://www.whatsapp.com/security/

[3]: https://www.whatsapp.com/security/WhatsApp-Security-Whitepap...

Snapchat isn't supposed to be private, it's supposed to feel private.

I'm kind of hoping this comes to my phone really soon. Three reasons:

* I miss having status lines as a visible message to the world. I know this isn't exactly the same thing and that Whatsapp/Gtalk/etc. have those, but they have been de-emphasized, so saying "man, I'm excited about $this" isn't likely to reach my friends.

* I'm always conflicted between using Facebook for "thoughtful" stuff (that won't embarass me in six months' time) and just posting from random whimsical observations ("I saw a pretty butterfly!") and moods/feelings. My Facebook network is too wide now, too.

* I did install Snapchat to check it out, but it's just not for my demographic. Younger people take to the internet to complement and boost their meatspace life; we 30-somethings gradually drift apart from friends but want to keep some semblance (or even illusion) of a friend base that is alive.

Overall, I've been using Facebook as a degenerated blogging/syndication platform, but miss the social features of a social platform. Hey, when is the update getting to international iPhone App Stores? I want to try it!

Time to move to Signal I guess. Seems like they will turn WhatsApp into bloated mess like Facebook Messenger currently is.

For what it's worth, Facebook's Messenger Lite app is really light on bloat, although it's not officially available in the US.

FTFY: Time to move to Wire I guess.

Time to move to [new flavour of the month messaging app]

I'm always surprised people use WhatsApp at all. It consistently puts messages out of order or doesn't include them all together.

Granted, this is mostly me using it from the web ui, but it happens almost once a session.

edit: I'm not knocking it specifically, just saying i'm surprised it's so popular - for me it has common issues with basic functionality (above).

Here in brazil, people use whatsapp because of the MASSIVE network effect.

reply


The hard thing to do is to make other people change to or install your new IM as well.

I dislike the trend of all apps having to be Snapchat. It adds bloat, and even if well coded and running on a powerful phone, it adds bloat to the interface. Not every app has to be a jack-of-all-trades. I've particularly found it frustrating how Facebook Messenger is no longer a clean list of conversations sorted by most recent. Now I have to scroll through games, rooms, their Snapchat clone, online now, suggested friends, etc. just to get back to my friend I talked to yesterday.

On the other hand, Snapchat is an awful piece of software, and some competition to prod them into fixing it would be useful.

> Facebook Messenger is no longer a clean list of conversations sorted by most recent

That's what I see. The only new modules were "Active Now" and "Favourites", both of which I've hidden.

Facebook, to me, has reached it's peak. It's waiting to be disrupted.

reply


This is (mighty) Facebook trying to convey a strong point across to Snapchat by throwing knock out punches from all sides (ephemeral stories in Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp).

I used to wonder how Facebook planned to monetize WhatsApp, I am beginning to find the answer :

> Status could also open up new advertising opportunities for WhatsApp. If it followed Snap and Instagram’s lead, it could insert full-screen ads in-between friends’ Statuses.

I really liked WhatsApp's business model before the aquisition : user's pay a small annual fee to use the app. What was cool to see was that the network effects were so strong that people who had never paid for an app or subscription service paid for WhatsApp. If they kept the service paid I doubt it would have reached the 1 billion users mark so quickly, but just humour me here : with 1 billion users they would have atleast 1 billion dollars in ARR. That would have been cool. They could have focused on what they do best : provide a no BS end to end encrypted messenger which respects the user's privacy. (Yes, I am aware of Signal and I use it).

I am curious to see how Facebook balances the need to monetize vs to the need to maintain WhatsApp's reputation as a service that respects users' privacy.

Did they ever actually charge people? Were me and all my family in a weird A/B test bucket that constantly gets our subscription renewed without paying? I never paid, I just occasionally got told I didn't need to yet, and my family were the same - I never understood it.

reply


Happened to me in the beginning but I think I actually paid twice near the end and I was so happy because I was supporting a sustainable, privacy-respecting company.

(I used to love it and be a walking billboard for it, which is possibly why I dislike it so strongly now.)

"1 billion users they would have atleast 1 billion dollars in ARR"

You meant at most. Apple takes ~30%, Google take ~15%

I hope they don't ruin WhatsApp they have already turned Messenger into a bloated pile of something and I have noticed my Instagram is a lot slower after the "stories" feature.

reply


I would prefer if they would add useful features instead of just addictive ones. For example, polling like Threema.

https://threema.ch/en/blog/posts/threema-poll-feature

Let me add:

- bots

- hashtags

- simple working multi device setup

- an option to not feed your and your friends social connections to Facebook

This is a big F U to snapchat after they refused zuckerbergs offer

They already did that by integrating a stories feature into Instagram that was a copy of the SnapChat one.

This is just another move into their territory.

One word: Telegram.

reply


I've installed it today following this update and was surprised to find I actually have quite a few contacts on it already. Looks very nice. Will try and get my core contacts to switch over.

One day, there will be a tech giant, that will let us disable all new, amazing, revolutionary, bloated features instead of forcing us to use them. One day...

reply


Remember eBay's bright yellow to white background transition ?

WhatsApp owned by Facebook which also owns FB Messenger, its only a matter of time for this transition.

I wonder how this will play out. When Instagram Stories were introduced my friends mostly migrated to using Instagram Stories and my engagement on Snap went down.

So Facebook is on all out war to destroy $SNAP huh?

Facebook really wants to kill Snapchat

I've been using Whatsapp since 2010 and this is the first time I've considered dropping it; all I want is an easy to use chat client. What the hell were they thinking? I'm no expert but I would guess that >50% of their userbase does not want this feature at all. My grandma uses Whatsapp!

I think this could be the beginning of the end for Whatsapp's ubiquity. It's such a shame as Whatsapp has such insane market penetration here (UK/Spain) that it is going to be a huge mess to try to switch to an alternative. I literally haven't received an SMS from a friend in years.

Here in Italy Telegram is slowly gaining traction. Even the municipality in my city uses it (for traffic notices and other warnings), very useful. Bonus points: bots, Gif search and stickers!

reply


Based on the Legal policy update a while ago[1].They should be planning to do much more than social features. I (personally) expect something like the We Chat model.

[1]:https://www.whatsapp.com/legal/#terms-of-service

WhatsApp can be more than just a messaging alterative. So far they've added small features incrementally and it would seem have been successful with this approach.

This features genuinely adds to the user experience and its nice to have a way of sharing statuses with most if not all of my contact list as opposed to a select few that use snap chat.

My only gripe is the privacy concerns, I can't help but feel Facebook will combine all data one day and most worryingly in retrospect.

>> "This features genuinely adds to the user experience and its nice to have a way of sharing statuses with most if not all of my contact list as opposed to a select few that use snap chat."

This feature is now in TWO Facebook owned apps (WhatsApp + Instagram) and I recently read that they're also bringing it to Facebook (currently testing with some users). So now I have three identical products from the same company. It doesn't make sense to update the story in each app. Some friends will update one over the other and now I have three stories to check. That's the opposite of adding to the user experience in my opinion. Give them a bit more time and I'll have three identical Facebook apps just with different icons on my phone.

reply


Facebook Messenger also has similar feature.

My wife and her friends use WhatsApp for community and event organization. I look at this as more of a response to user demand than overstepping by Facebook.

reply


reply


Not the OP, but here are just a few things that immediately sprang to my mind:

* Group MMS messages are a nightmare so people in my demographic often use GroupMe to facilitate them

* I'm not even sure if attaching images and other media on MMS messages is supposed to work consistently. I usually end up with an image that has been severely degraded in quality

* No read notifications, which can be useful if you goose to enable them on WhatsApp, Signal, etc.

* Poor security, I would assume that SMS is far easier for law enforcement to illegally bug

* Conversing with people who are in different countries as SMS typically invokes outrageous charges, and my mobile provider includes 2G data in most countries

* Can't use SMS on a computer unless through something like Google Voice, which isn't a pure SMS solution

* Message history backups are much better documented on WhatsApp/Signal, so that I've never bothered to figure out how to restore SMS history after I get a new phone or install a new ROM on my phone (Android)

Main benefits of whatsapp (or similar):

* Free international communication

* Read/typing receipts

* Faster and more reliable

* Sending of media

* Group chats that actually work

* Seamless usage across desktop/mobile

Going back to SMS is like going back to the dark ages after getting used to a proper web-based chat client. As far as I can tell pretty much the only place where technical users still use SMS is the US.

> Seamless usage across desktop/mobile

This isn't true for Whatsapp and was my main technical reason for leaving Whatsapp for Telegram.

(I have another post in this thread that explains my reasoning WRT security.)

Definitely works better on Telegram, agreed.

The problem is my mom, and non-technical friends are NOT on Telegram, so Whatsapp it is for the foreseeable future.

I got my in-laws over to Telegram and we migrated a large group that included lot of retired people over earlier this year ...

but my family is stubborn like myself and refuse to change.

Practical advice or anyone who decides to try:

- recommend it to friends at your age first.

- emphasize ease of use, not security (also I wouldn't even feel comfortable telling people that Telegram is more secure)

- both can be used free of charge so I am fine with communicating with my stubborn siblings on Whatsapp and everyone else on other platforms.

This is why I wish I could get my wife to switch to Signal with me. But she doesn't want to check two different apps for the same thing. Everyone else she would chat with would be using just SMS/iMessage. I really really wish apps like this would pick up more traction here in the States.

SMS are not only being charged in developing countries. lol e.g. Spain has symmetric 300Mb (home) connections for ~50€/month but SMS are still being charged.

reply


I can't go between my phone and a web browser (relatively) seamlessly with SMS.

Google Voice solved that one pretty easily for me, but point taken.

It's also worth mentioning that the countries where WhatsApp is most heavily used do not have Google Voice.

Some day we will start downvoting people who reminds us again and again that we are missing out on Google Voice - but not today.

/jk

Couple things:

- Paying for domestic text messages

- Paying for international text messages

- Being able to add / remove participants from a conversation

- Paying for roaming charges (SMS v.s. chat app over wifi)

Communicating across borders which is now usually included in unlimited SMS plans.

reply


Too late to edit. Should be *not usually included.

Quite a bad name, considering there is already an IM client called status for Ethereum https://status.im/

