> One of the principles of open source is meritocracy — the best idea wins, the most commits wins, the most passing tests wins, the best implementation wins, etc.
Have we learned nothing?
"When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure." - Goodhart's law
I always send a link to my github repos when I apply for a project, this removes most of the dumb "can you really code"-style questions.
Being rejected as a candidate because of a lacking Github profile is not unheard of.
Sorry, but I have to really object to this idea that programming every waking hour with great passion is a positive job qualification. Sounds more like a recipe for burnout.
A good looking github contribution graph looks kind of professional, also if you have starred some repositorys (which probably means you are active and love what you are doing)
WTF how is this a good thing?
Haven't people been saying this for like, 10 years now?
Yeah except for the tiny niggle that an overwhelming majority of contracts stipulate that you can't actually contribute to OSS either on or off the job due to the fact that every single thing you think of while employed (and sometimes for a period after your employment ends) belongs fully to your employer.
