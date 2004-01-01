Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This way of looking at things is so corruptive. Does everything we do have to be about reputation? About our CV and how we're hired? About competition? How many commits does it take to compensate for that state of mind, for what it does to people? Whenever you bring those things, they only leave a scorched plain in their wake and the community is forced to move somewhere else.

> One of the principles of open source is meritocracy — the best idea wins, the most commits wins, the most passing tests wins, the best implementation wins, etc.

Have we learned nothing?

"When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure." - Goodhart's law

At least in Finland (don't know about the rest of Europe) the information must be collected from the applicant and not by doing internet searches [0]. If a company wants to use any other sources, they must ask the applicants permission first.

[0] http://www.finlex.fi/en/laki/kaannokset/2004/20040759

Disagree totally. There are gazillions of software developers quietly plugging away at gigantic companies with over 50k headcount whose contributions will never make it into open source. Think business intelligence software, accounting software, embedded systems developers, etc.

True story, but recruiters don't know much and Github is one of the few sources of valuable information for them.

I always send a link to my github repos when I apply for a project, this removes most of the dumb "can you really code"-style questions.

It is still having impact, but in a negative way.

Being rejected as a candidate because of a lacking Github profile is not unheard of.

Is it worse than being rejected as a candidate for not having crammed on algorithm mind teasers before the interview?

Probably. I imagine it's on the same level as having the right combination of buzzwords on your resume - you're unlikely to make it to the brain teaser round without it.

i can chip in. I was rejected at least a couple time because of that.

I saw the reality of this on a job posting the other day, the recruiter wrote that applicants with github work will be given preference. This is pretty stupid really, a lot of really good developers are working on projects that cannot be shared or discussed or open sourced. Just because you haven't had the time between 1am and 3am to contribute to an open source project doesn't mean you suck as a developer.

No, it doesn't mean you suck. But it does mean that those with full GitHub profiles usually spend every waking our programming. If they have e that much passion and programming hours under their belt, and you can see their code examples, the chances of hiring a false positive is a lot lower. It's all about mitigating risk. No one is saying you are worse, but hiring you is more of a risk than hiring someone such as I just mentioned above. It's harder to really know how good/passionate you are.

>It's harder to really know how good/passionate you are.

Sorry, but I have to really object to this idea that programming every waking hour with great passion is a positive job qualification. Sounds more like a recipe for burnout.

You don't need to make your source public. Just check it in as private repository and your contribution graph is going to be filled. Some recruiter can now see that you work a lot - probably also on weekends and so on.

A good looking github contribution graph looks kind of professional, also if you have starred some repositorys (which probably means you are active and love what you are doing)

> Some recruiter can now see that you work a lot - probably also on weekends and so on.

WTF how is this a good thing?

This almost seems like more of a hype article for Github than reality. It's certainly an extreme version of some truths (good and bad), but this is not how things are going to become for developers, certainly not as soon as 2018-2019.

> Eventually a vast majority will be working in the open, and it will again be a level playing field differentiated on other factors.

Haven't people been saying this for like, 10 years now?

A self proclaimed "Legendary recruiter" Kssshh

He likes to exaggerate http://www.thebesttechpodcastintheworld.com/

> Smart people will take advantage of this — they’ll contribute patches, issues, and comments upstream to the languages and frameworks that they use on the daily in their job — TypeScript, .NET, Redux.

Yeah except for the tiny niggle that an overwhelming majority of contracts stipulate that you can't actually contribute to OSS either on or off the job due to the fact that every single thing you think of while employed (and sometimes for a period after your employment ends) belongs fully to your employer.

