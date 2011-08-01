So how about updating those laws? For example, an H1B who is fired has to leave the country by next day. This has always been ridiculous because: impossible. It wasn't enforced, so people could get new jobs or prepare properly for leaving.
I also hear from people who have gone through the green card process as adults that it is actually not possible to go through that process while remaining legal.
The craziness that is US immigration law (and pretty much anything having to do with damn foreigners) was only kept at bay by discretion, which is now removed.
Did I already say "Oh my god"?
How so?
So, if they accuse you wrongfully, or are just having a bad hair day, you're out.
Having the opportunity for arbitrary abuse of power is a magnet for every nobody longing to be somebody. The Department of Humiliation Services will be home to all sorts of creeps.
So they don't actually have to [wrongfully] accuse you.
About the only major screwup here for effective mass deportations is the Trump administration is hiring too few people to round up these people. Back in the 1940s when we were rounding up Japanese to send to concentration camps, it took way more manpower to effectively round up that population to send them to squalid, disease filled camps we sent them to, and there weren't 6 million to be rounded up either.
Hopefully this will get more Americans politically active at the very least, as when the food is rotting in the fields due to a lack of farm hands, that is when we will see something similar to what is happening with Obamacare and Republican voters right now.
Up in Canada, they straight up import workers for low end jobs, hence why at Tim Hortons up north, you will rarely if ever see a native Canadian, its nearly entirely Asians, cause they are there on worker visas. The Canadian Govt has decided their workforce should be doing something better than making coffee or baking donuts, which isn't the worst idea when properly implemented.
The ideal result here would probably be to streamline the path to citizenship, make it significantly cheaper, and get these people paying taxes as soon as possible.
I think that's a mistaken assumption. Undocumented immigrants pay far more in taxes than they get back: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/09/undocum...
> Additionally, regardless of the basis of removability, Department personnel should prioritize removable aliens who: (I) have been convicted of any criminal offense; (2) have been charged with any criminal offense that has not been resolved; (3) have committed acts which constitute a chargeable criminal offense; ( 4) have engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter before a governmental agency; (5) have abused any program related to receipt of public benefits; (6) are subject to a final order of removal but have not complied with their legal obligation to depart the United States; or (7) in the judgment of an immigration officer, otherwise pose a risk to public safety or national security.
Immigrants are self selecting people who want to have a better life. Why the US cannot figure out how to streamline legal immigration has been a failure of the US government for many years. Instead of 10k more officers to implement deportations, a better use of money would have been to use those people to improve/speed up the immigration process.
