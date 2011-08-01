Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Enforcement of the Immigration Laws to Serve the National Interest [pdf] (dhs.gov)
Enforcement of the Immigration Laws to Serve the National Interest [pdf] (dhs.gov)
36 points by saycheese 1 hour ago





Oh my god.

So how about updating those laws? For example, an H1B who is fired has to leave the country by next day. This has always been ridiculous because: impossible. It wasn't enforced, so people could get new jobs or prepare properly for leaving.

I also hear from people who have gone through the green card process as adults that it is actually not possible to go through that process while remaining legal.

The craziness that is US immigration law (and pretty much anything having to do with damn foreigners) was only kept at bay by discretion, which is now removed.

Did I already say "Oh my god"?

> Department personnel should prioritize removable aliens who: ... (2) have been charged with any criminal offense that has not been resolved; ... (7) in the judgment of an immigration officer, otheiwise pose a risk to public safety or national security.

So, if they accuse you wrongfully, or are just having a bad hair day, you're out.

Having the opportunity for arbitrary abuse of power is a magnet for every nobody longing to be somebody. The Department of Humiliation Services will be home to all sorts of creeps.

You missed (3) have committed acts which constitute a chargeable criminal offense

So they don't actually have to [wrongfully] accuse you.

But they can wrongfully accuse you, and that's enough.

Good luck identifying and transporting 10-20 million people with due process while simultaneously not destroying the businesses that employ them, accidentally deporting citizens, and doing it outside the vision of cameras and youtube who will record thousands of frightened people behind razor wire or packed like sardines in railroad cars. 5-10% of the working population in this country are likely illegals generally working jobs no one else wants for low (and often illegal) pay. Who is going to build a 2000mi wall in Texas in the summer for minimum wage? Certainly no one reading HN.

In reading this, I see that there will no longer be any groups that are allowed to remain in the US based on prosecutor discretion (eg: Dreamers, kids/babies who were raised here will be deported), 10,000 more officers will be hired, and they plan to deputize more local police departments to deport people without Customs & Border Protection involvement.

About the only major screwup here for effective mass deportations is the Trump administration is hiring too few people to round up these people. Back in the 1940s when we were rounding up Japanese to send to concentration camps, it took way more manpower to effectively round up that population to send them to squalid, disease filled camps we sent them to, and there weren't 6 million to be rounded up either.

Hopefully this will get more Americans politically active at the very least, as when the food is rotting in the fields due to a lack of farm hands, that is when we will see something similar to what is happening with Obamacare and Republican voters right now.

So, illegals are cheap slaves who work at the farms?

Pretty much, most of the workers rights gains made by Cesar Chavez have been rolled back, hence why workers are forced to shit in the fields (due to a lack of places to do the needful), thus causing e coli and other outbreaks. Same thing has happened in the meat packing industry, worker protections have been gutted, and conditions there are similar to those described in The Jungle, a book which helped cause that industry to unionize and fight for safe & sanitary working conditions.

Up in Canada, they straight up import workers for low end jobs, hence why at Tim Hortons up north, you will rarely if ever see a native Canadian, its nearly entirely Asians, cause they are there on worker visas. The Canadian Govt has decided their workforce should be doing something better than making coffee or baking donuts, which isn't the worst idea when properly implemented.

They are cheap labor everywhere, the backbone of this country. When Latinos went on strike (illegal and legal) in Wisconsin to send a message to Walker every restaurant in Madison was shutdown and the farmers were panicking because nobody was there to milk the cows, and that's very bad for the cows.

The ideal result here would probably be to streamline the path to citizenship, make it significantly cheaper, and get these people paying taxes as soon as possible.

> get these people paying taxes as soon as possible

I think that's a mistaken assumption. Undocumented immigrants pay far more in taxes than they get back: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/09/undocum...

People who work hard for money are 'slaves' now? No, slaves are people in chains, like the ones we're 'rounding up' to send back.

Slaves have often received pay, it's defined by deminished legal rights not income.

IANAL, but this part seems incredibly open-ended - does anyone know if this is standard? Namely, I'm referring to parts 2, 3, 5, and 6, of which 2 and 3 seem to contradict the idea of "innocent until proven guilty", though I don't know how that applies to non-citizens, and 5 and 6 which seem extremely open to interpretation.

> Additionally, regardless of the basis of removability, Department personnel should prioritize removable aliens who: (I) have been convicted of any criminal offense; (2) have been charged with any criminal offense that has not been resolved; (3) have committed acts which constitute a chargeable criminal offense; ( 4) have engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter before a governmental agency; (5) have abused any program related to receipt of public benefits; (6) are subject to a final order of removal but have not complied with their legal obligation to depart the United States; or (7) in the judgment of an immigration officer, otherwise pose a risk to public safety or national security.

(3) is inviting abuse of due process

I believe deportation is a civil offense [1], and is thus not under the same due process constraints of a criminal offense.

[1] http://stopdeportationsnow.blogspot.com/2011/08/is-immigrati...

Obama deported a lot of people and Trump is further expanding the deportations. The problem here is that we need immigration reform, not that we need to stop deporting people who have over stayed visas etc...

Immigrants are self selecting people who want to have a better life. Why the US cannot figure out how to streamline legal immigration has been a failure of the US government for many years. Instead of 10k more officers to implement deportations, a better use of money would have been to use those people to improve/speed up the immigration process.

I suspect illegal immigration populations will not go down much -- however -- open employers of illegal immigrants (farms, cleaning companies, construction companies) will simply further abuse illegal immigrants and threaten them with deportation for the slightest of slights.

and potentially opening up ways to force people into slavery. For all the rounding-up, shouldn't there be punishments for people who employ undocumented immigrants?

