The race for autonomous cars is over. Silicon Valley lost (autoblog.com)
20 points by Shivetya 1 hour ago





One billion people get in and out of a car every single day. They go to work, they go home, they shop, they play, they do a billion different things. Knowing where they're going and what they're doing can be very valuable. And then it can be sold to anyone.

It will be a sad day if and when real innovation loses to the sale of personal information for the purpose of surveillance and advertising.

Funny that an article that claims the Silicon Valley lost uses a quote by Elon Musk to argue its point. And using some of the Apple rumors as another indicator. I would not declare the race for the autonomous car over, until there exists one street legal autonomous car. And currently, Tesla is at least among the possible candidates for this achievement.

Of all the car companies (including Tesla), General Motors is the only one that appears to really have it's shit together, though this is liable to change.

I agree that the OEM's in general have done a better job of responding to the threat from the valley than the valley has done of adapting to the challenge of manufacturing things made of atoms.

But the race. It hasn't even begun. We aren't even clear about what the starting positions are.

So said the phone companies about cellphones in 2005.

Tesla is technically from Silicon Valley. And it's the leader of the pack on this.

I think Apple under Steve Jobs would've pulled it off as well, especially if Steve decided to go "thermonuclear war" on Musk for "stealing" his employees. But with Tim Cook the chances were much smaller. Tim Cook still hasn't started moving Macs to ARM, and Steve Jobs would've probably done it like 2 years ago. Windows is actually going to do that first, even though it's significantly harder for Microsoft to pull it off than it is for Apple. Microsoft tends to support legacy stuff a lot longer, and it has a lot more to support.

Tesla's autonomous stuff is the most prominent in the media. It's not at all obvious that this translates into any sort of technical advantage.

I'm surprised at how little attention Tesla has given to the idea of robotaxis. At the time they decided getting Mobileye's chips into every Tesla would be a good idea they should have started a dedicated L4 development program, with the big spinning lidars and everything else.

The idea of taking an incremental approach has been abandoned by every serious player except Tesla. Musk is more interested in sizzle than steak. Selling cars and keeping investors excited near term seems a bigger priority than being ready for the day L4 becomes a real thing.

Properly validating a fully autonomous car isn't a sprint, it's a marathon. Tesla is acting like a hare, but I'm betting on the tortoises.

Tesla has robotaxis clearly in mind with their technology. They made several statements about a possible taxi like service based on their cars. They think they can achieve complete autonomy with their current tech package. They also hinted that your tesla could drive itself to service appointments. I don't know whether they actually manage to pull this off, but they clearly intend to.

