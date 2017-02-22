Hacker News
ECMAScript 2016+ in Firefox
35 points
by
robin_reala
1 hour ago
nailer
18 minutes ago
I can see that strict mode inside a function using default parameters should throw according to the spec (
https://tc39.github.io/ecma262/#sec-function-definitions-sta...
) but does anyone know why? Is strict mode something we should now be avoiding?
M4v3R
24 minutes ago
Good to see such quick progress in this area in major browsers. It's worth noting that WebKit also has 100% support for ES 2016+. So now only Edge is lagging in this regard.
[0]
http://kangax.github.io/compat-table/es2016plus/#webkit
pjmlp
12 minutes ago
It doesn't help when one needs to target enterprise markets or devices that only have their factory provided browser.
Touche
3 minutes ago
Nope, not everything is for everyone.
