Ask HN: What browser do you use? 1 point by mdekkers 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite Firefox is my main browser, and I am really fed up with the constant lag and slowness. Won't use Chrome because treestyle tabs baked into the interface is important for me. I have tried the various addons for Chrome that help with managing tabs, but they don't cut it for me. also, Chrome phones home. I know there are Chromium based alternatives that don't do this, but still - tree-style tabs. FF is also phasing out support for addons that support treestyle tabs, has been discussed here before. I'd like to know what other HN users use for their browser. Personally, I need treestyle tabs, lastpass, something akin to firebug, a session manager, something like foxyproxy, and a good adblocker.











