But, anyone considering a firewall should also consider OPNsense. OPNsense is based on FreeBSD 11 [0] (pfSense 2.3.3 is based on 10.3), while offering many of the same features as pfSense.
Others have argued that OPNsense takes security more seriously: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13615724
[0] https://opnsense.org/opnsense-17-1-released/
