Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PfSense 2.3.3 RELEASE Now Available (pfsense.org)
11 points by y0ghur7_xxx 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





pfSense is good, I've used it before.

But, anyone considering a firewall should also consider OPNsense. OPNsense is based on FreeBSD 11 [0] (pfSense 2.3.3 is based on 10.3), while offering many of the same features as pfSense.

Others have argued that OPNsense takes security more seriously: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13615724

[0] https://opnsense.org/opnsense-17-1-released/

reply


Since you seem to have some idea of what you're talking about: how would you compare the BSD-based firewall distros to the Linux-based firewall distros? Personally, I'm partial to VyOS, simply because I have the most experience with it. (Or rather, its fork, EdgeOS)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: