XMonad 0.13 released (github.com)
Unreal – never knew XMonad was so small. It's only 1650 lines of code!

  tedkornish : dev/xmonad @ master :: cloc src
         8 text files.
         8 unique files.
         0 files ignored.

  http://cloc.sourceforge.net v 1.64  T=0.03 s (244.6 files/s, 95612.1 lines/s)
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Language                     files          blank        comment           code
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Haskell                          8            446           1028           1653
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  SUM:                             8            446           1028           1653
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's extremely bloated. ;) For several years early on in its life, the entire XMonad core codebase was just under 500 lines of code. Of course, I believe the Zipper rewrite (many moons ago) was what increased the size somewhat, and it was for the best... It's even small enough someone did a formalized Coq proof of the core data structures (i.e. they proved that XMonad cannot 'crash' in several ways.) :)

I have used it very fondly almost for a decade now (since 0.0!) and it is a good piece of software. I don't think I've changed my config more than 10 lines in like 7 years...

That is only the base library.

Contrib and extras, where a lot of the useful stuff is defined are here:

https://github.com/xmonad/xmonad-contrib

https://github.com/xmonad/xmonad-extras

On the other hand, xmonad has a remarkably well defined set of defaults so I for one am able to be very productive with them very well. My personal config provides stuff that I use maybe 3 % of the time.

My favorite part of XMonad is XMonad.Actions.Navigation2D[0], which allows you you use direction navigation via keybinding to switch between windows. A proof that the technique for this allows you to visit any window, no matter how they are arranged is given in this paper[1].

[0]- http://xmonad.org/xmonad-docs/xmonad-contrib/XMonad-Actions-...

[1]- https://web.cs.dal.ca/~nzeh/xmonad/Navigation2D.pdf

Unfortunately, with Wayland growing, XMonad may no longer be possible[1].

[1]: https://github.com/xmonad/xmonad/issues/38

Surely it will always be possible to remove wayland and put xorg back.

In the past I have tried various tiling window managers but always reverted back to xmonad. I haven't looked elsewhere for some time now.

Documentation is extraordinary and really easy to follow once I understood how to read it, years ago.

The only sore spot is monstrous GHC size, that compiler needs to get much smaller to be really good from all angles.

I've been thinking of trying XMonad for a while, and looks like this is the opportune time. Anyone know if there's an easy "switch to last used window" functionality?

http://xmonad.org/xmonad-docs/xmonad-contrib/XMonad-Actions-...

