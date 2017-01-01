tedkornish : dev/xmonad @ master :: cloc src
8 text files.
8 unique files.
0 files ignored.
http://cloc.sourceforge.net v 1.64 T=0.03 s (244.6 files/s, 95612.1 lines/s)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language files blank comment code
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Haskell 8 446 1028 1653
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM: 8 446 1028 1653
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I have used it very fondly almost for a decade now (since 0.0!) and it is a good piece of software. I don't think I've changed my config more than 10 lines in like 7 years...
Contrib and extras, where a lot of the useful stuff is defined are here:
https://github.com/xmonad/xmonad-contrib
https://github.com/xmonad/xmonad-extras
[0]- http://xmonad.org/xmonad-docs/xmonad-contrib/XMonad-Actions-...
[1]- https://web.cs.dal.ca/~nzeh/xmonad/Navigation2D.pdf
[1]: https://github.com/xmonad/xmonad/issues/38
Documentation is extraordinary and really easy to follow once I understood how to read it, years ago.
The only sore spot is monstrous GHC size, that compiler needs to get much smaller to be really good from all angles.
