Why Founders Fail to Market Their (Software) Products (dave-bailey.com)
It's almost pathos at this point in the hacker community that if you do any marketing or promotion you're a shill and wantrepreneur at best and a charlatan and huckster at a minimum.

I know I used to feel this way before I really tried to launch a product. Now I know that there is no such thing as a product that is so good that it sells itself. In fact the best technical solutions I've seen have failed because the market doesn't care about perfection, it cares about mind share.

There is still a stallmanesque anarchist quality to some engineers that view commercial success as tainted. I think I can appreciate that in some philosophical senses, but let's not get too high on our horses.

I would say that one of the most common problems is unrealistic expectations placed on Marketers for highly technical products. Successful technical companies realized long ago that they must use teams which combine skills to tackle individual projects in Marketing & Advertising. There is some magic combination of experience, luck, and process - and usually many projects in parallel are required so that ineffective approaches can be quickly discarded and another tried. I've been involved in successful marketing efforts - and the failed ones were usually doomed from the start by executives with unrealistic expectations - resulting in process and organizations which can't work.

