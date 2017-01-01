Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Long-winded speech could be early sign of Alzheimer's disease, says study (theguardian.com)
> Worsening “mental imprecision” was the key, rather than people simply being verbose, however. “Many individuals may be long-winded, that’s not a concern,” said Sherman.

For a minute I was worried I might be losing my mind. Thankfully I've always been garrulous, though I'm sure other people don't see that as a blessing.

Worrying for me still, heh. I'm both long winded and imprecise as hell. I constantly forget names of things / people. Though, i do suppose it's limited to that. Ask me to remember what something is called, who acted in what movie, etc and i fail to remember the specific names.

However i can remember the details of the movie, where i am, how to get places, where things are stored, etc. My memory worries me.

Well, I'm 45 now and noticed all the same stmptoms as you have. I went to a doctor and after 3 hours of testing he told me that no, I don't have Alzheimer, but yes I do have ADHD.

I can't remember names of people, but I'll remember their faces for years even if we just meet once or twice, and recognize them walking down the street.

I always figured it's just what I regard as important or not.

“Fred visited Bob after his graduation”

such a sentence could be ambiguous because it's not obvious who graduated. Some may argue it's bob

Long winded title could be a sign of long winded article

Third time is a charm?

https://hn.algolia.com/?query=alzheimer&sort=byPopularity&pr...

