US Customs block Canadian man after reading his Scruff profile (dailyxtra.com)
43 points by rublev 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





I'd love to visit the United States, but this is just creepy. I don't even give my family passwords. Not worth visiting on my own dime if I'll just be turned back for refusing to comply.

That's sad. I really want visit the US and see some national parks but the more I see stories like that the less I want to go. I hope it will be better in 5-6 years because I don't want to invent a plausible second life just to go through the border...

This occurred in October, under Obama, so even if the dems were to win next cycle, there is little hope for the change you seem to be going for.

How much does privacy cost?

More stories like this read like a reason for a privacy startup as policy is not changing anytime soon...

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/eric-schmidt/10076175/...

4 yrs ago? “You have to fight for your privacy, or you will lose it,” Schmidt insists.

There needs to be some reasonable way to get your digital life into an E2E encrypted cloud, wipe your devices, fly into the police state you call home, and get setup again when you land. You can promise at the border that your head doesn't contain anything either.

I get very worried about traveling with an object as alien and shiny as a Yubikey. I don't know how I'd explain it to an aneurism in a Kevlar vest without triggering them with words like "encryption".

Encrypt the password to your lawyer's PGP key. Give them your lawyer's business card if they ask about it.

> wipe your devices

But then you risk:

> They said, ‘Next time you come through, don’t have a cleared phone,’

Quite. Once you have such an E2E encrypted cloud, the next step is to simply not bring your device over the border, but rather buy/rent one in the country you arrived in and load your stuff on that one. The only problem is finding hardware you can sort of trust.

That and the bit about the bill that would increase CBP's power to detain and strip search Canadians entering the US were the two most troubling things in the article, IMO.

Why Canadians?

More likely: All devices confiscated, get detained on a bench in secondary for 5 hours to be asked the same questions. The TSA opened all your gifts from home. "Good luck with the green card buddy."

> You can promise at the border that your head doesn't contain anything either.

That would look like a clumsy "I'm just like you" attempt at building personal rapport.

This sounds incredibly embarassing, and even as a US citizen makes me fear travelling to America.

This happened under Obama.

It happened in December. What is the relevance of who was President at the time?

At least in New York, there are many Democrats campaigning on an anti-Trump platform. They use stories like this to justify their candidacy. Recognising that they did nothing about these issues is informative for primary coördination and voting.

What's your take on the story?

Because there are good indications that it's going to get a lot worse.

The faces change, but the game stays the same. That's the salient point here IMO.

Why is that? Who is behind it?

Is the workaround just to take the dumb phone on holiday. No laptop, just rent one on arrival. Everything in the cloud, encrypted.

    > US Customs officers didn’t even
    > need to ask for his passwords —
    > they were saved in their own
    > system
I don't want to victim-blame here, but COME ON. You're going to delete a bunch of info from your phone, but you're not going to change your passwords after having given them over?

