Ask HN: Is this insultingly low? 1 point by clearlythroway 8 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I recently received an offer at a pre series-a startup in the Bay Area and the number was significantly less than expected. The base compensation was $90k + benefits and options to be an early employee (under 10) at a company with a significant seed round raised. I'm an experienced engineer (6+ years) with a solid track record as a high performer, references, patents, and plenty to show for prior work. This number is a significant pay cut from what I'm currently making and even my starting salary at my current job where I was an earlier employee, earlier in the company's life, and had less funding.







