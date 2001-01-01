That's just incredible.
Let's say they have 100k customers who each use the service every week. That's 5.2m orders per year.
Let's say $100 per order, to be generous. At a 10% service fee, that's $50m for a two-year-old 40x revenue multiple. Before paying their contracted workforce.
This does not make sense.
What I'm really getting at is that these are optimistic numbers, in the wealthiest country in the world, that just elected a populist president (partially) due to economic insecurity.
What is the market for +10% on groceries and basic necessities?
It may be tens of thousands of contractors, not customers (thanks @trevyn!) This is confusing, since I'm not sure what verb to use for the end user on Instacart. ("I am _______ on Instacart" (consuming, shopping, grocing?))
Regardless, my number could be an order of magnitude off. I stand by the conclusion.
More likely, most Instacart customers earn much more than $10/hour. For someone with a busy work schedule, there might be 2 hours of leisure time available per day during the week. This means that by using Instacart I increase my after-work leisure time by 10-20% per week.
If you consider that grocery stores are more crowded during the weekend, and assume 10 hours per day of leisure time, someone who places one order per week likely increases weekend leisure time by 10%.
Since stores close early on Sunday, having Instacart do the shopping on Monday instead can make a weekend getaway possible that would otherwise have had to end in time for that Sunday shopping trip.
I'm sure some people prefer to wander through the store filling up a cart, searching for difficult-to-find items and waiting behind several people for the checkout clerk to finish bagging all their orders. I do not.
I've also found that Instacart sorts items by price, so it's easy to fill the virtual cart without falling victim to all the end-cap advertising and impulse purchase scams that the stores have going. When I go to a physical store I frequently end up buying things I didn't really intend to, but with Instacart, I only end up with the things I actually wanted.
Not sure what the right language is, but I'll revise my post :+1:
Although they did more than just food.
If I could take a guess, I'd say this is more related to the user experience. I hate tipping. I'd rather just attach a 10-20% fee instead of needlessly evaluating someone else's performance with every delivery.
Or better yet, I'd rather just use a company that adequately pays its own employees instead of attempting to offload a portion of that cost on its customers.
I think a great example of an app that lets me give positive feedback to service people is Uber. They let you get a ride ASAP with as little decision making as possible, and then you can rate it after you get where you're going and you have some down time. If they let me, I would probably leave a tip along with my good ratings. Everything else is invisible: I have no idea if there's a "service fee" included in the ride fare. They don't make me worry about it. They definitely don't make drivers have to hand out paper flyers in order to feed their family.
Having an $x delivery fee (paid to the company) and then a tip as a separate item ($ or %) would be fine. Making the "delivery fee" into a "service charge" is itself dishonest; making it adjustable when it doesn't go to the user is pretty bad, too.
I can't tell if this loses them more goodwill with customers or with delivery employees, but it seems like a bad decision either way.
Is your answer going to be self-driving cars? What about alternatives that don't fundamentally replace the labor?
In my opinion, it is impossible to achieve venture capital goals and pay service labor commensurate to the value it delivers.
The people involved in customizing your car configuration prior to it being delivered to the dealership are not, to my knowledge, exploited. Most laundromats in my area do bag service, those workers don't seem to be exploited. I feel sure that the list goes on.
There are some common threads amongst companies that are exploiting their workers:
1. They are b2c companies.
2. Most seem to be venture backed.
3. The worker they employ are mostly unskilled.
4. The law doesn't seem view the current treatment of these employees as illegal in any way.
#1 seems most significant to me, the price that a critical mass of consumers are willing to pay for the value that unskilled workers can provide seems to be too low to build a large business on the back of.
For me, if I wouldn't be comfortable asking a neighbor who was less well off than me if they'd mind dropping off my laundry for $10 a month, I'm not going to do it via a shiny website.
Instacart apparently has a surge-like system called "busy pricing." It'll be interesting to see whether that'll now occur more or whether they can actually retain their couriers (assuming they don't have an excess).
Can't speak to if this is their real motive, but does seem to be in line with other criticisms of tipping (e.g. waitresses making much more than kitchen staff).
The negative spin is that they wanted to capture some percentage of the tip money.
The contract between a customer and Instacart is very simple: The customer picks out groceries and they show up at the door an hour or so later.
Uber's decision to remove tipping was brilliant. Why impose additional uncertainty and friction into the work flow? Star ratings allow Uber to compensate top performers without creating an inconvenient friction point for users.
Instacart's initial approach to tipping was to default it to 10% and force the user to change it. This was very bad UX. It not only takes extra time, but it was included during the checkout flow before you even know how good the service was.
Star ratings (such as used by Uber) are way more powerful. People feel an archaic obligation to tip as is clear from the shaming tone of the linked article. But with ratings, customers have an incentive to be honest about the service, and the company gets to incentivize whatever qualities are most important to customer satisfaction.
I've found that in restaurant tipping, most people are reluctant to tip below 10% even if the service was really bad. This creates a bad incentive. Most service problems in restaurants are due to waitstaff being over-stretched and not having time to stop by tables often enough, etc. If a waitperson realizes that adding another worker would reduce tables/tips by 30% (for example) he/she would have to make up for that via a higher tipping percentage for it to be worthwhile. Meanwhile, customers are tipping mostly out of obligation and the restaurant owner may not realize the extent of bad service that is going on, even though it slows through-put and gives customers an inferior value.
Why we'd want to carry this sort of system over to a modern service like Instacart is beyond me.
I have written to Instacart support/management suggesting that they create a financial incentive for shoppers to be available at peak times, even if that results in something more like surge pricing. On Superbowl Sunday all deliveries were taken by around noon, and I could really have used some more tortilla chips, beer, etc. Shoppers willing to work during those times should make enough money that they are willing to miss the game themselves, etc.
I think that if Uber were competing in this space, there would be no tips and also no service fee (still not sure what it is, but it seems to be Instacart's way of charging a baseline tip for all orders).
I think the most important thing during the growth phase for Instacart is to gain market share and to deliver a service level that creates a disincentive for stores like Whole Foods to start their own delivery service (or an incentive to white-label Instacart's).
I think Instacart should be raising enough money that it can really think long term about its strategy. It's doing so many things right. The shopping experience and app experience are superb, the shoppers are conscientious and friendly.
Uber was able to grow rapidly by subsidizing rides significantly. It seems Instacart wishes to avoid this. I very much like the free delivery subscription level, but the service fee is annoying, as are the price mark-ups at some stores.
Getting this right is likely very difficult for companies that generally follow in Uber's wake but who have more challenging labor relations. I was quite disappointed to get a tip solicitation flyer like the one shown in the article. As an Instacart customer who just paid a service fee and an annual fee, I don't want an ugly reminder of Instacart's labor relations problems arriving along with my groceries.
Uber drivers with a high rating get paid more?
