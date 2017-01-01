Hacker News
Microsoft Security Bulletin Summary for February 2017
1 point
by
jlgaddis
10 minutes ago
jlgaddis
8 minutes ago
Microsoft decided to release an update this month after all (a week late) but it only contains an security update for Adobe Flash.
It looks like the other (known) issues will remain unpatched until next month.
