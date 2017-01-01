reply
https://blog.jessfraz.com/
Jessie is an incredible speaker and a really funny engineer. It was genuinely hard to not laugh watching her talk @ Monitorama last year titled "Everything is Broken":
https://vimeo.com/173704265
Kubernetes is a project started by Google to make managing containers at scale, on premise, or on the cloud, streamlined and dead simple. So far it is "winning".
Also, Jess Frazelle will be presenting at CloudNativeCon/KubeCon in Berlin on March 30 [3].
[0] https://kubernetes.io
[1] https://www.cncf.io
[2] https://kubernetes.io/partners/
[3] https://cloudnativeeu2017.sched.com/mobile/#person:jess_fraz...
Disclosure: I'm the executive director of CNCF.
