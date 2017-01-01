Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jess Frazelle (github.com)
38 points by stablemap 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Seeing a living breathing hue-man reminds me that none of the projects I use happen for free. And seeing people being turned into marketing material also reminds me that Github ain't free either.

reply


It's not too obvious, but this is a Github "Story" (not just the profile of an OSS contributor). Pretty interesting content in the article. I know of her from Twitter (guess I randomly followed some time ago) - definitely worth a follow.

reply


> It's not too obvious, but this is a Github "Story"

This should be part of the title.

reply


I recommend this:

https://blog.jessfraz.com/

reply


Is kubernetes a company?

reply


No, but all of the founders (and one of the top k8s guys from redhat) are at a firm based on it now: https://www.heptio.com

Jessie is an incredible speaker and a really funny engineer. It was genuinely hard to not laugh watching her talk @ Monitorama last year titled "Everything is Broken":

https://vimeo.com/173704265

Kubernetes is a project started by Google to make managing containers at scale, on premise, or on the cloud, streamlined and dead simple. So far it is "winning".

reply


Kubernetes [0] is an open source project hosted at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) [1]. It has many companies cooperatively developing and commercially supporting it [2].

Also, Jess Frazelle will be presenting at CloudNativeCon/KubeCon in Berlin on March 30 [3].

[0] https://kubernetes.io [1] https://www.cncf.io [2] https://kubernetes.io/partners/ [3] https://cloudnativeeu2017.sched.com/mobile/#person:jess_fraz...

Disclosure: I'm the executive director of CNCF.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: