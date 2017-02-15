Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A “killer business model”: AI in the insurance industry (lemonade.com)
8 points by Radim 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





this is actually pretty interesting, thanks for sharing. didn't realize that upfront CAC represented the lion's share of E[cost] in renter's insurance...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: