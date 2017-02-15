Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A “killer business model”: AI in the insurance industry
(
lemonade.com
)
10 points
by
Radim
44 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
sebleon
7 minutes ago
this is actually pretty interesting, thanks for sharing. didn't realize that upfront CAC represented the lion's share of E[cost] in renter's insurance...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply