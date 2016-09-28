Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Association between polygenic risk scores for ADHD and cognitive outcomes (oxfordjournals.org)
21 points by gwern 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





I'm always curious when research like this comes out, as it flies in the face of my (admittedly anecdotal) evidence. I myself am diagnosed with ADHD-PI (Primarily Inattentive). I've also been part of a few hacker groups over the years, and they had/have the best and brightest minds I have ever witnessed. They have an uncanny intuition and ability to traverse complex problem spaces, much faster than most people. There is also an unusually high concentration of people with ADHD in these groups (along with some other mental 'inflictions'). My best guess is anywhere from 20-30% of them have ADHD to some degree, sample size is about 30.

Most of these people do fairly well in life. Their skills are extremely valuable and prized. They also almost always (95-99%) did not do very well in school. There are a couple of explanations:

1. Studies like these simply track educational achievements, which do not necessarily correlate with success in life.

2. I only ever see/meet the success stories, each of which there is a much larger amount of failures for.

3. There are multiple conditions that are all erroneously grouped under the moniker of ADHD. Most, if not all, of the successful ADHD people I know lean more towards the inattentive side of things.

4. Some combination of the above theories.

reply


Has GWAS become a reliable means of identifying causal variants? How have the methods evolved over the last five years? What are the big success stories?

reply


Can someone summarize this for me? ;)

reply


Conclusions: ADHD diagnosis risk alleles impact on functional outcomes in two generations (mother and child) and likely have intergenerational environmental effects.

So, ADHD is frequently heredity based on certain genes?

Why oh why oh whyyyyyyyy must academics write like this still?? (I know the answer, doesn't stop me from complaining)

reply


Because that's not what that sentence means.

Jargon in academia is definitely overused, but in this case the terminology they're using has specific meanings, that this is meant to communicate to people within the field, that are lost or obscured when you attempt to simplify them.

reply


So what does it mean? If GP's interpretation is incorrect then I'm also baffled. And I'd really like to know because I have ADHD...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: