Association between polygenic risk scores for ADHD and cognitive outcomes (oxfordjournals.org)
I'm always curious when research like this comes out, as it flies in the face of my (admittedly anecdotal) evidence. I myself am diagnosed with ADHD-PI (Primarily Inattentive). I've also been part of a few hacker groups over the years, and they had/have the best and brightest minds I have ever witnessed. They have an uncanny intuition and ability to traverse complex problem spaces, much faster than most people. There is also an unusually high concentration of people with ADHD in these groups (along with some other mental 'inflictions'). My best guess is anywhere from 20-30% of them have ADHD to some degree, sample size is about 30.

Most of these people do fairly well in life. Their skills are extremely valuable and prized. They also almost always (95-99%) did not do very well in school. There are a couple of explanations:

1. Studies like these simply track educational achievements, which do not necessarily correlate with success in life.

2. I only ever see/meet the success stories, each of which there is a much larger amount of failures for.

3. There are multiple conditions that are all erroneously grouped under the moniker of ADHD. Most, if not all, of the successful ADHD people I know lean more towards the inattentive side of things.

4. Some combination of the above theories.

Same here, speaking as a fellow ADHD sufferer. Perhaps a part of it is because of how IQ is measured. If memory serves (which it often does not) one of the things IQ tests is short-term working memory, something that ADHD is known to impair. Maybe this is the main culprit. It would be interesting to see the IQ scores broken down into their various categories.

Also, the thing you've observed in your friends is similar to something I've observed in myself (this can be pretty fraught, so big grain of salt). I tend to see patterns or connections between lots of little bits of seemingly unrelated data where others don't. I'm not sure if this is because I'm better at discerning patterns, or if it's because I tend to collect and store all these little odds and end more than others normally do. It's also possibly a 'involuntarily trained' skill: quite a bit of the time I find myself scrambling to deduce what is going on based on contextual clues, because I'd been daydreaming and all of a sudden I find someone asking me "so what's you opinion?"

Frankly it's more of a curse than anything. I sometimes feel as if I'm pleading with someone to "step off the train tracks" because I can see a train bearing down on them, and the adamantly refuse because they see no such thing.

Has GWAS become a reliable means of identifying causal variants? How have the methods evolved over the last five years? What are the big success stories?

I work a bit in the field - GWAS is still not identifying causal variants, only linked variants.

There are tons and tons and tons of publications that keep on getting published on running similar datasets with the same methods (PCA, regression or MLM, done) and then reporting the associated SNPs. In humans these papers are getting huge with massive datasets, like this one: http://biorxiv.org/content/early/2015/05/27/019885

There was also this interesting paper which relied on a very specific configuration of a human population, you cannot do that with for example Brits: http://biorxiv.org/content/early/2015/11/12/031518

By its very nature GWAS cannot prove a causal relationship, I'm now hoping that CRISPR-Cas9 can provide for that - use GWAS to find candidate SNPs, use CRISPR to introduce those SNPs in an unaffected population, measure phenotype changes. Of course with sequencing getting so cheap you can start with SNP calling and get a much more comprehensive picture by looking at large scale insertions and deletions by just looking at the whole genome, like this paper for 10,000 (!!!) humans: http://biorxiv.org/content/early/2016/07/01/061663

Can someone summarize this for me? ;)

Conclusions: ADHD diagnosis risk alleles impact on functional outcomes in two generations (mother and child) and likely have intergenerational environmental effects.

So, ADHD is frequently heredity based on certain genes?

Why oh why oh whyyyyyyyy must academics write like this still?? (I know the answer, doesn't stop me from complaining)

Because that's not what that sentence means.

Jargon in academia is definitely overused, but in this case the terminology they're using has specific meanings, that this is meant to communicate to people within the field, that are lost or obscured when you attempt to simplify them.

So what does it mean? If GP's interpretation is incorrect then I'm also baffled. And I'd really like to know because I have ADHD...

