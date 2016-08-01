Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NASA to Unveil New Exoplanet Discovery Tomorrow (space.com)
75 points by DonnyV 50 minutes ago





It still blows my mind that we can detect planets orbiting an entirely different stars. And more so - that these tiny pixels that we can just barely detect, are full-fledged planets that may have atmospheres, water cycles, and who knows what else.

An earthly tangent to this is remote sensing (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remote_sensing). It's not quite as incredible as inferring whole ecosystems on distant planets but it is amazing what scientists are able to achieve using these techniques.

I think a lot of people are aware that the field exists but don't realize how much "hard" science is/was involved especially when it was a relatively new technology with more limited IT resources.

Yeah!!!

The way in which we detect them is so incredible: either by noticing the periodic slight decrease in light as the exoplanet orbits its star, or by noticing the periodic slight wobble of the star around it and its expolanet's joint center of mass. When you think of what a tiny difference we're measuring, of something so dim and so far away, and the fact that we're able to actually resolve those things––it's just staggering.

NASA press release about the upcoming press conference: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-host-news-confere...

I find it surprising that the details are embargoed by the journal Nature until tomorrow. I haven't heard of such an embargo before - anyone know why this might be? Maybe it's related to Nature publication timing, or waiting until Nature's own press release is ready?

This could be something very interesting. There have already been big exoplanet discoveries, such as planets in the habitable zone, and those with water and oxygen, so this announcement should be beyond that. Looking forward to it.

Oxygen i think is the missing piece. If that's the announcement, that's freaking huge. Oxygen is reactive, it does not exist in any sort of quantity without something regularly replenishing it. It wouldn't be unquestionable proof, but very very strong evidence for photosynthesis, so, you know. Life.

I believe expolanets with oxygen have already been discovered:

https://phys.org/news/2016-08-venus-like-exoplanet-oxygen-at...

You're right, and they've discovered the replenishment mechanism, "the planet is flooded with ultraviolet or UV light. UV light breaks apart water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen" - so no evidence of life.

Wonderful news. Probably more exoplanets being discovered, perhaps more closer to Earth or Earth-like, and some solid and innovative space science. Cue the "lame not aliens" crowd who really diminish NASA's amazing achievements for reasons I can't fathom.

An announcement of an announcement. Do we have any examples of announcement of announcement of announcement?

Hard to fault them for a practice which is not only a proven effective general-public-reaching hype builder, but would also be the traditional, "boring" responsible professional approach regardless of other considerations.

Not that it wouldn't be cool to just have research done totally in public all the way down the pipeline. But I feel like that was not the basis of your criticism.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Development_of_Duke_Nukem_Fore...

At least it's not a software announcement, which are always late.

The linked news story is exactly that.

