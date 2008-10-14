Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Want an energy efficient datacenter? Build it underwater (ieee.org)
I'm all for exploring new approaches, however:

a) Salt water is highly corrosive. Wouldn't maintenance costs be high?

b) Isn't marine biology highly sensitive to heat pollution?

For high latency services like Amazon Glacier, wouldn't it make sense to host in a place like Iceland? Really cheap hydrothermic/clean power. Highly educated local talent pool, and relatively consistent cool temperatures. If you're maintaining 80F (http://www.datacenterknowledge.com/archives/2008/10/14/googl...) the ambient temps outside should provide ample cooling year round.

For higher latency requirements, wouldn't it be worth it to install efficient cooling powered by electricity? (preferably renewable) With cheap solar who really cares about grid power loss and associated inefficiencies?

Essentially, I think it makes sense to get better at solar than to have Steve Zissou as a server admin.

The article mentions that one of the benefits is that they don't have to deal with building codes being different in different places. It's truly an "off the shelf" data center that doesn't have to be customized for the laws, zoning, and codes in that area.

But who is in charge of the seabed around the United States? I imagine that I can't just drop a big metal container on the ocean floor without informing someone or asking permission, otherwise there would be a lot of things just dumped out there.

I also wonder about jurisdiction. If the data center is outside of the Territorial Zone (12 nautical miles from shore) but is inside of the 200nm exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which country would jurisdiction fall under? The country that owns the EEZ? Would the data center fly a flag of its owning country? Perhaps the country where the cabling comes ashore?

Some interesting legal questions. Perhaps the datacenter would be treated like a submarine in terms of jurisdiction. It could allow Microsoft to have their Irish branch open data centers 13 nautical miles offshore of the West Coast to provide storage that's harder for the US to legally get into.

But what about global warming ? Wouldn't rising water levels be a big threat to such experiments ?

Always fun with people that run with exotic ideas =)

I might be missing some aspects but would it not be much easier to locate the datacenter on land but close to the ocean (or other large body of water), with similar principles as used for cooling nuclear reactors? Then you would get the benefits but would not have the same strict requirements on reliability of the components.

If you locate it on land you would also have the benefit of using the excess heat for house heating (if located in cold climate and the temperature difference to outside is big enough). This is done in a number of cases in Sweden with excess heat from large industrial plants [1].

[1] Report in Swedish; http://www.svenskfjarrvarme.se/Global/Rapporter%20och%20doku...

I wonder what the cost differential is (any given rack, not just an underwater one) for a system which is designed to NEVER be maintained by people over its service life (or duty). Hard drive goes bad? Board fails? Just push the load elsewhere and shut off power to it. No idea what sort of attrition rate these systems have.

Sure, you might be at 50% capacity after 3 years, but that's just like lithium ion batteries.

Interesting question. Perhaps you should look at the cost of spacecraft engineering for an example. You can't replace the hard drive on a probe billions of miles from earth!

This is a fun concept with potentially even more interesting consequences. Using the ocean as a giant heatsink would result in a water temperature slightly higher than elsewhere, I wonder if over time it would suffice to attract the attention of non-local aquatic life, or affect the migratory habits of the existing species

Power plants already vent excess heat into rivers and oceans. Changes in temperature are usually bad for aquatic life, unfortunately. :-(

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_pollution

The same effect occurs when getting into a hot car. You gasp for air.

Nuclear power plant water exchangers in both California and Sweden have attracted blooms of jellyfish[1], who then clogged the heat exchangers and caused the power plants to cut power output to mitigate the efficiency loss.

[1] http://www.popsci.com/article/technology/jellyfish-shut-down...

This is great. A long time ago I had this crazy idea that if we built data centers at the poles, we could solve a lot of problems. Each one would sit idle 1/2 the year, but you could power it with solar and cool it with the outside air.

Of course the big problem was latency. It was one I couldn't conceive of a good solution for.

This is much better. It takes advantage of the same idea but you can park it right next to a population center and move it around the world fairly quickly as demand requires.

I love this idea!

a datacenter at the poles might also contribute to melting the ice.

More or less than burning fossil fuels to keep the data center cool at non-polar latitudes?

Less than or equal to the same amount of energy would be dissipated, but it would be closer to the actual ice.

it would contribute less co2 into the atmosphere, at the cost of physically and directly melting the ice. All-in-all it seems like a poor trade-off.

Energy efficient maybe, but not cost efficient. Computers+salt water = bad things. Ask anyone trying to maintain anything within sight of an ocean. Salt gets into everything eventually.

Build on the land. Put a heat exchanger in the ocean. Pump nice friendly coolant to and fro. Forget the idea of setting up shop literally underwater.

They talk about this pretty extensively in the article.

The pod is sealed, it doesn't even have oxygen inside.

And how does data get into this data center? Where is the power comming from? All those connections still must go through penetrations. It can be done, i just question the worth.

Penetrations are not necessary. It is possible to use electromagnetic radiation to transfer both data and power.

