a) Salt water is highly corrosive. Wouldn't maintenance costs be high?
b) Isn't marine biology highly sensitive to heat pollution?
For high latency services like Amazon Glacier, wouldn't it make sense to host in a place like Iceland? Really cheap hydrothermic/clean power. Highly educated local talent pool, and relatively consistent cool temperatures. If you're maintaining 80F (http://www.datacenterknowledge.com/archives/2008/10/14/googl...) the ambient temps outside should provide ample cooling year round.
For lower latency requirements, wouldn't it be worth it to install efficient cooling powered by electricity? (preferably renewable) With cheap solar who really cares about grid power loss and associated inefficiencies?
Essentially, I think it makes sense to get better at solar than to have Steve Zissou as a server admin.
But who is in charge of the seabed around the United States? I imagine that I can't just drop a big metal container on the ocean floor without informing someone or asking permission, otherwise there would be a lot of things just dumped out there.
I also wonder about jurisdiction. If the data center is outside of the Territorial Zone (12 nautical miles from shore) but is inside of the 200nm exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which country would jurisdiction fall under? The country that owns the EEZ? Would the data center fly a flag of its owning country? Perhaps the country where the cabling comes ashore?
Some interesting legal questions. Perhaps the datacenter would be treated like a submarine in terms of jurisdiction. It could allow Microsoft to have their Irish branch open data centers 13 nautical miles offshore of the West Coast to provide storage that's harder for the US to legally get into.
Sure, you might be at 50% capacity after 3 years, but that's just like lithium ion batteries.
I might be missing some aspects but would it not be much easier to locate the datacenter on land but close to the ocean (or other large body of water), with similar principles as used for cooling nuclear reactors? Then you would get the benefits but would not have the same strict requirements on reliability of the components.
If you locate it on land you would also have the benefit of using the excess heat for house heating (if located in cold climate and the temperature difference to outside is big enough). This is done in a number of cases in Sweden with excess heat from large industrial plants [1].
[1] Report in Swedish; http://www.svenskfjarrvarme.se/Global/Rapporter%20och%20doku...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_pollution
[1] http://www.popsci.com/article/technology/jellyfish-shut-down...
Of course the big problem was latency. It was one I couldn't conceive of a good solution for.
This is much better. It takes advantage of the same idea but you can park it right next to a population center and move it around the world fairly quickly as demand requires.
I love this idea!
Build on the land. Put a heat exchanger in the ocean. Pump nice friendly coolant to and fro. Forget the idea of setting up shop literally underwater.
