|Ask HN: Modern keybindings for (neo)Vim?
1 point by vim_wannabe 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I've learned Vim multiple times but never really gotten comfortable with it. I don't really have the "baggage" of having too much of a muscle memory for the standard keybindings, so I was wondering if there has been any effort to create a new set of default bindings? Something to make the whole thing a bit more optimal while taking note of all the changed key positions since the 80s.
I know I could make them myself but I'm sure there's people who have thought about this a lot more.
