I can only speak from my experience hiring and getting hired but all things being equal that piece of paper will likely get you hired over the other applicant(s). For inexperienced folks it also makes getting those critical first positions easier, which will allow you to quickly move up, or out, in the field.
I question the validity of their claim that by omitting a degree over 60% of the job postings didn't require a degree of some sort (see my previous point). Hiring staff is a real pain when you're not one of the big boys so casting a wider net is somewhat necessary.
Some people are self taught and self motivated, and they are often more capable than someone whose primary exposure to development (or technology beyond consumer use) was through a CS program. That is not to suggest that CS degrees are unnecessary, but once you understand the entirety of someones experience and knowledge you will often find their degree or lack thereof is entirely irrelevant.
Of course there are some employers who won't even acknowledge someones resume exists without a degree, which I have always found silly.
I think there are things "every good developer should know" such as knowledge about how cpus work, how OS'es work, how some important algorithms work, some basic set theory and complexity etc. All of this is doable without a degree, but I'd probably be more willing to bet that someone with a degree knows it, than someone without. Also of course - there are jobs that are doable without knowing foundations, but I'd call those "code monkey jobs" and whether such a job constitutes success I guess depends on who you ask. And what it pays.
Most importantly, when I recruit I don't see the diploma as evidence of what they know but as evidence that they could learn, quickly. If the diploma is from a prestigeous school but says they failed math 101 four times over that would make me doubt their capacity. Being able to pick something up is the capability I'm looking for. A curious mind, with a taste for the abstract. A diploma is just one clue.
I don't think diplomas nor resumes normally list failed classes ;)
So don't let the lack of degree stop you if you are pushing ahead with making a career of it.
I have met great developers who never went to college and some developers who can't even ship a small segment of a product with Masters.
32 years and counting as a developer, architect, and dev manager. Not one hour of college.
I'm mostly self-taught, but did go to a magnet computer science high school in Milwaukee.
Depends on the job and the type of work applicants have done. If I want a senior engineer working on a whole new networking stack at Facebook, I don't expect a fresh graduate will fit the role. There are exceptions, but I bet that number is so small I will neglect it.
If I were to look for a junior-level software engineer, I still expect some projects he/she can proudly show off. It can be a class project, or an internship project. Having an internship in the resume is a major triple +.
Some people have 5-10 years experience but they aren't the great fit perhaps because they don't know the technology we use. I want to find people who can pick up the stack quickly but I prefer to find someone who already have the experience so we can get the most out of the new hire right away.
I only have a few years of piratical experience in the area I focus on, but I am already considered senior. In the end your ability to grow as an individual is very important. Having 20 years under the belt is great advantage, but that doesn't mean a young engineer with 3-5 years experience isn't as strong.
When I consider hiring someone, I look at
* the resume (long resume is a negative, because I really don't care what you did 10 years ago, you can tell me that during the interview, not during the resume screening. Please also have a consistent formatting).
* internship / project
* experience and technology familiar
* ability to interact with me like we are building a tent together
I encourage people to get a college degree. As a student get involved in either a research project, or join / start ACM club, or do anything to help yourself marketable like giving talks or volunteering at tech meetup which will allow you to use your technical skills. College degree is not a necessity, but it does provide an unique experience.
However, if both candidates have several years of relevant experience, it is more of a toss-up.
even if you define success as being the owner of a business, starting in a job will help you learn a lot about doing business
