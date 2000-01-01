Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Do Developers Need College Degrees? (stackoverflow.blog)
29 points by technologyvault 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





We are such a weird profession. What other industry is like "Hey, you can do my job. It's easy, here are lots of extremely detailed courses, documentation and guides on how"

reply


Succeed personally: no. Some dev jobs obviously require a lot of foundational knowledge. I wouldn't want to have a colleague who didn't know linear algebra, simply because that's important in my field. That's not important for making Wordpress sites.

I think there are things "every good developer should know" such as knowledge about how cpus work, how OS'es work, how some important algorithms work, some basic set theory and complexity etc. All of this is doable without a degree, but I'd probably be more willing to bet that someone with a degree knows it, than someone without. Also of course - there are jobs that are doable without knowing foundations, but I'd call those "code monkey jobs" and whether such a job constitutes success I guess depends on who you ask. And what it pays.

Most importantly, when I recruit I don't see the diploma as evidence of what they know but as evidence that they could learn, quickly. If the diploma is from a prestigeous school but says they failed math 101 four times over that would make me doubt their capacity. Being able to pick something up is the capability I'm looking for. A curious mind, with a taste for the abstract. A diploma is just one clue.

reply


> If the diploma is from a prestigeous school but says they failed math 101 four times over that would make me doubt their capacity.

I don't think diplomas nor resumes normally list failed classes ;)

reply


It's usually obvious from the ones I see (I don't see diplomas I get transcripts with classes taken, dates they were passed, and grades)

The usual sign is someone e.g getting a masters degree 2000-2005, and passing the introductory math classes in 2005.

reply


It's not uncommon for employers to request GPA and/or transcripts. Source: I graduated 2 years ago.

reply


I always get them without even asking (Europe). I never received a "diploma" however. Only transcripts of classes.

reply


Define succeed. Nice job, nice wife, etc... or FU money level of success?

I can only speak from my experience hiring and getting hired but all things being equal that piece of paper will likely get you hired over the other applicant(s). For inexperienced folks it also makes getting those critical first positions easier, which will allow you to quickly move up, or out, in the field.

I question the validity of their claim that by omitting a degree over 60% of the job postings didn't require a degree of some sort (see my previous point). Hiring staff is a real pain when you're not one of the big boys so casting a wider net is somewhat necessary.

reply


No.

Some people are self taught and self motivated, and they are often more capable than someone whose primary exposure to development (or technology beyond consumer use) was through a CS program. That is not to suggest that CS degrees are unnecessary, but once you understand the entirety of someones experience and knowledge you will often find their degree or lack thereof is entirely irrelevant.

Of course there are some employers who won't even acknowledge someones resume exists without a degree, which I have always found silly.

reply


I suppose it also depends on what type of development you want to. A lot of fields won't require it, such as front-end, apps etc.. Other fields, such as AI/ML/advanced graphics etc a lot of the people working there usually has a college degree and more.

reply


for developers, i think in some ways it hurts you if you had college experience. and drop out students are considered accolades in a bizzarre way. sad but true.

reply


In the latter part, this post stresses on 'keep learning'. That's the only thing the people who have this doubt in their head need to know.

I have met great developers who never went to college and some developers who can't even ship a small segment of a product with Masters.

reply


No. I've found the college degree can be important in getting your first job, and its importance decreases over time. When you get to about 10+ years of experience, it has minimal value.

So don't let the lack of degree stop you if you are pushing ahead with making a career of it.

reply


Having a college degree can be a requirement for work visas. I moved to SF from Europe, and this would have been a real problem without a master degree. Not sure about requirements for european visas, but that's probably true too.

reply


> But when it comes to getting a job as a developer, there are simply more important things than a degree. Who is more hirable: someone with 3 years of work experience and no degree, or someone with a degree, but with an internship experience?

Depends on the job and the type of work applicants have done. If I want a senior engineer working on a whole new networking stack at Facebook, I don't expect a fresh graduate will fit the role. There are exceptions, but I bet that number is so small I will neglect it.

If I were to look for a junior-level software engineer, I still expect some projects he/she can proudly show off. It can be a class project, or an internship project. Having an internship in the resume is a major triple +.

Some people have 5-10 years experience but they aren't the great fit perhaps because they don't know the technology we use. I want to find people who can pick up the stack quickly but I prefer to find someone who already have the experience so we can get the most out of the new hire right away.

I only have a few years of piratical experience in the area I focus on, but I am already considered senior. In the end your ability to grow as an individual is very important. Having 20 years under the belt is great advantage, but that doesn't mean a young engineer with 3-5 years experience isn't as strong.

When I consider hiring someone, I look at

* the resume (long resume is a negative, because I really don't care what you did 10 years ago, you can tell me that during the interview, not during the resume screening. Please also have a consistent formatting).

* internship / project

* experience and technology familiar

* ability to interact with me like we are building a tent together

I encourage people to get a college degree. As a student get involved in either a research project, or join / start ACM club, or do anything to help yourself marketable like giving talks or volunteering at tech meetup which will allow you to use your technical skills. College degree is not a necessity, but it does provide an unique experience.

reply


Yes, they do. Having a degree opens more doors, there is no denying that. Degree doesn't offer enough proof of your skill, but this doesn't mean it is pointless.

reply


well, i would say for the average person (and nothing bad about being average), a college degree will make it a lot easier to get a job, and getting a job is a very good start in my opinion ..

even if you define success as being the owner of a business, starting in a job will help you learn a lot about doing business

reply


Anecdotal, but given my case, a resounding NO.

32 years and counting as a developer, architect, and dev manager. Not one hour of college.

I'm mostly self-taught, but did go to a magnet computer science high school in Milwaukee.

reply


Maybe. I know excellent (software) developers without formal degrees, and I know many incompetent developers with them.

reply


It's quite ironic, I have a degree in (Theoretical) Physics but it's is waaaay easier to find work on pure programming/Web projects and not something with numbers involved. And the latter is basically what I've been drilled for in my studies.

reply


If a hiring decision comes down to two equally qualified candidates, and one has a degree, that one gets the job. CYA, plain and simple.

However, if both candidates have several years of relevant experience, it is more of a toss-up.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: