no random assignment.
bad temporal proximity of data gathering on personality.
methodological poking about at the badness of controlled vs observational studies. basically study recruitment as a selection effect.
It's also worth noting that data collection was entirely done through surveys; so, another explanation could be that therapy simply made people more aware of pre-existing personality deficits, that they were then able to more accurately report.
And further, even if the results are valid, it doesn't invalidate the benefits of therapy; most therapy methods are built around helping the patient. Its possible that therapy improves the subjective quality of the patient's life at the expense of some external qualities (or pretense thereof.)
Not because the content itself is good or bad, but because it is precisely someone struggling with this stuff who has a high likelihood of walking away from the article with the wrong message.
I understand that we're all responsible for our decisions etc., but this is really out of our wheel house and hopefully the people in need of therapy consult with professionals before acting on anything that bubbles up here.
