Therapy Experience Associated with Negative Changes in Personality (sciencedirect.com)
23 points by whitepoplar 1 hour ago





That doesn't surprise me. Anecdotally, everyone I know who is on a "self-discovery" quest never seems to discover anything or actually get happier. They tend to stay miserable and keep looking indefinitely. The people I know who do improve tend to stop looking and start doing (exercise, learning new things, etc.).

I like how you contradicted the main point of your second sentence in the third sentence.

Causal statement in the headline. You might think only correlational statement on paper, and this is somewhat true but it is a controlled ecologicalish study.

no random assignment.

bad temporal proximity of data gathering on personality.

methodological poking about at the badness of controlled vs observational studies. basically study recruitment as a selection effect.

They do perform a statistical analysis ("propensity score matching") to try to control for off-target correlations, but its true that the entire strength of the paper revolves around this having been done correctly and it being sufficient. Given the fact that improperly controlling for confounding factors could entirely account for their data (people whose personality traits are deteriorating are likely to have some awareness of this, and therefore to seek therapy) you would think that an account of this procedure would be front-in-center of their argument- but no, all details of that step are relegated to supplemental data for some reason.

It's also worth noting that data collection was entirely done through surveys; so, another explanation could be that therapy simply made people more aware of pre-existing personality deficits, that they were then able to more accurately report.

And further, even if the results are valid, it doesn't invalidate the benefits of therapy; most therapy methods are built around helping the patient. Its possible that therapy improves the subjective quality of the patient's life at the expense of some external qualities (or pretense thereof.)

Thanks, we've updated the headline from “On average, psychotherapy brings about undesirable changes in personality”.

It's a shame that stuff like this makes it to the top of HN.

Not because the content itself is good or bad, but because it is precisely someone struggling with this stuff who has a high likelihood of walking away from the article with the wrong message.

I understand that we're all responsible for our decisions etc., but this is really out of our wheel house and hopefully the people in need of therapy consult with professionals before acting on anything that bubbles up here.

So say you successfully make a change to one or more personality traits - I'd expect self esteem to go down, stress to go up and all the negativity experienced to happen. Changing personality isn't like putting on prescription lenses, it's like changing from green to red glasses. Things can become harder for a long time after a perspective change - most studies I've seen on CBT for example show it's still good for longer term outcomes.

Is there a non-paywalled version of this? The abstract seems painfully vague to me, or is there some domain specific explanation for desirable vs undesirable personality traits? Are they literally saying that therapy makes whatever people are in therapy for worse?

Can someone with more insight in this field tell me whether this is the same as claiming that people who have heart surgery tend to suffer more subsequent declines in cardiac health compared to those who never needed heart surgery?

It might be more apt to say something like those who opted for an elective colonic irrigation ended up with higher rates of impacted bowels.

On a related note, educate yourself fully about LSD. Then make your fully educated decision on whether to go ahead or not.

