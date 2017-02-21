Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
From lunch to acquisition: How Atlassian bought Trello (techcrunch.com)
18 points by andytolt 1 hour ago





I've always wondered what the Fog Creek people think about this. After all, their little baby got scooped up by their biggest competitor.

Is that good or bad?

I just hope they keep the free Trello up and running forever, and it stays simple on the surface at least.

I have this nightmare where one day I open Trello and it looks like Jira.

