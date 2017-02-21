Hacker News
From lunch to acquisition: How Atlassian bought Trello
18 points
by
andytolt
1 hour ago
skrebbel
19 minutes ago
I've always wondered what the Fog Creek people think about this. After all, their little baby got scooped up by their biggest competitor.
Is that good or bad?
jimnotgym
8 minutes ago
I just hope they keep the free Trello up and running forever, and it stays simple on the surface at least.
I have this nightmare where one day I open Trello and it looks like Jira.
