Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Career value of being bilingual +
1 point by cwt 4 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
What is the current career value of being, at least, bilingual in the states for tech companies. Is there any data/evidence to suggest for certain positions it is/is not worth learning another language? If it is beneficial, are there specific languages that rank higher than the rest? Are they associated with specific positions?

tl;dr - Will knowing a language other than English help me find a tech job?

Aside: I believe everyone should know, at the minimum, two languages.






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: