Ask HN: Career value of being bilingual +

What is the current career value of being, at least, bilingual in the states for tech companies. Is there any data/evidence to suggest for certain positions it is/is not worth learning another language? If it is beneficial, are there specific languages that rank higher than the rest? Are they associated with specific positions? tl;dr - Will knowing a language other than English help me find a tech job? Aside: I believe everyone should know, at the minimum, two languages.