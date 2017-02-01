Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Only Thing, Historically, That's Curbed Inequality: Catastrophe (theatlantic.com)
48 points by fraqed 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





It's nice to see that The Atlantic caught up with Thomas Jefferson [1], "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. " The question now before us is can we live with the inequality or destroy it without destroying ourselves?

1 - http://wiki.monticello.org/mediawiki/index.php/The_tree_of_l...

In a similar vein Dan Carlin has repeatedly brought up in his podcasts the concept of the "historical arsonist" [1] or those great leaders/peoples who, on their rampage of murder and mayhem across their respective continents burned away the old making room for growth.

[1] https://warisboring.com/dan-carlin-explains-historical-arson...

A current counter-example would be the Tunisian revolution[0], started because of economic inequalities, 6 years later, said inequalities are still there if not deepened.

0.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tunisian_Revolution

I don't think a catastrophe is sufficient, only necessary.

The trouble is the next total war will be a nuclear war.

In this case, the US decline probably started in the 1970s when they left the gold standard.

It's hard to argue against trivial equality, the state of being reduced to zero.

But that's not what modern equality proposes.

The argument against Trump is this case, in my opinion, void.

What he is is proof of systemic weaknesses and corruptions in our beurocracies.

The right sentiment, but the argument is too reductionist.

Sort of like saying If we're all dead, we're all equally alive. Not false perse, but it's an absurdity.

Edit: coming from an active conflict zone, I often comfort my western colleagues by arguing that everything we have that's worth anything is often built on blood sacrifice, and that the west is in need of fewer conflicts, because it learns and ends up prefering peace over conflict, as will my region someday. War a d conflict are natural to us but so is peace and love of kin.

I understand the author, but it's a bit grim. That said, hope for the best, prep for the worst.

The great compression and several of the other examples in the article were times of economic growth.

