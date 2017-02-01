1 - http://wiki.monticello.org/mediawiki/index.php/The_tree_of_l...
[1] https://warisboring.com/dan-carlin-explains-historical-arson...
0.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tunisian_Revolution
But that's not what modern equality proposes.
The argument against Trump is this case, in my opinion, void.
What he is is proof of systemic weaknesses and corruptions in our beurocracies.
The right sentiment, but the argument is too reductionist.
Sort of like saying If we're all dead, we're all equally alive. Not false perse, but it's an absurdity.
Edit: coming from an active conflict zone, I often comfort my western colleagues by arguing that everything we have that's worth anything is often built on blood sacrifice, and that the west is in need of fewer conflicts, because it learns and ends up prefering peace over conflict, as will my region someday. War a d conflict are natural to us but so is peace and love of kin.
I understand the author, but it's a bit grim. That said, hope for the best, prep for the worst.
