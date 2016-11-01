Always interested in what kinds of things one can do when new offerings like this are made.
The bigger challenge for large ML models is the memory you'd need to back it. But with GCE you can happily do a custom machine with up to 6.5 GB per vCPU, just so you can fit the output ;).
We do not currently apply sustained-use discounts to GPUs, but we may do so in the future (we need to gather data first on usage, to understand if people will be running 24x7):
> You cannot attach GPUs to preemptible instances. GPUs do not receive sustained use discounts.
As I said back in November for our initial announcement, the most exciting thing (for me) is that we let you mix and match cores and GPUs. You can see that spelled out in a nice table in the docs.
There are also perpetual free tiers for several GCP services - AppEngine, BigQuery, Firebase.
No comments on your specific feedback, but please do join GCP NEXT March 8-10 for some exciting updates.

(Work on Google Cloud, NOT in marketing :))
(Work on Google Cloud, NOT in marketing :))
"The board is designed for a maximum input power consumption of 300 W"
So one hour at home:
Power used: 300 Wh
Price: $0.20/kWh
Total cost: $0.06/hour
Google cost: $0.70
You could say it's 10X more expensive, but you need to include all additional costs, power is just a fraction of it. The GPU itself is $5k, which over - let's say - 3 years would cost $5/day, or $0.20/hour, and if you're using it a third of the time, just that amounts to $0.60/hour. Add everything else (you might use less than 1/3 of the time) and it would be far more expensive than using it in the cloud. As it is expected to be.
So, around 4 cents an hour?
Separately, can tensorflow models trained on Cloud ML be downloaded yet?
from cloud.google.com/gpu (our landing page). That's currently limited on availability of hardware, testing, etc. but it really should be "soon". Note though that P100s are massive and expensive, so we don't intend to get rid of K80s or anything once we have P100s.
1. Are GPUs covered by the free trial (ie, can that $300 be spent towards GPU instances)?
2. How is support for GCP?
I've been curious about trying GCP, but held off over GPU support (since AWS was covering my needs and I do ML stuff mostly) and general support (since Google doesn't have a great reputation for supporting products).
Also, perhaps an affiliated person can chime in with something about the roadmap to stable GPU support. (It currently says there may be breaking changes.)
2. Unlike consumer-facing products, GCP is focused on business. We offer paid support plans [1] with high (measured) customer satisfaction. I know several of the people in the support teams (and you see them here on HN as well), and we're really trying to defeat the meme of "Google doesn't do support".
As far as "stable GPU support", this is just confusing language surrounding our usual "Beta" terms [2]. Once it becomes Generally Available, no changes would be made. But moreover (for GCE anyway), we don't make API breaking changes from Beta to GA (Beta to GA is "just" about stability in production).
What do I have to upgrade to? Isn't GCE all per-minute? Do I just have to pay $0.05 for a standard instance and then use the $300 from my trial?
Also, is coin mining against any TOS? I'm not planning on doing it, I'm just curious.
Coin mining is not against the TOS. However, because it's usually economically irrational, it's usually abuse. If you don't pay for your GPUs (fake credit card) it's awfully economically rational though ;).
