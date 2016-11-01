Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GPUs Are Now Available for Google Compute Engine and Cloud Machine Learning (googleblog.com)
Out of curiosity, are there strong reasons to leverage GPUs in standard web application development from a general-purpose standpoint? Can I leverage this to enhance a general-purpose server or database? If so, anywhere I can read more?

Always interested in what kinds of things one can do when new offerings like this are made.

FYI Google's K80 ($0.7, pay-per-minute) are cheaper than AWS's K80 ($0.9/h, pay-per-hour), as well as Azure's K80 ($1.08/h, pay-per-hour).

Google's $0.70 rate is in addition to the normal instance cost, so math is more complicated if you don't have a machine already. (Alhough, a low-end high memory machine is $0.126/hr, so the sum is still lower than Amazon)

Yes, but you can connect any number of GPUs to an n1-standard-1, so feel free to add $.05/hr :).

Is the n1-standard-1 instance fast enough to not be the bottleneck for the K80?

It really depends on what you're doing. If you are doing large transfers over PCIe back and forth, not really. But lots of things work just fine.

The bigger challenge for large ML models is the memory you'd need to back it. But with GCE you can happily do a custom machine with up to 6.5 GB per vCPU, just so you can fit the output ;).

Yep! And for distributed training, the per-minute billing is incredibly important. But just a correction: Azure also does per-minute billing (following suit from GCE way back in the day).

What about the cost reduction that usually happens with extended use called sustained discounts? Does anyone have that info?

Good question!

We do not currently apply sustained-use discounts to GPUs, but we may do so in the future (we need to gather data first on usage, to understand if people will be running 24x7) [1]:

> You cannot attach GPUs to preemptible instances. GPUs do not receive sustained use discounts.

[1] https://cloud.google.com/compute/pricing#gpus

(Disclosure: I work on Google Cloud and contributed to this effort).

As I said back in November [1] for our initial announcement, the most exciting thing (for me) is that we let you mix and match cores and GPUs. You can see that spelled out in a nice table in the docs [2].

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12963902

[2] https://cloud.google.com/compute/docs/gpus/

Sorry for being off-topic: can you guys consider introducing something similar to AWS's free tier? It doesn't have to have a lot free resources but it should be lengthy (6+ months, ideally at least 1 year). I recently started a new project, and while I'd prefer to use GC, I had to go with AWS because they offer one year for free (and GC's 2 months is not nearly enough to validate an idea).

That's valid feedback. GCP's free tier is more valuable and more flexible than AWS, but only for 2 months instead of 12.

There are also perpetual free tiers for several GCP services - AppEngine, BigQuery, Firebase.

No comments on your specific feedback, but please do join GCP NEXT March 8-10 for some exciting updates [0].

(Work on Google Cloud, NOT in marketing :))

[0] https://cloudnext.withgoogle.com/

I was excited when I read that Google would offer both NVIDIA and AMD GPUs in the November announcement[1]. Is there any timeline on when AMD GPUs will show up ?

[1] https://cloudplatform.googleblog.com/2016/11/announcing-GPUs...

As I said below, "Soon" (and the page says so). You might want to attend Google Cloud NEXT [1], with most of your ticket price being turned into credits for Cloud usage :).

[1] https://cloudnext.withgoogle.com/

Can you explain how this is done? Does this mean that VM and the GPUs can be on different host machines? Will it affect the GPU-CPU communication performance?

reply


Sounds like if you max the GPUs per CPU core they have CPU cores "left over" that they then use for CPU-only instances, instead of splitting a host to a predefined pattern of just GPU instances that use up all the CPU as well.

reply


Yep!

Anyone checked if this is compatible with Blender GPU rendering? On my old Mac machine GPU rendering doesn't work; I can still get a 16-core VPS for a few hours when I'm in a hurry but this has the potential for more performance I guess..?

I believe Cycles (the Blender renderer) only relies on CUDA [1], so it should work. Depending on which AMD card you had on your Mac, it sounds like it might not be supported by Cycles. Because the NVIDIA K80 doesn't do Display though, you'd need to run say vnc or run Cycles from the command line.

[1] https://docs.blender.org/manual/en/dev/render/cycles/gpu_ren...

This is great! Just out of curiosity, how does the $0.70 / min rate compare to the per-minute electricity cost of running a K80 (at full load)?

https://images.nvidia.com/content/pdf/kepler/Tesla-K80-Board...

"The board is designed for a maximum input power consumption of 300 W"

So one hour at home:

Power used: 300 Wh

Price: $0.20/kWh

Total cost: $0.06/hour

Google cost: $0.70

You could say it's 10X more expensive, but you need to include all additional costs, power is just a fraction of it. The GPU itself is $5k, which over - let's say - 3 years would cost $5/day, or $0.20/hour, and if you're using it a third of the time, just that amounts to $0.60/hour. Add everything else (you might use less than 1/3 of the time) and it would be far more expensive than using it in the cloud. As it is expected to be.

K80 maximum input power is 300W. The average price people in the U.S. pay for electricity is about 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

So, around 4 cents an hour?

reply


It's not $0.7/min, it's $0.7/hour.

I know you are working on better GPU support in kubernetes, but it would be awesome if I could just grab my image that already run in nvidia-docker and run it on GKE.

Awesome.

Separately, can tensorflow models trained on Cloud ML be downloaded yet?

As Cloud ML is "just" hosted TensorFlow, once you train the model it stores a .meta file in GCS for you. You can import this in TensorFlow [1] for serving elsewhere if you so choose. Is that what you're after?

[1] https://www.tensorflow.org/versions/r0.11/how_tos/meta_graph...

When (if ever) will we see Pascal cards in the cloud?

> AMD FirePro and NVIDIA® Tesla® P100s are coming soon.

from cloud.google.com/gpu (our landing page). That's currently limited on availability of hardware, testing, etc. but it really should be "soon". Note though that P100s are massive and expensive, so we don't intend to get rid of K80s or anything once we have P100s.

Slightly off topic, but I have two questions:

1. Are GPUs covered by the free trial (ie, can that $300 be spent towards GPU instances)?

2. How is support for GCP?

I've been curious about trying GCP, but held off over GPU support (since AWS was covering my needs and I do ML stuff mostly) and general support (since Google doesn't have a great reputation for supporting products).

Also, perhaps an affiliated person can chime in with something about the roadmap to stable GPU support. (It currently says there may be breaking changes.)

1. At this time, we don't grant quota for GPUs for free trial customers (hello various coin miners!). However, if you upgrade from your free trial, you do keep your $300, and that's just money :).

2. Unlike consumer-facing products, GCP is focused on business. We offer paid support plans [1] with high (measured) customer satisfaction. I know several of the people in the support teams (and you see them here on HN as well), and we're really trying to defeat the meme of "Google doesn't do support".

As far as "stable GPU support", this is just confusing language surrounding our usual "Beta" terms [2]. Once it becomes Generally Available, no changes would be made. But moreover (for GCE anyway), we don't make API breaking changes from Beta to GA (Beta to GA is "just" about stability in production).

[1] https://cloud.google.com/support/

[2] https://cloud.google.com/terms/launch-stages

>1. At this time, we don't grant quota for GPUs for free trial customers (hello various coin miners!). However, if you upgrade from your free trial, you do keep your $300, and that's just money :).

What do I have to upgrade to? Isn't GCE all per-minute? Do I just have to pay $0.05 for a standard instance and then use the $300 from my trial?

Also, is coin mining against any TOS? I'm not planning on doing it, I'm just curious.

Sorry, upgrading to a paid account (abuse risk is just too high for the free trial, so we keep the quota limits low).

Coin mining is not against the TOS. However, because it's usually economically irrational, it's usually abuse. If you don't pay for your GPUs (fake credit card) it's awfully economically rational though ;).

