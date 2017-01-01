Ask HN: How to make money as a digital publisher in 2017?

I've been running a website for 8 years. We still have great visits, but our eCPM has been dropping monthly for years now. Ads are also becoming increasingly bloated, leading to slower and slower load-times for the website.

Back in December I switched from "http" to "https", unaware that doing so would rule out a few of my ad networks who don't support https. As a result, our revenue dropped 80%.

Anyway... I don't know what to do at this point. For those curious, the site is www.indieshuffle.com -- and right now we're serving ~600,000 ad impressions a day with a ~20% fill at... roughly $0.10 eCPM. Would love to know if you have any tips or suggestions.