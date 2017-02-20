Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Encouraging individual sovereignty and a healthy commons (ar.al)
116 points by HurrdurrHodor 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 72 comments | favorite





I feel like we're living in The Circle to some degree.

I hadn't read Zuck's manifesto until now. I literally laughed out loud reading it. It makes me wonder if he ever actually looks at the news feeds regular people see.

The reason I quit Facebook was precisely because its uninformed and non-inclusive. From what my wife tells me, nothing has changed. Like-minded people reinforce each other and people with conflicting viewpoints just argue.

I hope Zuck at least has good intentions with his post and he's just slightly short-sighted.

reply


The mainstream view is that for the world to be sustainable and stable, it needs to be more centralized and governed from the top.

That doesn't work, because the world is a complex system. It needs to be more functional, not more centralized.

The NNTaleb view is that to be sustainable and stable, the world needs to be decentralized and antifragile. In other words: not 1 government, but 100 well designed, functional governments with small, local democratic governance.

This seems necessary since societies are changing more rapidly, dealing with more problems and crises than before that just can't be effectively solved by bloated entities (see the EU), can't adapt quickly enough to various changes (see all the places in the US without fast internet), and aren't future-oriented enough because of inertia (see Singapore as a counterexample). It also seems more realistic than the article.

Edit: I didn't expect this response to blow up, so let me address more of the article:

1) Completely disagree that technology is "part of us". Amazon isn't a part of me, just a company I shop at. The closest thing we have to "explants" are the platforms we use, like Facebook or WhatsApp. The article seems heavy on buzzwords and light on common-sense. Encrypted messaging is the best solution, to maintain freedom of communication and reduce corporations' influence. That only requires installing Signal or WhatsApp, not "creating a new world".

2) People are not "property". You are free to share what you want. Others are free, too. If you want to work (Naval-style) towards decentralized, encrypted platforms, that's a step in the right direction. Doesn't require buzzwords either.

3) It seems like the article's worldview is based in an even greater influence of technology over our lives (as if the author realized that technology isn't really part of us, but wanted to make it so). The personal cloud would be hosted by "individual organizations", but what makes you think that 1 or 2 orgs won't emerge on top, and cause the exact same problem again?

reply


> That doesn't work, because the world is a complex system.

You've buried an awful lot in that sentence without justifying any of it. I could just as easily say "decentralization and local governance don't work because the world is a complex system" and sound just as correct.

reply


Ok, analogy time.

The bigger the banks, the more centralized the banks, the more fragile the banking system. Same for governments. Systemic risk increases as you increase the system's complexity, and you increase its complexity when you centralize it.

reply


> You've buried an awful lot in that sentence without justifying any of it.

reply


Ok, but by your same logic it also means not a few monopolistic multinational silicon valley companies dominating our digital lives. These companies are already more powerful than many governments.

reply


That's my point. The article address the consequences, not the causes.

reply


I think we need some kind of arbiter of last resort when there is contention for resources or other things which do not respect borders (like climate, resource depletion, pollution, disease, etc).

reply


We're really moving into the strange cyberpunk dystopian future when CEOs start writing bizarre manifestos about how they want to reshape the world like this. Really just a few years out from private corporate armies I think (Zuckerberg already has a small private army protecting him with heavy weaponry) and cyber wars and espionage and open defiance of governments.

Like we all knew this was an option of where we were going but to see it actually happening is kind of surreal.

reply


It's not new, though. The phenomenon of business leaders wanting to build cloistered utopias is at least a hundred years old. Henry Ford had "Fordlandia" in Brazil, and Walt Disney was planning to make EPCOT, before the company canned the project after his death.

Private armies for the wealthy aren't new either: see the Pinkerton Agency.

Note that Fordlandia fell apart and the Pinkertons were outlawed when people realized what a terrible idea that was. But I guess those who don't learn their history are doomed to repeat it.

reply


For those interested, the NYT just published a story about Fordlandia: http://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/20/world/americas/deep-in-bra...

reply


Musk and Bezos both have access to the rocketry tech necessary to produce ballistic missiles, along with autonomous machines which are starting to rival the sort of things usually produced by DARPA. Meanwhile, Facebook is tinkering with the best ways to influence masses of people and journalism/propaganda channels.

So I'm not necessarily saying that we're living out a mashup between Shadowrun and that Simpsons episode where Homer starts working for a supervillain, but I'm also not ruling it out.

reply


DARPA is a funding agency, the only thing they produce are power points. They fund labs and companies that make things. The people that own those labs have this same power too but since they're not as cool as Bezos I guess we don't talk about them?

reply


If they loose DARPA funding they go away or re-organise e.g. innumerable research Depts at universities they constantly have to hustle for funding and follow the grant money, Musk and Bezos are independent, their income streams are not going away.

reply


> (Zuckerberg already has a small private army protecting him with heavy weaponry)

Source? I agree with your ideas overall but I'm genuinely interested in this aspect.

reply


There's some details here:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-04-28/facebook-...

I think calling four full time guards a "small private army" is a little hyperbolic, but it is safe to say he is heavily protected.

reply


Kinda BS, to be honest. The CEO of Canada Goose Jackets has full time protection. If you're worth a lot of money you need to be careful with your security.

reply


Maybe most of the time King Zuck only has 4 people guarding him personally, but if you think that facebook security staff that he controls is just those 4 guys, you're crazy.

reply


Very wealthy individuals hire private security to protect themselves because they are targets for a class of crime (kidnapping, extortion, etc) that average people have a negligible chance of being targeted for. Private army is a stretch of the terms but technically accurate.

reply


Well, like Crassus said in the first century BC, "You're not rich unless you can afford your own army."

reply


I'm already expecting Facebook to announce their Metal Gear project.

reply


Just wait until those private armies start to fight each other.

reply


I made a few tangential points regard globalization in a similar discussion. Basically wondering how globalization which was a very right wing corporatist idea (Sanders calls it a Koch brothers proposal here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vf-k6qOfXz0 basically) became a favorite of the new left. And conversely anti-globalization was a top issue for the left along with TPP, NAFTA and other such stuff.

I think it is rather ironic that the new "left" love them globalization all of the sudden, even when their younger brothers were tear-gassed protesting it, just a decade ago or so protesting against it.

(More discussion here https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13682260 along with a promising book on the subject, 'The Technological Society' by Jacques Ellul suggested by Drumlin. Still waiting for it to come from Amazon)

reply


Disagree completely. I grew up in pretty "elite", mostly left-wing circles, who were heavily pro-globalization. The reason in a nutshell is "freedom". When your friends growing up come from all over the world, and you understand that with anti-migrant policies, you wouldn't have ever met any of them, you'll be pro-freedom of movement. If you grew up in Alabama, and still live close to where you were born, you won't be.

Maybe none of this is in the interest of factory workers, but that's not what the left is about anymore, and it's not the left's fault either. The world moved on. You will never get the "old left" back. Weakening the influence of corporations will still be popular on the left, but reversing globalization and freedom of movement will hopefully never be a left-wing position again.

The factory-worker type who complains that his job moved to China, while he only buys the cheapest Chinese crap at Walmart, is not the future of the left.

reply


> The factory-worker type who complains that his job moved to China, while he only buys the cheapest Chinese crap at Walmart, is not the future of the left.

What about the poor Mexican farmer who couldn't make a profit because NAFTA stripped away tariffs of import and he now has little chance except to pay a smuggler to take him up north so he can wash toilets or pick cotton away from his family. Is he the future of the left.

> I grew up in pretty "elite", mostly left-wing circles, who were heavily pro-globalization.

I think it is fair to say that "elite" left-wing circles are probably also not the future of the left either.

> The reason in a nutshell is "freedom".

When were elite's freedom ever restricted? Even in the most restrictive dictatorships elites can fly and spend the weekend in New York shopping.

> you'll be pro-freedom of movement.

That's exactly what the left has been fighting for. The PR twisting of the concept of "freedom". Elites and corporations always talk "but don't you want to be friends with everyone and hold hands and trade". What they mean is they want to be able to move without restriction and tariffs and exploit labor or resources in any country they want. The poor and disenfranchised are precisely even more restricted in the new "globalization". The more companies and elites more around, the more inequality they create and the more restriction, passport controls, visas and the poor get.

reply


> What about the poor Mexican farmer who couldn't make a profit because NAFTA stripped away tariffs of import and he now has little chance except to pay a smuggler to take him up north so he can wash toilets or pick cotton away from his family. Is he the future of the left.

That's what welfare and unions are for. Free trade deals are, overall, better for everybody.

The solution is education and retraining, not protectionism. You can see this in South-East Asia, where various countries progressively went from agriculture, to low-tech manufacturing, to high tech, over a few decades. Manufacturing jobs won't come back. Making labor more expensive will just make automation come quicker.

Furthermore, restricting trade will just hurt the US, from a game theory standpoint, since other countries will just compensate by trading more.

> What they mean is they want to be able to move without restriction and tariffs and exploit labor or resources in any country they want.

Globalization doesn't mean letting companies evade taxes. That's a problem that precisely can't be solved individually, and has to be solved on a global level. It can be solved, and is being solved, worldwide.

> When were elite's freedom ever restricted? Even in the most restrictive dictatorships elites can fly and spend the weekend in New York shopping.

That's precisely why the elites are pro-freedom of movement. They couldn't imagine life without it.

reply


No offense, but I think you're swallowing a lot of right-wing lies about what "the left" believes. "The left" is as opposed to the plutocratic tendencies of globalization as it always has been. Believing in freedom of movement, and that immigration does not lead to the downfall of a society, does not mean having to believe in, for instance, corporate sovereignty.

reply


I am quoting Sanders here not some fringe anarchist nobody has heard of. Chomsky also wrote about it.

> Believing in freedom of movement,

I believe in equality of freedom. So far I haven't seen a lot of poor and disenfranchised being able to move freely. Are you saying Facebook here represents or is a proxy for them and so when it talks about globalization it means anything other than getting more clicks and users who log into it.

> but I think you're swallowing a lot of right-wing lies about what "the left" believes.

I don't listen to much to right wing lies but I don't listen to left wing ones as well. I am happy to not be in either camp. I've always been an outsider. Quite used to it. But here I am trying to even see what left even means anymore. I just made a point that in what "left" means has changed, and I think it is an interesting change.

reply


I see globalization less as an agenda and more of an inevitability as we become more and more connected.

The best thing we can do is make sure that whatever power structures we guide into place during that process serve the largest coalition possible.

reply


Ideas very similar to globalization have a long history in socialist thought. L'Internationale is a left-wing anthem for a reason. See also the conservative conspiracy theories about the New World Order.

I'm not sure it's even true that the left wing anti-globalization movement is actually smaller rather than better dealt with at events like the G20 and/or perhaps less reported on.

reply


It's on amazon for 12$ paperback

reply


Think of the poor and how much they have been helped by the globalization of the world is how they were won over. See how many people we've lifted out of poverty because of globalization.

reply


That's not really something people typically argue against when criticizing globalization - the issue is that these people are often helped at the expense of citizens of other countries that pursue a globalist agenda, and that people believe their government has a duty to protect the interests of its citizens above all others.

reply


The countries don't pursue globalist agendas. Their corporations do. And they have benefited immensely because of that. The poor being helped is just a side-effect of that. In the end they care about profits, the side effects are irrelevant to them. It's just a peripheral side effect used for its marketing value, to turn the attention away from self-interest of the people negatively impacted.

reply


Not a bad rebuttal, I have to agree that Zuckerberg is trying to position Facebook as the end all be all of social contact in the future. I don't think that's a good solution.

But in reference to this quote:

>The reason we find ourselves in this mess with ubiquitous surveillance, filter bubbles, and fake news (propaganda) is precisely due to the utter and complete destruction of the public sphere by an oligopoly of private infrastructure that poses as public space.

That's going a little far, filter bubbles and propaganda have existed since forever. The public sphere was never a panacea for these problems. Certainly with facebook and social media it's changed the whole landscape, and perhaps made it worse given what happened during the last election. But returning social interactions to the public sphere isn't going to entirely fix the dissemination of fake news or suddenly pop the filter bubbles we live in.

If social media were outlawed tomorrow it might weaken filter bubbles, but a suburban upper middle class republican from Kansas is still going to be getting way different info and building a much different world view than a barista in Brooklyn would.

reply


> That's going a little far, filter bubbles and propaganda have existed since forever. The public sphere was never a panacea for these problems.

I'm not sure the kinds of bubbles we have aren't brand new. The bubbles used to map pretty closely to geography and political structures. The bubbles now are oriented around where our information lives, not where we physically are.

Also, I think you're overstepping with 'panacea'. I don't think anyone who believes in decentralized life thinks universal panaceas even necessarily exist. But it can still be true that central planning has displaced local living without fulfilling all the same purposes. And if so, the result could be a net negative.

reply


Preface: I might be too influenced by Adam Curtis.

But what I find most interesting about this reply/rant, is that it - like most of left, always seems to envision a world without power. And you can't confront entrenched power, without seizing power, and using it to transform society.

reply


I'm not sure that's right. I mean, if we replace the word "power" with the word "agency", then maybe it's clearer. The goal isn't so much a world without power, but a world where agency is more evenly distributed, and far less coupled with wealth/capital.

This isn't to say that such a world is easy to imagine, or easy to bring about.

reply


As soon as I saw it was Aral, I knew the direction that the article was headed. He has good intentions, but humans are naturally hierarchical - from the family upwards. Fighting against hierarchical power is a losing battle.

reply


It's worse than that. Fundamentally, the problem is that people are not angels.

The left recognizes, correctly, that the people in power - the leaders - are not angels. So the left wants them gone - wants there to be nobody in power.

The problem is that the people who are not in power also are not angels. Left to themselves, a fair number of them will find ways to harm (economically or even physically) people around them. They need someone with power to restrain them.

But then you're back to having people in power, and they're not angels...

reply


I take this pretty literally and I not ironically see Buddhism or something like it as a leverage mechanism to make people closer to angels. But gnostic religions don't scale well unless one intends to be a cult leader. So...

reply


People might not be angels, but they aren't devils either.

The way I see it, left doesn't want people to have power. So it limits politician's power. And then, the financial/corporate interest seize all powers, and use it as they will.

reply


Actually the manifesto should be written with current FB users in mind, and how their use of the platform is (over?)empowering a select few into driving their own agenda.

Mark Zuckerberg and others like him do what they do best, it's up to the 'masses' to develop critical thinking about their everyday actions and impacts. It's easy to blame the Emperor, much more difficult to admit our part in putting him into power.

reply


It's not up to the masses. There is so much going on in the world, that it became impossible to deal with everything and have an opinion on everything. So it's actually up to a as large and diverse group as possible, to oppose movements like this. Which ultimately results in just a few making decisions for the masses. You can try to solve this problem before or just demand that the once/few in charge right now do the right thing. But it's not up to the masses and it has never been.

reply


If everyone stopped using FB (not saying they should), what do you think would happen? As individuals we have a choice in certain actions and their impacts. I agree with you that having an opinion on everything and boycotting this and that can lead down a rabbit hole ... but we did bring this upon 'ourselves'. (I am not a FB user, but I do respect peoples use of it)

reply


If "everyone" did something, we'd have all the unicorn hides we could ever want. Expecting "everyone" to do anything is silly and is frequently used--not saying you are, but it's a thing that happens--to delegitimize concerns by whatabouting them to death.

reply


OK, here's my last stab at making this small point: The only reason FB is successful is because 'we' CHOOSE to use it. No one is coercing FB users physically into it's usage.

Thus, once we acknowledge this simple fact, we can also CHOOSE not to use it anymore.

That's the core of my point I tried to make originally.

Thanks for your patience and feedback.

reply


I understood your point. You were not unclear. You're just not talking about anything meaningful. That we can "choose" to do something is irrelevant when the choice is not impactful. You aren't turning two billion people. You aren't going to make them choose. If a million people left Facebook tomorrow, Facebook would not notice nor be materially weakened. Your "choice" is noise.

And the harping on that choice is, by people much more malicious than you, designed to disempower movements to rein in organizations like Facebook, because--hey, people can just not use it. (Even though choosing to not use it doesn't do anything.)

You're providing cover for a narrative that wants to hurt you.

reply


Masses don't do anything. If you want to do something you need a different set of elite with a different set of ideas and/or ideology. That usually leads to conflict and wars though. So be warned. But we do I think need a different way to run society in an automated world rather than strap on the new technological reality to the old paradigm of shareholders and owners of capital who get people to work. We honestly will soon not need owners of capital/shareholders.

reply


What's boring here is there's no suggestion as to how this utopia of digital parks can come to be. Even if we have the resources to invest in development and operations, who without a profit motive, will devise the marketing campaign for privacy and common good?

This guy wants a world like Craigslist, but Airbnb already taught us that free and p2p is easily subsumed by slick and centralized.

In BitTorrent and Usenet we've had great, free p2p media distribution for years. How does iTunes, Netflix and the rest compete? By doing all the evil, centralized, corporate stuff -- like advertising -- the pirates won't do because pirates have morals.

reply


I like this idea of technical organs, that are enmeshed with notions of self-hood.

Another person who has been talking in this way is the philosopher Bernard Steigler, he uses this term 'general organology' in an attempt to rehabilitate our technological entanglements from the skeptical cul-de-sac demonstrated by the OP and supported by most recent philosophy (e.g. Adorno, Debord, although crucially not Walter Benjamin)

Although I am sure he would be equally vitriolic about FB the general overview of Steigler's thought here is a neat compliment to the POV of the OP.

http://nootechnics.org/general-organology-the-co-individuati...

I have corrupted this angle a little bit and tried to treat Facebook with kid gloves here:

https://iainmait.land/posts/20170201-transitional-object.htm...

reply


When will the Bond villains that run the largest tech companies realize that they can't own the Internet? Zuckerberg, your algorithms turned half my relatives into crazy Trump supporters that don't talk to the other half, is that your idea of bringing families together?

reply


I appreciate Aral's general issues with Facebook. Privacy rights in the digital age are issues we face not just with SV, but with every corporation we interact with. I appreciate the EU's interest in this sphere and I worry the rights of US citizens will be co-opted by corporate lobbying, not to mention other parts of the world.

reply


The EU's interest in this sphere is bizarre to say the least. It's very much a fan of surveillance. It pays lipservice to privacy, while actively engaging in dragnet surveillance.

reply


The EU believes in people's privacy from corporations, and even from foreign (non-EU) governments. Just not from themselves.

reply


Let me recommend Carr's take on the manifest: http://www.roughtype.com/?p=7651

reply


This is what services like urbit are after. If you don't understand urbit, think of it as a step towards what this post is advocating. Whether they can escape from the gravity well of their own obfuscation is, however, another matter.

reply


A righteous rant.

reply


Heartening to see this on HN.

reply


FTA: "Where Mark asks you to trust him to be a benevolent king, I say let us build a world without kings."

I'd also submit that even if you trust Zuckerberg to be a benevolent king, he won't be king forever. He may grow bored of Facebook and move on, have an untimely accident or a poor diagnosis...these are all events that can put all things Facebook in the hands of somebody far less (presumably) benevolent.

Imagine it in the hands of a Larry Ellison. Or Martin Shkreli. Or Keith Alexander. Or Dick Cheney, if you will.

reply


All those you listed are Saints compared to Mark who is one of the most dangerous men in the world.

facebook needs to be torn down. It is a toxic apparatus, being used against the population.

Just saying.

reply


I think you are overreacting.

Mark is just the last incarnation of people that scratched the social itch. If Facebook failed, we'd still have G+ or MySpace. At this point, he seems like an inevitability.

reply


Well, don't count me among those who trust Zuck. I stopped using Facebook years ago when I opened my eyes to what a massive intelligence-gathering operation it is.

And the names I listed are just examples; my point remains that one cannot predict who will hold the reins in the future. We can debate how much of a monster Zuckerberg may be, but I'm convinced that there can be somebody much worse in charge.

I think the most productive thing most of us can do in the short term is to convince everyone we know to stop using that platform.

reply


Am i the only one here that doesnt use facebook? I think i logged in once eight or so years ago. My clients dont use it. My friends do ... well did. But it was never an issue. My students avoid it due to the "creep factor". I still live life via email and telephone and that isnt unussual. Even my tech clients, some in downtown SF, expect email to be the norm.

So when I see zuck going on about revolutions I have to wonder where he gets his information. Does he really think a large and growing percentage of the planet uses his website for everyday tasks? That's marketing spin. I think reality is much more humble.

reply


1.8 billion DAU's. They must be getting something out of it. You're definitely in the minority (even on HN, but I'm sure there are a sizeable number of people here not using it). I think every B2B scenario would expect tel/email. I have never encountered any that asked me to interact over Facebook and I'd be shocked if they did. Is it possible your view of Facebook is skewed by not using it in the last 8 years? A lot of people I know seem to be using it more and more for everyday tasks, for example:

1. Address book, messaging (FB & Whatsapp)

2. News

3. Buying/selling through a newish marketplace feature

4. Event organisation (events & groups)

5. Promoting business and communicating with customers (B2C and vice versa through enabling messenger feature for a page)

reply


Is there any independent verification of 1.8b DAUs? How could one go about assessing that?

reply


1. My phone. 2. Websites (bbc.co.uk/news for a start). 3. Amazon. 4. I use eventbright for public things, email for private functions. 5. That isnt people. Thats the corporate facebook account. And it has never generated a real client, but has created much busywork and false leads.

reply


My point wasn't that there aren't alternatives, it was that people are using Facebook for more and more day to day tasks. As for point 5 I was referencing the fact that instead of calling businesses people are able to message them through Facebook. Nothing to do with leads or generating clients (which again leads back to my point - having not used Facebook in 8 years your idea of what it is and what it is used for is highly skewed).

reply


> Does he really think a large and growing percentage of the planet uses his website?

Yes. Because it's true. Facebook has more than a BILLION active users. Let that sink in for a minute.

reply


But do they? Do they really? I once setup a facebook account for a company (I have never had a personal account). They send that account an e-mail every day (and an SMS). Every day. If I had the e-mail account set to actually load images in the text of the e-mail, would they count those logged hits as an "active user". I suspect (albeit with no actual concrete evidence) that their "user" numbers are significantly over stated via mechanisms such as this.

reply


So, even accepting that (i dont) the vast magority of the planet do not use facebook. How many use telephones? How many use email?

reply


What does it matter? A large percentage doesn't mean more than 50%, or more than competing services. And remember that those are just systems, not single companies.

Frankly, if something I made had reached even 5% of the whole human population, I'd consider that freaking huge! Hell, I can't even imagine what it's like to have that much influence.

Don't get me wrong: I dislike FB too, I don't use it, and I lobby against it when it comes up. But it is, unfortunately, rather big.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: