I just launched a web app that helps teams build, grow and maintain a great company library. It's called TribLib - https://www.tribelib.com/. Few users and wannabe-users asked me if I'm going to open source it. My goal with the app is to start making money through referrals. Having that it mind, should I consider open sourcing it? What are benefits and drawbacks of open sourcing a web application, especially if I plan to commercialize it?