Ask HN: Should I accept a job at a start up or a big company?

I have job offers for some interesting start ups and also some big companies. I currently work for a big company and sometimes get annoyed by the politics but I enjoy the security and benefits. The idea of working for a start up sounds cool to me in that I will get a lot of say over the tech stack,will learn a wide bunch of skills and there is probably a lot more room for growth. However, I am very aware a lot of start ups fail and I don't feel like I am strong enough to be their sole backend developer. For others who have made the move from big company to start up or vice versa, what is your experience and what advice do you have for me? Thanks!