Google and Mozilla's message to AV and security firms: Stop trashing HTTPS
(
zdnet.com
)
19 points
by
jgrahamc
45 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
zaphar
5 minutes ago
Sadly for companies in some industries (i.e defense or healthcare) there are regulatory compliance issues that force them into running something that can intercept TLS connections. These companies are many times in a position of either weakening security or failing an audit. Until the regulations catch up they will be stuck between a rock and a hard place.
