A Stylometric Inquiry into Hyperpartisan and Fake News (arxiv.org)
16 points by laretluval 56 minutes ago 





   manually fact-checked by professional
   journalists from BuzzFeed.
The article seems to accept -- uncritically -- "professional journalists from BuzzFeed" as arbiters of fake news. Not a good start.

That said, and anecdotally, style is often a fair heuristic for political agenda. It should be possible to improve the methodology of such research so it is insightful without such arbiters.

I think it's less style and more rhetoric. There are key phrases (ironically, "fake news" is one of them) that I think might be usable to both indicate how partisan something is, and potentially in what direction.

1. If anybody would recognize what manufactured clickbait looks like, it would be Buzzfeed.

2. Buzzfeed, and a number of other traditionally disreputable sites, have really stepped up their journalism game over the last year or so. If all you know about them is listicles, you might be surprised at some of the stuff they turn out nowadays.

From the article: "It presents a large corpus of 1,627 articles that were manually fact-checked by professional journalists from BuzzFeed."

At first I thought this was an onion article. It turns out they're serious.

"Fake news detectors" just sounds like a way to abrogate the responsibility of the individual to understand and analyze sources. It's not a good idea to mentally outsource this kind of critical thinking.

Also, Buzzfeed, while sometimes capable of strong journalism, is not the organization I'd pick to help with this. Why not Politifact, Reuters, 538, etc.?

I totally agree. As an academic exercise, this is an interesting problem, but actually trying to ship this is absurd. "Fake news" is a cultural/human problem. Adding a fake news indicator to Facebook (etc.) will just create further polarization: the tech industry sells out to the illuminati to bury the truth that they don't want you to know.

Critical thinking can go a long way to identifying fake news. Our brains are pretty good at detecting bullshit if we filter out our outrage. Though, it might take a little bit of effort in digging through news. A better solution might be to identify articles that oppose one another and pin them together.

I find it refreshing that they admit it isn't good enough right in the abstract (although they do point out that it is good enough to supplement an additional method).

I wonder how well the Amazon Mechanical Turk would do if you put it to the test to determine what is fake news or not.

