manually fact-checked by professional
journalists from BuzzFeed.
That said, and anecdotally, style is often a fair heuristic for political agenda. It should be possible to improve the methodology of such research so it is insightful without such arbiters.
2. Buzzfeed, and a number of other traditionally disreputable sites, have really stepped up their journalism game over the last year or so. If all you know about them is listicles, you might be surprised at some of the stuff they turn out nowadays.
At first I thought this was an onion article. It turns out they're serious.
Also, Buzzfeed, while sometimes capable of strong journalism, is not the organization I'd pick to help with this. Why not Politifact, Reuters, 538, etc.?
Critical thinking can go a long way to identifying fake news. Our brains are pretty good at detecting bullshit if we filter out our outrage. Though, it might take a little bit of effort in digging through news. A better solution might be to identify articles that oppose one another and pin them together.
