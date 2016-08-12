I worry because I am certain that the only way out of civil war is universal basic income (socialism) or cyberpunk-style fascism.
The repercussions of AI should be worrying every leader in the world right now.
Immigrants? H1-bs? Illegals? Robots? Please, let's have a real talk.
Capitalism will destroy capitalism as we know it.
Edit:
Because my post is high up in this topic, I hope to get some attention of people that are more invested than me on figuring out this problem.
One of the least communist solutions I've thought of is a quasi-capitalistic economic system.
Each publicly traded company should have profit-sharing-only stocks and profit-sharing/management-voting stocks.
Let's stop all stupid wars and spending and buy profit-sharing stocks with our tax dollars. That is, let's socialize part of every company's profits but not management.
Let's also ensure the system isn't gamed by stashing profits offshore or having overpaid upper management to decrease profit numbers.
Then we keep reinvesting a percentage of profits and future taxes into other publicly traded companies.
Use the rest of the profits as the fund for universal basic income.
Thoughts?
Perhaps the unspoken honest answer is that people without other assets are going to live in 'poverty' (compared to the rich); their brains will operate at better watts-per-compute than the computers for a long time and still be worth something. They will earn a living on this. The people that do have assets (e.g. own the robots), are going to be extravagantly wealthy. It will be a feudalism but without violence, seniorage, or other expectation that the poor work for the good to the rich. Just that there's going to be really poor and really rich.
I and my kids will almost certainly be left behind in this. I am not an asset owner. But I will not attack my neighbor for their wealth. I will not turn over my ability to live to some bureaucrat who steals it from the rich and will eventually make me dance and beg for it. Let the rich asset owners go to the stars even if I will not be joining them. Better to have some of us get ahead than hold all back trying to leave no one behind.
Let's say we discover/invent AI. What do we set it to do?
We solve the world's biggest problem and create the biggest company ever: conquer aging.
Do you think you'd stay on the sidelines if a rich guy could buy immortality and you couldn't?
Rejuvenation? AI? Those are the biggest revolution-causing triggers humans will ever come to see.
We're talking of robots getting us in this mess, along with extreme automation of everything. Well, lets start looking into automating government.
We have a lot of cruft and crap in our governmental system. Layers upon layers of laws, bureaucrats deciding on felonies. And it's even worse, where we really don't know the boundary of the law. And even less so if you're rich.
So, what would it take to automate law itself?I'm not talking of the judicial, but executive and legislative seems simpler to target for excision and replacement.
That's a pretty logical answer, and they support it with good examples of past policies to ease the social pain of economic changes.
The two biggest strongholds humans have against automation are thought and manual, but complex, labor. Soon they will all be automated.
and that's all good and fine, as long as the wealth created by the robots is redistributed and not funneled to a handful of executives' bank accounts in tax havens.
Nitpick. UBI is not socialism. It's still capitalism.
Most kids coming out of college will go into careers their grandparents have never even heard of or don't understand.
That's the way it's always been, while old jobs get replaced by technology, new jobs get created.
It's not unique to this generation.
Go dig up US employment statistics (BLS is good source). There are a lot of people doing jobs that are really easy to describe. "Driver". "Clerk". And so on.
But always significantly fewer than before, that's the entire point of the technology, to reduce the number of humans needed for the process.
It's as inevitable as gravity.
At some time in the future the drive to increase profits by automation will increase unemployment in ways that will lead to the biggest recession we'll ever see if we don't have basic income.
Can you see a capitalistic world working with 30% unemployment? How about 80%?
UBI via a sovereign wealth fund is a good goal to work towards if you want to avoid some miserable dystopia.
When you make driverless trucks what do you do with the truck drivers? The humans. Sure, you'll have more trucks because they are cheaper and more efficient now, but what does that human do? They could load docks, but there aren't enough of a demand for that, and it too will be automated soon. A McDonalds won't need to hire more when you have automated registers and cooks. Maybe a few people to check on things and be there when something breaks, but not nearly the number you have now. So yes, you can increase the number of workers, but that doesn't mean you are increasing the number of jobs. And sure, you could have more repair workers and programmers, but we are already seeing that retraining workers isn't working. And this is still a temporary fix (not saying we shouldn't do it).
My real worry is the big question: "How do you transition into post scarcity society?" That is really the future we are headed for, and I can't wait. But that transition is difficult. Currently we value social worth on the net wealth of a person. How do we transition from that when jobs become obsolete? I'm just talking about when 10% of jobs are automated and we haven't filled the gap. That's huge.
Why are we so dead set on letting the human experience be about working ourselves to death? Fearing that robots will take over a job is definitely scary, but I can't understand why we can't make the mental shift that these robots could bring us into utopia (not ignoring that they could deliver us into chaos either).
We live in a world where our value is based on our career. If robots are going to start automating lots of jobs, we need to make a mental shift that the value of a human doesn't come from their career.
The shared myth of currency must learn to get its value from other things. Our society has to learn that a person is more valuable than their 9-5 career.
This is just substituting one kind of contribution for another. What if someone wants to live in the mountains by themselves, away from people? Google Carthusian monks.
I find it really strange that supply and demand with wages has essentially killed a whole generation who want to find jobs in artistic industries. My friend works in one of the largest music publishing houses in the world and she is paid utter shit (about £9 per hour) despite being incredible at her job, having very high performance and doing things for the company outside of work hours including producing albums!
Her last pay rise was £500 while the company as a whole posted profits in the hundreds of millions.
We in software aren't feeling this yet (largely) but I warn you that it's coming for us just like it came for every other industry. Maybe we need unions to protect us and demand better pay... these ideas have been beaten out of us.
I'm pretty sure that we are heading for Elysium where you live in a walled garden and only Matt Damon can save us from ourselves. Matt Damon.
* Right now you can buy an AirBNB property - yeah, you'll need to manage it, but it's a first step.
* With the new "Tesla Network" your car will be able to drive around and pick up people on its own - that's a huge level of passive income. Just buy a Model 3 and set it to driver mode, and you're good.
* These are just the start - I can imagine farm robots making automated food, or craft robots making things - maybe wooden benches or something from a robot arm.
How is it that China flourishes with limited immigration and restricted trade?
And china is a WTO member; if you look at it honestly, its trade is not more restricted than the US. Yes, it does try to make its own special standards, but they are similar to what the US does (e.g. with automative regulations or electronics regulations) -- it's simply that the US is a far more valuable market so people are more willing to jump through the necessary hoops).
Yes the US is even more open, but part of that is via agreements (like the now dead TPP) that were specifically intended to give preference to countries that were not China.
As for "flourishing"...let's just say that most of the poorest quintile in the US are wealthier and healthier than most of the richest quintile in China. Any absolute growth from a small number is a relatively large percentage.
Note: I am very much opposed to Chinese policies in many areas including the ones described above. But I can form that opinion without cliches like you hear from politicians).
Those cities are full of immigrants, taking up the badly paid shit jobs. They're all Chinese immigrating into China so "it's not immigration", but only in the same way Polish workers in the UK are "not immigrants" (not meant pejoratively, and frankly I admire what those people in the UK do, they deserve to be treated better than the British treat them. On the other hand, I do understand why the British labour class doesn't like them : they depress wages, conditions, and opportunity).
China is a country of 1 billion people. A slight minority, let's say 400 million people, live in the countryside (ie. everywhere except for some 30 dots on the map). Not in abject poverty (certainly not compared to 20 years ago), but certainly making a LOT less money than they do in cities and living in nicer natural environments, but worse conditions. So they migrate to the cities, take total shit jobs, and slowly become part of the Chinese cities.
This process has started, but is far from finishing (although I do think it's more than halfway through, but it's got another decade or so before it fizzles out)
So TLDR: China is not doing this without immigration at all. It's just that it doesn't really look like immigration for the same reason that the pretty sizable migration out of Chicago doesn't really look like immigration.
China has a lot of immigrants. Mostly from rural areas to urban areas. They are Chinese, sure, but because the different laws governing rural areas vs. cities they might as well be from another country. These cities (Shenzen, Hong Kong, Shanghai...) work with special trade regulations that are comparable to any other free-market countries around the world.
And even if our current economy truly can't flourish without immigrants and trade, there's still a viable argument to be made that building an economy on immigrants and trade was a bad idea and we should try to undo some of that.
The problem is as China's acquiring a "middle-class" that begins to resemble its American counterpart in the 1950s, the pool of people in China who will do just about any job is decreasing. Middle-class people use their increased economic security to develop a sense of vested agency and are less likely to voluntarily let their living and working standards dip. Therefore, the most exploitative production is moving out of the Chinese mainstream and into the rural fringes of its own society, or elsewhere altogether.
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chinas-economic-problems-wi...
1. GDP Per Capita [1]
US = 10 ($57,294)
China 81 ($15,424)
2. UNDP Human Development Index [2]
US = 8 (Very High)
China = 90 (High)
3. NEF Happy Planet Index
US = 108
China = 72
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_%28PP...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_Development_Index
[3] http://happyplanetindex.org/countries
Far from astronomical. 6/7%. It's very good compared to developed countries but the key for percentages is always understanding what is the original value you are growing from. China was a huge country both in size and population that began a transformation into a modern economy. They'll, sooner or later, become the largest economy in the world. But these growth ratios won't be sustainable. They'll stabilize around 2/3% once they fully develop their economic potential.
China can't possibly become a tax haven: too many mouths to feed.
And their per capita GDP is smaller than Romania's. When was the last time you heard someone praising Romania's standard of living over the US's?
I mean, from many points of view I wish they'd keep up this growth because they'd take us to Mars within 30 years if they did, but I can't possibly imagine how they'd keep up rates of growth of 7%+ once the vast majority of their population has already been taken out of subsistence farming.
It may have an alternate future underneath the umbrella of a Chinese empire, but would likely being strangled by the compounded corruption.
The rational person recognizes that, in fact, NONE of these things depend upon mass immigration. The elites aren't daft, and so they clearly want it for a separate, undisclosed, reason.
China has 380m people making about $4-$10 a day in rural areas dying to migrate to better living conditions. That's more workers in rural areas than the US has people in total: men, women, children, students, retired, etc. These situations aren't comparable.
http://www.realclearworld.com/articles/2016/09/16/china_is_s...
As of 2014, over half of China’s roughly 770 million employed workers were urban workers. The problem is that the other half – almost 380 million people – are employed in rural areas. The urban households aren’t exactly raking it in, but the rural households have not progressed far enough beyond the World Bank’s arbitrary $3.10 to say they have escaped much of anything, and certainly not poverty.
Even in the rust belt people are living longer in larger houses with more education, the internet, cheap energy.
Half the people in the USA think there isn't enough work, the other half think we're working too hard. Maybe things could balance up there.
I see a lot of people in US talking about how things in Europe are "better". Fairer maybe but its a struggle for many people in Europe. I see a lot more people moving from Europe to USA than the other way around.
To compare this to automation in the pass is a false equivalency, as humans have always been needed to be a part of the chain in some capacity. In short order, a McDonald's will not only have an entire store run by automation, the maintenance will be done by automation, and the factory where the parts are created will also be in that restaurant in the form of a 3D printer and same day delivery systems via drone.
Once this is established in a proven model, humans cannot improve upon this, and the need for humans for almost any task decreases immediately. Niche boutiques will pop up with human made burgers, but they will be like fine dining, and seen as a treat if done well, cashing in on mostly the nostalgia of those that we're not born natively to this environment.
> If reforms are not enacted — as is likely with President Trump and congressional Republicans in charge — Americans should blame policy makers, not robots.
I think blaming policy makers is as productive as blaming the robots. Both fail to ask the question of who really is in control. Policy makers are hardly in control any more than the robots in the factories are in control of the layoffs. We elect policy makers, sure, but they are in the pockets of the factory owners and other capitalists as much as the robots.
We need to understand that the real enemies here are the owners, those who the unions stood up to back when we had them. The battle for jobs and standards of living aren't waged against policy makers, they are waged against the people who actually have control over what we get paid and what benefits we earn.
But of course, the New York Times can't actually call out who the real enemy is. Instead, they will set the target on the same circular enemy that got us to where we are now.
We have an education system built to produce compliant/obedient workers for the industrial revolution. Buckminster Fuller saw this 50+ years ago: People trained to fill muscle-reflex repetitive work will get automated; i.e. the trouble with humans as automatons is that their work gets automated.
School then has to educate people to take advantage of human qualities like adaptability, creativity, artistic ability, complex thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit. Education has to be a lifelong process and not seen as a finite step into a lifelong singular job.
All I see is a lack of creativity in imagining a post-AI world.
Technology is getting faster, faster (e.g. see: http://www.economist.com/blogs/graphicdetail/2014/03/daily-c...)
Unlike the past, technology is now getting deployed faster than the labor force can retrain (at scale), and youngster's initial career decisions become obsolete faster than ever.
This is creating a non-linearity in the cycle of destroying jobs and creating new ones that hasn't happened before.
By contrast, it's hard working immigrants who are disproportionately providing the child care and elder care that this article wants to train Americans for. Most of the Trump haters even admit this, at least when they are criticizing the wall - immigrants do jobs that that "Americans just won't do".
It's true that politicians are partially to blame for this problem. But the policy that (partially) caused this is giving out free drugs and money. Preventing stock buybacks or sending the leisure class to babysitting school will not eliminate the attraction of sitting around playing video games and doing drugs all day.
Replacing welfare/etc with a policy like a Basic Job (basic income but you need to work for it) might.
http://everydayfeminism.com/2015/12/tone-policing-and-privil...
If you actually read the article, you'd realize that the claims I've made come from reputable academic sources cited in this survey article. For example, my claim about oxy and TV/video games comes from here:
https://www.bostonfed.org/-/media/Documents/economic/conf/gr...
There are two problems with this argument:
1. The evidence suggests it is an increase in regulations that has increased income disparity:
https://www.brookings.edu/research/make-elites-compete-why-t...
Moreover, all of the regulations and redistributive programs governments created in previous decades are still in force. The editorial board seems to be implying that not only do the regulations enacted in the past have to stay in place, but new regulations and redistributive programs need to be put in place as we move forward, in order.
This begs the question: when does this incremental increase in the government's incremental growth end? When the government controls everything? When tax rates are at 100%? If government spending going from 5% of GDP to 40% GDP doesn't cause middle class wages to grow faster, then what proportion will?
The NYT editorial board seems to be implying that as the economy becomes more productive, the government must control more of the economy, which leads to the absurd conclusion that the ultimate destination is complete government control of the economy, in some distant, highly productive future.
2. As it happens, governments have increased the scale of social welfare programs over the last four decades. As a percentage of GDP, government spending on healthcare, education and welfare has grown substantially since the late 1960s. The Code of Federal Regulations has also grown at a breathtaking pace. Entire new regulatory agencies have also been created, like the EPA and OSHA, each of which has created vast numbers of new regulations, while older regulatory agencies expanded their own cadre of regulations.
None of this seems to have helped. Maybe it is in fact hurting the middle class.
[1] https://westhunt.wordpress.com/2016/08/12/the-great-stagnati...
I think what they're trying to say is that government has a role in shaping policy in light of robots... at least I hope that's what they're saying.
