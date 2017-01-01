The basic question is: would you pay $1 a month to keep in touch with friends without ads? I doubt anyone would. This is what FB makes per person from ads. Free is a powerful monopoly.
> My deep-rooted suspicion of Zuckerberg’s manifesto has nothing to do with Facebook or Zuckerberg; I suspect that we agree on more political goals than not.
> I don’t necessarily begrudge Facebook this dominance;
> Moreover, my proposals are in line with Zuckerberg’s proclaimed goals:
I don't honestly like how the author keeps doing this two steps forward, one step back approach, hedging at every turn. I guess hedging is the "smart" strategy, and he's fond of calling himself a strategist. However, it makes for a fairly annoying read.
It echoes that term that mocks all the security at airports, "security theater", but this one instead is a theater of even-handedness. I think the pieces against Facebook need to be more decisive and less concerned with themselves.
1. Facebook is executing a cunning strategy brilliantly; and
2. The power this centralizes in Zuckerberg is concerning; although
3. I'm not as worried as I might otherwise be because I trust him with that power.
It's less hedging than expressing a nuanced point.
