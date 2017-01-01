Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Manifestos and Monopolies (stratechery.com)
I use FB to keep in touch with friends who mostly live far from me. That's all I really want, but that makes FB no money. What I wish I could do was build exactly that because in the end that's what most people really care about; however there is exactly zero money to do this sort of thing since FB has basically cornered the market in connecting people.

The basic question is: would you pay $1 a month to keep in touch with friends without ads? I doubt anyone would. This is what FB makes per person from ads. Free is a powerful monopoly.

> I have probably written more positive pieces about Facebook than just about any other company, and frankly, still will.

> My deep-rooted suspicion of Zuckerberg’s manifesto has nothing to do with Facebook or Zuckerberg; I suspect that we agree on more political goals than not.

> I don’t necessarily begrudge Facebook this dominance;

> Moreover, my proposals are in line with Zuckerberg’s proclaimed goals:

I don't honestly like how the author keeps doing this two steps forward, one step back approach, hedging at every turn. I guess hedging is the "smart" strategy, and he's fond of calling himself a strategist. However, it makes for a fairly annoying read.

It echoes that term that mocks all the security at airports, "security theater", but this one instead is a theater of even-handedness. I think the pieces against Facebook need to be more decisive and less concerned with themselves.

He's saying:

1. Facebook is executing a cunning strategy brilliantly; and

2. The power this centralizes in Zuckerberg is concerning; although

3. I'm not as worried as I might otherwise be because I trust him with that power.

It's less hedging than expressing a nuanced point.

