For a company the size of Google, with the amount of applicants they receive, I would assume that an interview standard is absolutely necessary. It's not perfect, but for 95% of developers out there you know EXACTLY what you're going to get when you interview Google. I think there is something to be said about that. Google recruiters tell you what the interview will be like, they give you study materials, and are pretty gracious with scheduling. If you don't like the process, that's fine, but I think Google in particular has done a good job of standardizing their process. It may not work for individual cases, but I would assume it works well for the company.
They just need as many warm bodies as possible to ram through their test so that a few trickle out the bottom of the funnel to keep the ranks from shrinking. If too many started getting hired, they'd add competitive basket weaving to the skillset if that's what it took to balance it.
I've found this to be decidedly not true, from many recruiter contacts. They have a role in mind they're trying to fill and if you point out that it's far more junior than what you're looking for, the conversation's over.
Think about how must companies hire. The hiring manager fights internally and finally gets a req for a very specific role. They have to fill that role. Having a generally smart person would be great but they have this immediate need and they can only hire one person. And once that req is filled, no more hiring until you get another req.
I'd love to see a company literally just looking to snap up smart people and then have them come in and kind of define their own role, one where they can add the most value. Nobody does this!
It's amazing how often "Hey, thanks for reaching out, I'm interested. Can you tell me more about the role?" results in the conversation ending right away. Probably over 50% recruiters that contact me do not reply back after that very polite and neutral response.
Many who do keep the conversation going have not read my profile or resume carefully, so I'll give them a summary of the types of work I'm actually interested in, which is never what they contact me for, and politely decline to move forward with the (usually way too junior) role they are looking to fill. That will almost always end the engagement.
Sure, it's a lot of noise, but filtering is very cheap: the time it takes to reply back. My actual success rate with recruiters probably pretty average. Of the eight or so jobs I've had in my ~20 year career, about three were obtained through recruiters, two times through in-house staff, once through an external recruiter.
I learned mine too with AWS.
Scheduled call. The forgot to call. Waited like an idiot for an hour. Ok fine big company yadda, yadda.
Had the phone interview. Liked me, called me onsite.
Before coming onsite was sent the Leaderhips Princples and told to learn and will be quizzed on them basically. Had 2 offers in hand already and was told they'd get back to me at most 2 days after the interviews.
Got to the site. Future manager who was supposed to interview me not there.
Whiteboard questions, solve some algorithm puzzles, tell me about your worst failure. Most people I talked to would not have even worked with.
Lunch time comes, at least think I'll eat lunch with future team. So I wait, and wait, and nobody shows up. Ended up wondering the hallways exploring. Hoping someone would ask me if I am supposed to be there.
Then I got a bit snarky after that and kind of gave up on the chance of wanting to work there.
Went home. It took them 3 weeks to call me. But I wasn't surprised by that point.
Interview process: complete success.
This phrase precedes the one you mentioned. He's saying the process he has been through completely ignored his background and field.
In my experience, the stuff you do in this kind of interview has very little relation with the stuff you do in the actual job. (I wish it did! I love those algorithmic puzzles.)
If in my day-to-day I need to use an AVL tree, I will get a library for it, I won't be reimplementing it from scratch every single time.
Of course, if we had this in swe land, it would probably end up looking a lot like those silly certificate programs in soon-to-be-obsolete tech of yesteryear...
> There is no point in giving me binary-tree-traversing questions; I don't know those answers and will never be interested in learning them.
Take an afternoon and skim Cracking the Coding Interview before applying. There's no reason a competent engineer shouldn't be able to solve questions like that. You know exactly what's expected of you, show some initiative.
I think the core issue here is whether the prospective employee should have to show some initiative. My initial reaction is that of course they should, but when you're fielding job offers from numerous companies, some of which don't require you to go out of your way to pick up new knowledge specifically and only so that you can pass an interview, why not just dump Google and go somewhere else? A few years ago Google was probably the most desirable place anyone could work, I really don't think that's true any more.
Overall, it sounds like the system is working. Developers that don't much care for Google's methods won't go and work at Google. Those that are very passionate about working at Google for the sake of working at Google will jump through those hoops.
Passed the first personality interview. The second was a coding challenge. I said to the interviewer several times I have not studied algorithms, and that if the coding challenge involves them, I would prefer to drop out and not waste time for anyone involved. I was very happy to say that multiple times - I know what I don't know. The interviewer goaded me into taking the challenge anyway, saying I'll "definitely be fine and pass."
The next day I attend the timed coding challenge. Three algorithm puzzles that are in no way insignificant. I had Google at my disposal and still could not solve a single problem - although I came close on one involving permutations of chess pieces.
Unreal. At least Yegor had the good fortune of not being directly lied to by the recruiters!
While I agree with the author about algorithm questions being relatively pointless, my sense is they don't know about the team matching process. After I interviewed with Google, they presented me with a list of a eight teams who were interested in me and asked me to rank them in order of preference. They then had me come back a second day and meet with the managers of the top four teams I selected. At the end of the day, I ranked the teams again. The team I ranked the highest who also wanted to hire me was the team I would have joined if I had accepted my offer.
I much prefer the current process where you have one day of general interviews, and then go back a second day and just talk with the managers of the teams you would be interested in. It would only make the process much more of a hassle for everyone involved if you had to be interviewed by the managers of every team for which there was mutual interest.
My company is experiencing this as we grow; we have too many openings to have each team try to recruit for their open spots. We need a more general queue of talent to hire, so that we can interview for 10 open spots for every interview we do.
If you don't know algorithms, maybe that's okay for the team you're joining. But hiring you means screwing over the team you're going to be on in 3 years. That's why they interview that way.
By having the future direct manager involved early, they can hopefully say "I need a algorithm person, not an OOP person. Go talk to Carla, she's been looking for someone like this" sooner.
One of the skills they're looking for is adaptability/flexibility, to offset the terrible resource planning.
The message I really get from this post is that they'd be happier in a more structured, predictable environment, and there are plenty of places like that, old+new, small+large.
My recent experience with AMZN was:
- get contacted by recruiter, schedule a call with recruiter a few days later
- take a take-home coding test a few days later
- talk to the recruiter again a few days later to tell me I did well on the coding test
- talk to another recruiter a few days after that, get scheduled for an all-day in person interview 4 weeks in the future
- cram cracking the coding interview for 4 weeks
- go to the interview all day, hear at the interview that I was close but didn't pass, they recommend I should try again in 6 months.
All in all thats a pretty big time & mindshare investment
I guess they just want software engineers as workforce. They don't really care about what you want and your skills, if you are very good at something you will probably be good at something else.
I don't like algorithm questions either but at least they optimize by time, the alternative is to have people in for a few days, or spend a day doing chat interviews and risk getting a bullshitter.
I have yet to hear back either.
I get that things can be fluid, but its such a meat machine.
At this point it feels the interview process is becoming more of a combo between a hazing ritual and a lottery than something actually useful to ascertain if the person interviewed would be a good match for the position or not.
The longer the interview is, also, the more likely one will be discarded because one of the many interviewers is having a bad day, or because after several hours of whiteboarding one can understandably draw a blank on a simple question they would've waltzed through 4 hours prior and be failed because of that. How long before interviews also contain an anti-doping panel to weed out candidates trying to improve their odds?
It is strange though that in a country where there is at-will employment one is basically told that hiring the "wrong person" could destroy the company or something and so the interviewer has to make really really really really sure that the candidate is absolutely ok.
I personally think the risk of hiring somebody and they can't cut it after three months and you have to let them go, is worth not passing the candidate that doesn't do well at whiteboarding but will instead prove to be great when tasked with real business problems that take more than a few minutes to solve.
