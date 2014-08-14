They just need as many warm bodies as possible to ram through their test so that a few trickle out the bottom of the funnel to keep the ranks from shrinking. If too many started getting hired, they'd add competitive basket weaving to the skillset if that's what it took to balance it.
(1)http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/special-features/201...
reply
For a company the size of Google, with the amount of applicants they receive, I would assume that an interview standard is absolutely necessary. It's not perfect, but for 95% of developers out there you know EXACTLY what you're going to get when you interview Google. I think there is something to be said about that. Google recruiters tell you what the interview will be like, they give you study materials, and are pretty gracious with scheduling. If you don't like the process, that's fine, but I think Google in particular has done a good job of standardizing their process. It may not work for individual cases, but I would assume it works well for the company.
Interview process: complete success.
This phrase precedes the one you mentioned. He's saying the process he has been through completely ignored his background and field.
By having the future direct manager involved early, they can hopefully say "I need a algorithm person, not an OOP person. Go talk to Carla, she's been looking for someone like this" sooner.
> There is no point in giving me binary-tree-traversing questions; I don't know those answers and will never be interested in learning them.
Take an afternoon and skim Cracking the Coding Interview before applying. There's no reason a competent engineer shouldn't be able to solve questions like that. You know exactly what's expected of you, show some initiative.
I think the core issue here is whether the prospective employee should have to show some initiative. My initial reaction is that of course they should, but when you're fielding job offers from numerous companies, some of which don't require you to go out of your way to pick up new knowledge specifically and only so that you can pass an interview, why not just dump Google and go somewhere else? A few years ago Google was probably the most desirable place anyone could work, I really don't think that's true any more.
I guess they just want software engineers as workforce. They don't really care about what you want and your skills, if you are very good at something you will probably be good at something else.
Passed the first personality interview. The second was a coding challenge. I said to the interviewer several times I have not studied algorithms, and that if the coding challenge involves them, I would prefer to drop out and not waste time for anyone involved. I was very happy to say that multiple times - I know what I don't know. The interviewer goaded me into taking the challenge anyway, saying I'll "definitely be fine and pass."
The next day I attend the timed coding challenge. Three algorithm puzzles that are in no way insignificant. I had Google at my disposal and still could not solve a single problem - although I came close on one involving permutations of chess pieces.
Unreal. At least Yegor had the good fortune of not being directly lied to by the recruiters!
My recent experience with AMZN was:
- get contacted by recruiter, schedule a call with recruiter a few days later
- take a take-home coding test a few days later
- talk to the recruiter again a few days later to tell me I did well on the coding test
- talk to another recruiter a few days after that, get scheduled for an all-day in person interview 4 weeks in the future
- cram cracking the coding interview for 4 weeks
- go to the interview all day, hear at the interview that I was close but didn't pass, they recommend I should try again in 6 months.
All in all thats a pretty big time & mindshare investment
One of the skills they're looking for is adaptability/flexibility, to offset the terrible resource planning.
The message I really get from this post is that they'd be happier in a more structured, predictable environment, and there are plenty of places like that, old+new, small+large.
I don't like algorithm questions either but at least they optimize by time, the alternative is to have people in for a few days, or spend a day doing chat interviews and risk getting a bullshitter.
I get that things can be fluid, but its such a meat machine.
They just need as many warm bodies as possible to ram through their test so that a few trickle out the bottom of the funnel to keep the ranks from shrinking. If too many started getting hired, they'd add competitive basket weaving to the skillset if that's what it took to balance it.
(1)http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/special-features/201...
reply