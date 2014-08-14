Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I Don’t Talk to Google Recruiters (yegor256.com)
Its the London Cabbie(1) method. They're not looking to fill any particular role. They're just looking for smart people (for the value of smart that fits their biases).

They just need as many warm bodies as possible to ram through their test so that a few trickle out the bottom of the funnel to keep the ranks from shrinking. If too many started getting hired, they'd add competitive basket weaving to the skillset if that's what it took to balance it.

(1)http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/special-features/201...

There is no standard way to interview a software engineer. Whenever one of these threads come up we see multiple posters explaining their process, and while each process has it's upsides and downsides, no two are exactly the same.

For a company the size of Google, with the amount of applicants they receive, I would assume that an interview standard is absolutely necessary. It's not perfect, but for 95% of developers out there you know EXACTLY what you're going to get when you interview Google. I think there is something to be said about that. Google recruiters tell you what the interview will be like, they give you study materials, and are pretty gracious with scheduling. If you don't like the process, that's fine, but I think Google in particular has done a good job of standardizing their process. It may not work for individual cases, but I would assume it works well for the company.

Places like google give you a guide on how to prepare. So it consists of stuff like algorithms and data structures. I do wonder sometimes how much it is tailored to getting people who are fresh out of college rather than more experienced. My take is that you basically have to spend time preparing and studying so as to get past those types of questions then finally you talk one on one with the people you likely would work with and then it's smooth sailing for experienced people. But the entry bar can be pretty tough to get past with zero prep.

Why should skilled developers with extensive track-records in their field be forced to use their free time to cram for college-style exams? Other professions dealing with exact-sciences / engineering don't seem to have this problem..

> There is no point in giving me binary-tree-traversing questions; I don't know those answers and will never be interested in learning them.

Interview process: complete success.

> If she would have started her email with "We're looking for an algorithm expert," we would never have gotten any further and would not have wasted our time. Clearly, I'm not an expert in algorithms.

This phrase precedes the one you mentioned. He's saying the process he has been through completely ignored his background and field.

For a complete success they would have a way to filter out people without algorithm knowledge early on. A day of interviews already costs them some money, especially on the scale they are doing this.

Yeah maybe you are right on that point. At Google at least the filtering by stage seems to be: Recruiter phone interview: do you speak English? Technical phone interview: have you ever programmed a computer before? Technical on-site interview: do you know a few things about data structures and algorithms?

Depends what the job description is, surely.

The job description is "Software Engineer at Google" They hire some special roles from time to time, but then they approach people differently (i.e. on a personal level) otherwise they hire people they ideally can move easily from project to project.

This also solves another problem. Many orgs have their recruiters slot a candidate into a particular role really early on in the process (possibly even before the first phone screen). So you're not applying for a job at FooCorp, you're applying to be a Level 2 Engineer on the WidgetSearch team. By the time the third interview finishes, it turns out you're a bad fit, and the process stops. This doesn't mean there's not a great role for you inside the company, just that the you were tagged for in their recruiting software wasn't it.

By having the future direct manager involved early, they can hopefully say "I need a algorithm person, not an OOP person. Go talk to Carla, she's been looking for someone like this" sooner.

They should ask you whether you want just to join the company in any role or you want to be working in a specific role.

Yeah it kind of sucks, but from Google's perspective it's absolutely necessary. So many people talk the talk, run a blog, have a neat looking resume/website/GitHub and just cannot perform. Unless you're an undisputed rockstar in a specific area and they're hiring exactly for your expertise you can't expect anything else. It's a huge waste of time to custom tailor to each candidate when 90% won't receive an offer.

> There is no point in giving me binary-tree-traversing questions; I don't know those answers and will never be interested in learning them.

Take an afternoon and skim Cracking the Coding Interview before applying. There's no reason a competent engineer shouldn't be able to solve questions like that. You know exactly what's expected of you, show some initiative.

> Take an afternoon and skim Cracking the Coding Interview before applying. There's no reason a competent engineer shouldn't be able to solve questions like that. You know exactly what's expected of you, show some initiative.

I think the core issue here is whether the prospective employee should have to show some initiative. My initial reaction is that of course they should, but when you're fielding job offers from numerous companies, some of which don't require you to go out of your way to pick up new knowledge specifically and only so that you can pass an interview, why not just dump Google and go somewhere else? A few years ago Google was probably the most desirable place anyone could work, I really don't think that's true any more.

I did an interview with Google few years ago, I still don't know the position they wanted me for. I make pretty clear my preferences but I was interviewed by random engineers not related with what I wanted to do in Google.

I guess they just want software engineers as workforce. They don't really care about what you want and your skills, if you are very good at something you will probably be good at something else.

Similar story: a few years back I was interested in applying to TopTal for side work. As a senior engineer working with well known companies, I thought the acceptance process wouldn't be as bad as claimed on their homepage.

Passed the first personality interview. The second was a coding challenge. I said to the interviewer several times I have not studied algorithms, and that if the coding challenge involves them, I would prefer to drop out and not waste time for anyone involved. I was very happy to say that multiple times - I know what I don't know. The interviewer goaded me into taking the challenge anyway, saying I'll "definitely be fine and pass."

The next day I attend the timed coding challenge. Three algorithm puzzles that are in no way insignificant. I had Google at my disposal and still could not solve a single problem - although I came close on one involving permutations of chess pieces.

Unreal. At least Yegor had the good fortune of not being directly lied to by the recruiters!

The worst part for me is how long the process takes, and how much time is invested for an interview process where the success rate is so low.

My recent experience with AMZN was:

- get contacted by recruiter, schedule a call with recruiter a few days later

- take a take-home coding test a few days later

- talk to the recruiter again a few days later to tell me I did well on the coding test

- talk to another recruiter a few days after that, get scheduled for an all-day in person interview 4 weeks in the future

- cram cracking the coding interview for 4 weeks

- go to the interview all day, hear at the interview that I was close but didn't pass, they recommend I should try again in 6 months.

All in all thats a pretty big time & mindshare investment

If Amazon (or probably anyone for that matter) has some reason to believe you have a short timeline, you can expedite all this. Both times I interviewed with Amazon (I boomeranged and worked there in two separate stints), I had other loops/offers from other co's, and went from initial contact w/ Amazon to an offer in ~4 days.

May be not for many people here on HN but for very large number of engineers job opportunity Google/Amzn/MS/FB etc are once in a lifetime type. I have not met people in my circles who would balk at interview process there.

Part of the problem is that these companies don't know who your direct manager will be, since they don't know where you'd best fit! Or worse, by the time you finish your notice period, they've re-orged and another team needs engineers more than the originally-intended team.

One of the skills they're looking for is adaptability/flexibility, to offset the terrible resource planning.

The message I really get from this post is that they'd be happier in a more structured, predictable environment, and there are plenty of places like that, old+new, small+large.

Well, in their defense (Google/Amazon/Facebook etc), a team leader or any other particular person cannot interview 500 applicants, so either more people are interviewers or they are way more specific with initial resume (which can be fake to a big extend).

I don't like algorithm questions either but at least they optimize by time, the alternative is to have people in for a few days, or spend a day doing chat interviews and risk getting a bullshitter.

I wonder how high up you have to get before the top-tier companies are willing to make an exception to their standard interview process. Director? VP?

whenwillitstop: you are hellbanned.

I've turned down actual offers because even some medium-sized companies won't tell you which team you'll be working on when the offer is extended.

I get that things can be fluid, but its such a meat machine.

It's like this person was inside my head. I agree basically word for word and do the same thing, cannot be bothered anymore, like he suggests, if they are telling him his profile is so great and 'impressive' why must they schedule a regular interview and on a whim reject him. Waste of time.

