Why I Don’t Talk to Google Recruiters (yegor256.com)
There is no standard way to interview a software engineer. Whenever one of these threads come up we see multiple posters explaining their process, and while each process has it's upsides and downsides, no two are exactly the same.

For a company the size of Google, with the amount of applicants they receive, I would assume that an interview standard is absolutely necessary. It's not perfect, but for 95% of developers out there you know EXACTLY what you're going to get when you interview Google. I think there is something to be said about that. Google recruiters tell you what the interview will be like, they give you study materials, and are pretty gracious with scheduling. If you don't like the process, that's fine, but I think Google in particular has done a good job of standardizing their process. It may not work for individual cases, but I would assume it works well for the company.

Its the London Cabbie(1) method. They're not looking to fill any particular role. They're just looking for smart people (for the value of smart that fits their biases).

They just need as many warm bodies as possible to ram through their test so that a few trickle out the bottom of the funnel to keep the ranks from shrinking. If too many started getting hired, they'd add competitive basket weaving to the skillset if that's what it took to balance it.

(1)http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/special-features/201...

> They're not looking to fill any particular role. They're just looking for smart people

I've found this to be decidedly not true, from many recruiter contacts. They have a role in mind they're trying to fill and if you point out that it's far more junior than what you're looking for, the conversation's over.

Think about how must companies hire. The hiring manager fights internally and finally gets a req for a very specific role. They have to fill that role. Having a generally smart person would be great but they have this immediate need and they can only hire one person. And once that req is filled, no more hiring until you get another req.

I'd love to see a company literally just looking to snap up smart people and then have them come in and kind of define their own role, one where they can add the most value. Nobody does this!

Unlike most of HN (it seems), I like hearing from recruiters, because despite the very low signal-to-noise ratio, there's always that remote chance that one of them could be able to set me up with a "dream job". It's zero cost to me to politely reply to a recruiter and ask for more info, and I try to at least respond to everyone. What I've found is that they must have a lot of candidates they're juggling because falling out of the funnel is surprisingly easy!

It's amazing how often "Hey, thanks for reaching out, I'm interested. Can you tell me more about the role?" results in the conversation ending right away. Probably over 50% recruiters that contact me do not reply back after that very polite and neutral response.

Many who do keep the conversation going have not read my profile or resume carefully, so I'll give them a summary of the types of work I'm actually interested in, which is never what they contact me for, and politely decline to move forward with the (usually way too junior) role they are looking to fill. That will almost always end the engagement.

Sure, it's a lot of noise, but filtering is very cheap: the time it takes to reply back. My actual success rate with recruiters probably pretty average. Of the eight or so jobs I've had in my ~20 year career, about three were obtained through recruiters, two times through in-house staff, once through an external recruiter.

> I learned my lesson two years ago, when Amazon tried to recruit me. I got an email from the company that said they were so impressed by my profile and couldn't wait to start working with me. They needed me, nobody else. I was naive, and the message did flatter me.

I learned mine too with AWS.

Scheduled call. The forgot to call. Waited like an idiot for an hour. Ok fine big company yadda, yadda.

Had the phone interview. Liked me, called me onsite.

Before coming onsite was sent the Leaderhips Princples and told to learn and will be quizzed on them basically. Had 2 offers in hand already and was told they'd get back to me at most 2 days after the interviews.

Got to the site. Future manager who was supposed to interview me not there.

Whiteboard questions, solve some algorithm puzzles, tell me about your worst failure. Most people I talked to would not have even worked with.

Lunch time comes, at least think I'll eat lunch with future team. So I wait, and wait, and nobody shows up. Ended up wondering the hallways exploring. Hoping someone would ask me if I am supposed to be there.

Then I got a bit snarky after that and kind of gave up on the chance of wanting to work there.

Went home. It took them 3 weeks to call me. But I wasn't surprised by that point.

> There is no point in giving me binary-tree-traversing questions; I don't know those answers and will never be interested in learning them.

Interview process: complete success.

> If she would have started her email with "We're looking for an algorithm expert," we would never have gotten any further and would not have wasted our time. Clearly, I'm not an expert in algorithms.

This phrase precedes the one you mentioned. He's saying the process he has been through completely ignored his background and field.

I'd be interested in hearing from people who work at Google, and get to figure out a cool algorithm for solving an interesting puzzle-problem more an about once a year. I bet there aren't very many.

In my experience, the stuff you do in this kind of interview has very little relation with the stuff you do in the actual job. (I wish it did! I love those algorithmic puzzles.)

I don't know about the average but at Google I probably write a new call to std::set::find twice an hour, and it's important to know that std::set is a red-black tree, and how std::set::find is implemented and how much that costs and so forth. Fluency with data structures and algorithms is not some kind of brain candy. It's absolutely necessary to get the job done.

figuring out a cool algorithm is not the same as learning 1000 algorithms by rote to prepare for an interview. Just because doesn't feel like doing test prep for an interview, it doesn't mean they don't have the brain capacity to actually solve the business problem when it comes up.

If in my day-to-day I need to use an AVL tree, I will get a library for it, I won't be reimplementing it from scratch every single time.

For a complete success they would have a way to filter out people without algorithm knowledge early on. A day of interviews already costs them some money, especially on the scale they are doing this.

Yeah maybe you are right on that point. At Google at least the filtering by stage seems to be: Recruiter phone interview: do you speak English? Technical phone interview: have you ever programmed a computer before? Technical on-site interview: do you know a few things about data structures and algorithms?

What's funny is that Google seems to think they're really good at interviewing -- for example, see this Washington Post puff piece: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/capitalbusiness/an-i... Possibly they are, but it's hard to see solid evidence one way or the other. I guess they can't be really bad in the sense of hiring mostly bad candidates, as that would surely cause big problems before long. But they could be about the same as other big bay area companies.


Depends what the job description is, surely.

The job description is "Software Engineer at Google" They hire some special roles from time to time, but then they approach people differently (i.e. on a personal level) otherwise they hire people they ideally can move easily from project to project.

Places like google give you a guide on how to prepare. So it consists of stuff like algorithms and data structures. I do wonder sometimes how much it is tailored to getting people who are fresh out of college rather than more experienced. My take is that you basically have to spend time preparing and studying so as to get past those types of questions then finally you talk one on one with the people you likely would work with and then it's smooth sailing for experienced people. But the entry bar can be pretty tough to get past with zero prep.

Why should skilled developers with extensive track-records in their field be forced to use their free time to cram for college-style exams? Other professions dealing with exact-sciences / engineering don't seem to have this problem..

Mostly false. Other areas have professional exams, but they're generally industry standards instead of given by the hiring company. This is more efficient if you're a candidate, since you only need to take the test once. (Or more if you don't pass the first time.) My house mate just got a professional engineer's certificate after being at work in the field for about five years.

Of course, if we had this in swe land, it would probably end up looking a lot like those silly certificate programs in soon-to-be-obsolete tech of yesteryear...

While I agree with the sentiment, I wouldn't call it "college-style exams", to be honest. Colleges would be quite different if exams were conducted one-on-one, and instructor would have been willing to talk with you through the problem and cared more about your thought train and approach rather than the exact solution. In fact, I am pretty sure that if you just knew the correct solution and the answer to the coding interview and simply wrote it down silently on the whiteboard (which would be the best outcome on a college exam), you would be rejected instantaneously.

Yeah it kind of sucks, but from Google's perspective it's absolutely necessary. So many people talk the talk, run a blog, have a neat looking resume/website/GitHub and just cannot perform. Unless you're an undisputed rockstar in a specific area and they're hiring exactly for your expertise you can't expect anything else. It's a huge waste of time to custom tailor to each candidate when 90% won't receive an offer.

> There is no point in giving me binary-tree-traversing questions; I don't know those answers and will never be interested in learning them.

Take an afternoon and skim Cracking the Coding Interview before applying. There's no reason a competent engineer shouldn't be able to solve questions like that. You know exactly what's expected of you, show some initiative.

> Take an afternoon and skim Cracking the Coding Interview before applying. There's no reason a competent engineer shouldn't be able to solve questions like that. You know exactly what's expected of you, show some initiative.

I think the core issue here is whether the prospective employee should have to show some initiative. My initial reaction is that of course they should, but when you're fielding job offers from numerous companies, some of which don't require you to go out of your way to pick up new knowledge specifically and only so that you can pass an interview, why not just dump Google and go somewhere else? A few years ago Google was probably the most desirable place anyone could work, I really don't think that's true any more.

Overall, it sounds like the system is working. Developers that don't much care for Google's methods won't go and work at Google. Those that are very passionate about working at Google for the sake of working at Google will jump through those hoops.

Similar story: a few years back I was interested in applying to TopTal for side work. As a senior engineer working with well known companies, I thought the acceptance process wouldn't be as bad as claimed on their homepage.

Passed the first personality interview. The second was a coding challenge. I said to the interviewer several times I have not studied algorithms, and that if the coding challenge involves them, I would prefer to drop out and not waste time for anyone involved. I was very happy to say that multiple times - I know what I don't know. The interviewer goaded me into taking the challenge anyway, saying I'll "definitely be fine and pass."

The next day I attend the timed coding challenge. Three algorithm puzzles that are in no way insignificant. I had Google at my disposal and still could not solve a single problem - although I came close on one involving permutations of chess pieces.

Unreal. At least Yegor had the good fortune of not being directly lied to by the recruiters!

> I should have told her that I didn't want to be interviewed by some programmers, because I would most certainly fail. There was no need to try. I wanted to be interviewed by the person who really needs me: my future boss. That person will understand my profile and won't ask pointless questions about algorithms, simply because he or she will know what my duties will be and what kind of problems I will be capable of solving, if they hired me.

While I agree with the author about algorithm questions being relatively pointless, my sense is they don't know about the team matching process. After I interviewed with Google, they presented me with a list of a eight teams who were interested in me and asked me to rank them in order of preference. They then had me come back a second day and meet with the managers of the top four teams I selected. At the end of the day, I ranked the teams again. The team I ranked the highest who also wanted to hire me was the team I would have joined if I had accepted my offer.

I much prefer the current process where you have one day of general interviews, and then go back a second day and just talk with the managers of the teams you would be interested in. It would only make the process much more of a hassle for everyone involved if you had to be interviewed by the managers of every team for which there was mutual interest.

You aren't going to interview with your future manager because they don't know who your future manager is. They need to hire hundreds of people, they aren't going to try to get separate candidates for each role, and they aren't going to have you interview with a hundred different managers.

My company is experiencing this as we grow; we have too many openings to have each team try to recruit for their open spots. We need a more general queue of talent to hire, so that we can interview for 10 open spots for every interview we do.

reply


reply


Amazon won't hire you just for one role. The company allows free movement between teams by SDEs. If you're an SDE, you're an SDE, and you're welcome to change teams so long as the new manager will take you.

If you don't know algorithms, maybe that's okay for the team you're joining. But hiring you means screwing over the team you're going to be on in 3 years. That's why they interview that way.

This also solves another problem. Many orgs have their recruiters slot a candidate into a particular role really early on in the process (possibly even before the first phone screen). So you're not applying for a job at FooCorp, you're applying to be a Level 2 Engineer on the WidgetSearch team. By the time the third interview finishes, it turns out you're a bad fit, and the process stops. This doesn't mean there's not a great role for you inside the company, just that the you were tagged for in their recruiting software wasn't it.

By having the future direct manager involved early, they can hopefully say "I need a algorithm person, not an OOP person. Go talk to Carla, she's been looking for someone like this" sooner.

They should ask you whether you want just to join the company in any role or you want to be working in a specific role.

Part of the problem is that these companies don't know who your direct manager will be, since they don't know where you'd best fit! Or worse, by the time you finish your notice period, they've re-orged and another team needs engineers more than the originally-intended team.

One of the skills they're looking for is adaptability/flexibility, to offset the terrible resource planning.

The message I really get from this post is that they'd be happier in a more structured, predictable environment, and there are plenty of places like that, old+new, small+large.

The worst part for me is how long the process takes, and how much time is invested for an interview process where the success rate is so low.

My recent experience with AMZN was:

- get contacted by recruiter, schedule a call with recruiter a few days later

- take a take-home coding test a few days later

- talk to the recruiter again a few days later to tell me I did well on the coding test

- talk to another recruiter a few days after that, get scheduled for an all-day in person interview 4 weeks in the future

- cram cracking the coding interview for 4 weeks

- go to the interview all day, hear at the interview that I was close but didn't pass, they recommend I should try again in 6 months.

All in all thats a pretty big time & mindshare investment

If Amazon (or probably anyone for that matter) has some reason to believe you have a short timeline, you can expedite all this. Both times I interviewed with Amazon (I boomeranged and worked there in two separate stints), I had other loops/offers from other co's, and went from initial contact w/ Amazon to an offer in ~4 days.

May be not for many people here on HN but for very large number of engineers job opportunity Google/Amzn/MS/FB etc are once in a lifetime type. I have not met people in my circles who would balk at interview process there.

It's like this person was inside my head. I agree basically word for word and do the same thing, cannot be bothered anymore, like he suggests, if they are telling him his profile is so great and 'impressive' why must they schedule a regular interview and on a whim reject him. Waste of time.

I did an interview with Google few years ago, I still don't know the position they wanted me for. I make pretty clear my preferences but I was interviewed by random engineers not related with what I wanted to do in Google.

I guess they just want software engineers as workforce. They don't really care about what you want and your skills, if you are very good at something you will probably be good at something else.

Well, in their defense (Google/Amazon/Facebook etc), a team leader or any other particular person cannot interview 500 applicants, so either more people are interviewers or they are way more specific with initial resume (which can be fake to a big extend).

I don't like algorithm questions either but at least they optimize by time, the alternative is to have people in for a few days, or spend a day doing chat interviews and risk getting a bullshitter.

At this point in my career I typically respond by stating that I'm only interested in remote work and asking what their budget is.

I have yet to hear back either.

I've turned down actual offers because even some medium-sized companies won't tell you which team you'll be working on when the offer is extended.

I get that things can be fluid, but its such a meat machine.

I wonder how high up you have to get before the top-tier companies are willing to make an exception to their standard interview process. Director? VP?

whenwillitstop: you are hellbanned.

I think when a company reaches a certain size it is hard to expect that there is such a thing as "a manager looked at my github/qualifications and decided they need me so they will tailor the interview to my skillset".

At this point it feels the interview process is becoming more of a combo between a hazing ritual and a lottery than something actually useful to ascertain if the person interviewed would be a good match for the position or not.

The longer the interview is, also, the more likely one will be discarded because one of the many interviewers is having a bad day, or because after several hours of whiteboarding one can understandably draw a blank on a simple question they would've waltzed through 4 hours prior and be failed because of that. How long before interviews also contain an anti-doping panel to weed out candidates trying to improve their odds?

It is strange though that in a country where there is at-will employment one is basically told that hiring the "wrong person" could destroy the company or something and so the interviewer has to make really really really really sure that the candidate is absolutely ok.

I personally think the risk of hiring somebody and they can't cut it after three months and you have to let them go, is worth not passing the candidate that doesn't do well at whiteboarding but will instead prove to be great when tasked with real business problems that take more than a few minutes to solve.

