I purchased an .io domain that I have been migrating to. Works great in all respects, except I deal with some older potential customers, or people on the phone, and they often express skepticism. This is especially true with Paypal transactions, and I occasionally have to give the person sending me money my gmail address because they think the .io thing is a scam. On the phone with people, when I end my address with '.io', they assume I'm not finished talking, or they do a double-take and question it. Has anyone else dealt with issues like this?