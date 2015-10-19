Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
So Yeah We Tried Slack and We Deeply Regretted It [2015] (freecodecamp.com)
29 points by hackerkid 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





The author's expectations just seem wildly unrealistic, I can't find much sympathy. Signed up for a pay service with a clear limit on the trial, yet was surprised by the limit, even though he knew how many Slack users he had and knew or should have know how many messages per day they were already sending. Put his community (customers) of thousands on the Slack team, even though the advertising and economics only make sense for internal teams. He is trying so hard to make his own mistake sound like Slack's fault.

Also, previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9754626

reply


You appear to be confusing the message archive limits with the number of user limits. The first is (loudly) disclosed. The second, apparently not.

reply


Slack doesn't advertise as a chat for thousands of users, but teams of 5 to 50, worse case 100 people. It's "lucky" they didn't hard code a limit.

reply


If the authors expectations were higher than they ought to have been, that was because the Slack marketing team set them so high.

reply


Sounds like most of the issues were due to not paying for the product. Which is fair given Slack's freemium model but I wonder if they were throttling free users after a certain point, causing performance issues. If I was this guy I would've reached out to Slack's sales team and explained the situation to see if they could offer a compelling deal. They might've seen a huge discount as worthwhile given it would get 5000+ coders using Slack regularly, many of whom would then promote in other companies.

reply


If you read the article, it's clear the user limit was a technical limit and not a freemium limit. So even if they did pay, Slack would still not have been able to accommodate all their users.

Which leads me to my old-timer question: What's wrong with IRC?

reply


There's nothing wrong with IRC except for the fact that the user experience in an IRC client is generally horrible. They're not pretty, there's no good account system so users can easily spoof being someone else, the logging isn't great by default, sharing files is hard, and whether or not you can do media embedding depends on the channel setup.

There's a reason why companies like Slack have built billion dollar businesses doing ostensibly the same thing as IRC, and it's because IRC doesn't offer enough value even if it's free.

reply


> there's no good account system so users can easily spoof being someone else

Probably the big one for me; I know my previous boss was asking if there was a SSO option because that would be the only thing he saw as limitation in IRC.

reply


IRC lacks a well designed UX that works cross platform (desktop cross os, mobile, web) and an easy API to integrate and play with other services like Github.

reply


IRC doesn't have cool stickers?

reply


No history by default, in fact there's only text by default.

I like IRC, but newer generations are used to having "full-featured" chats without setup (beauty is in the eye of the beholder).

I also like being able to do some simple markdown in my messages.

reply


This is true, but there is still no excuse for blatantly false marketing messages claiming an unlimited size.

reply


Slack doesn't have paid tier that isn't $x/user ?

edit: https://linutile.slack.com/pricing/enterprise-grid

reply


8,462 users on a free plan with no intention of upgrading to paid.

reply


He never said he had no intention, I just think he didn't want to pay half a million dollars for slack.

reply


He wouldn't have paid $50,000 per year either. It's pretty obvious he signed up with the full intention of staying on the free version forever.

reply


On a service where all paid plans charge per user, starting to pay when you reach a point when their free plan is no longer suitable for your high number of users is always going to be a ridiculous proposition for even the cheapest plan. The Slack pricing structure is not designed for this use case.

reply


I switched over a large group of friends from using a gazillion hangouts to slack and it's mostly been an improvement. That being said, there's a lot less of us: around 30.

I'm definitely disappointed to hear about this. The pricing model sucks for us as well since it means $60 a head to add someone to the friend group if we wanted to pay for slack. If we could pay a fixed price and get a slightly better message history and more integrations, I'd gladly pay it, but per-head is just ridiculous.

We also use Discord for online gaming since it's easier to invite people outside the group. It's been absolutely fantastic, but we had issues with some people not having access at work.

reply


Slack isn't intended for "friends". Their business model is clearly aimed at supporting teams inside businesses. $60 per head is absurd for a tool to chat with friends but pretty reasonable for a business that gets real value from the tool.

reply


How to view Medium pages on Safari Mavericks without crashing the browser? It's been happening for weeks.

reply


This was very similar to the Reactiflux move to Discord:

https://facebook.github.io/react/blog/2015/10/19/reactiflux-... (October 2015)

To be fair, Slack never really said it was made to support that many users. Even in my team of less than 20 on the free tier, we hit the 10,000 message limit really quickly. I can't imagine how that must have been with 8 thousand users.

reply


Perhaps put the year of posting in the title? Has anything changed since this has been published?

reply


Sounds like a manifestation of the 6 p's: Proper Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance.

reply


I'm generally a slack fan, but isn't that just plain ol' illegal false advertising?

reply


It might if they were paying for 10000 users but only some power of 2 less than 10000 could actually sign up. And Slack refused to refund the difference.

False advertising regulations aren't a company destroying "gotcha" like felony theft, they are designed to protect consumers from fraud. Having some technical issue that doesn't impact the vast majority of consumers isn't what it's designed for.

reply


To be fair to slack, the quote is "there's no limit to the amount of people you can add to your team". They're saying that as you team grows, there's no limit.

Not students or subscribers. Not "public channel", or "chat room", or some sort of phrase that indicates a large mass of people.

If someone decided to sue them or something, I'd assume they'd have an easy defence saying they clearly meant a team of work colleagues. As many others are saying here, slack simply doesn't seem to be aimed at this use case.

reply


It sounds like more of an engineering issue. I'd imagine that unlimited-up-to-the-capacity-our-system-can-handle is reasonable.

The biggest takeaway from this should be: if you think you might be pushing a system, you should probably talk to a human first to get confirmation on how it will work for your specific scenario, and not just use their sales page.

Particularly when that tool is so important to your operations.

reply


It kind of reminds me of cell network "unlimited data" where they just start aggressively throttling customers after a certain amount of data use.

reply


This being distinct from that by being entirely undocumented, instead of burying the data limitations somewhere deep in the contract.

reply


My understanding is that in cases like this below, there was no limitation anywhere in the contract. Hence the FCC fine:

http://www.theverge.com/2016/10/19/13330158/t-mobile-unlimit...

reply


* Enterprise Grid || https://slack.com/enterprise

Worth noting that 1) the author's expectations were wildly unrealistic. 2) Slack has since come out with better tools to manage large teams.

reply


So wait, you abused a free service to the extreme and you're complaining about the service not meeting your expectations? Grow up.

reply


It's not abuse if they were well within the terms laid out for the free service

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: