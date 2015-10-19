Also, previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9754626
Which leads me to my old-timer question: What's wrong with IRC?
There's a reason why companies like Slack have built billion dollar businesses doing ostensibly the same thing as IRC, and it's because IRC doesn't offer enough value even if it's free.
I like IRC, but newer generations are used to having "full-featured" chats without setup (beauty is in the eye of the beholder).
I also like being able to do some simple markdown in my messages.
I'm definitely disappointed to hear about this. The pricing model sucks for us as well since it means $60 a head to add someone to the friend group if we wanted to pay for slack. If we could pay a fixed price and get a slightly better message history and more integrations, I'd gladly pay it, but per-head is just ridiculous.
We also use Discord for online gaming since it's easier to invite people outside the group. It's been absolutely fantastic, but we had issues with some people not having access at work.
https://facebook.github.io/react/blog/2015/10/19/reactiflux-... (October 2015)
To be fair, Slack never really said it was made to support that many users. Even in my team of less than 20 on the free tier, we hit the 10,000 message limit really quickly. I can't imagine how that must have been with 8 thousand users.
The biggest takeaway from this should be: if you think you might be pushing a system, you should probably talk to a human first to get confirmation on how it will work for your specific scenario, and not just use their sales page.
Particularly when that tool is so important to your operations.
