Also, previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9754626
Which leads me to my old-timer question: What's wrong with IRC?
There's a reason why companies like Slack have built billion dollar businesses doing ostensibly the same thing as IRC, and it's because IRC doesn't offer enough value even if it's free.
Probably the big one for me; I know my previous boss was asking if there was a SSO option because that would be the only thing he saw as limitation in IRC.
I like IRC, but newer generations are used to having "full-featured" chats without setup (beauty is in the eye of the beholder).
I also like being able to do some simple markdown in my messages.
I'm definitely disappointed to hear about this. The pricing model sucks for us as well since it means $60 a head to add someone to the friend group if we wanted to pay for slack. If we could pay a fixed price and get a slightly better message history and more integrations, I'd gladly pay it, but per-head is just ridiculous.
We also use Discord for online gaming since it's easier to invite people outside the group. It's been absolutely fantastic, but we had issues with some people not having access at work.
To be fair, Slack never really said it was made to support that many users. Even in my team of less than 20 on the free tier, we hit the 10,000 message limit really quickly. I can't imagine how that must have been with 8 thousand users.
False advertising regulations aren't a company destroying "gotcha" like felony theft, they are designed to protect consumers from fraud. Having some technical issue that doesn't impact the vast majority of consumers isn't what it's designed for.
Not students or subscribers. Not "public channel", or "chat room", or some sort of phrase that indicates a large mass of people.
If someone decided to sue them or something, I'd assume they'd have an easy defence saying they clearly meant a team of work colleagues. As many others are saying here, slack simply doesn't seem to be aimed at this use case.
The biggest takeaway from this should be: if you think you might be pushing a system, you should probably talk to a human first to get confirmation on how it will work for your specific scenario, and not just use their sales page.
Particularly when that tool is so important to your operations.
Worth noting that 1) the author's expectations were wildly unrealistic. 2) Slack has since come out with better tools to manage large teams.
