Here's a better quality video on Channel9:
https://channel9.msdn.com/events/Windows/Windows-Developer-D...
Same start time of ~17:00 mins in.
I hope/pray that readline and/or editline work correctly on bash et al?
Do Windows CI services like Appveyor support WSL? If so I would hope that deploying to windows for lots of high level software is relatively painless.
Head scratcher from the video:
> What if I want to open this file in notepad?
> ... <demonstrates opening notepad from bash>
> audience applauds
Ugh, the only thing worth applause here would be if instead he had said "and we finally taught notepad how to work with different line-endings" or "and we finally deleted notepad". The demo clearly shows the shebang line mashed in with the rest of the file contents. "This was a very popular ask" -- from whom‽ To present things as a dichotomy between vim and notepad is not honest.
EDIT: comments below have clarified: the feature refers to launching Windows processes from linux ones, not notepad specifically.
Well, yeah, Windows has been in the dollar milking phase for quite some time now.
It's no longer about delighting the user (yes, even Microsoft used to do that!). Or even just keeping them happy. It's just about keeping them not unhappy enough to switch to the alternatives.
For a while, it was impossible for windows programs and WSL content to mix (and if you could somwehow do it, it was highly discouraged).
But that's no longer the case. Notepad is just an example to prove this point.
i'll admit i'm super duper happy about this, can't wait for $WORK OS upgrade.
Basically this: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/38920710/how-can-a-run-wi...
This had nothing specifically to do with Notepad, I would bet they just used it as a simple example.
- You can launch Windows apps from bash.
- inotify works
- Visual Studio can compile with GNU/Linux C/C++ tools, gdb, linker etc
There's some recent fast ring info on: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/commandline/2017/01/09/bash...
From reading that blog, and also: https://github.com/Microsoft/BashOnWindows/issues/111#issuec... it sounds as if the Windows console (separate from bash, openssh, powershell etc) is being entirely refactored for creators update. So those fixes should also help powershell, ConEmu and a bunch of other common windows command line stuff.
I've loved the idea of bash-on-windows but it was missing just enough that it wasn't worth it moving away from my current love affair with the "git bash" system I'm using.
With these changes, it looks like I'll be jumping ship when it comes to stable!
Great work to everyone involved!
First VS Core, now VS proper. Impressive!
(going back to my ddd window on Linux, crying a bit inside).
So I can basically do `code .` from inside bash and it will open VS Code in the linux sub-system folder? That's amazing!
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/2/14146182/microsoft-windows-...
