Bash on Windows update: vt sequences fixed, Elixir/Go work, etc. (skip to 17:30) (facebook.com)
44 points by nailer 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





That's one low quality video, and to add insult to injury they're posted on Facebook.

Here's a better quality video on Channel9:

https://channel9.msdn.com/events/Windows/Windows-Developer-D...

Same start time of ~17:00 mins in.

Thanks. Sorry about the bad quality link, I got it from their Twitter account. I'd rather just see it on their own site or YT/Vimeo too.

I guess you're past the edit window now to be able to update?

Yep - I can change title but not URL.


Not since Windows 2000 have I been so interested in an upgrade to a new Windows release. Only at work do I have to suffer through Windows, but this would make things much nicer there.

I hope/pray that readline and/or editline work correctly on bash et al?

Do Windows CI services like Appveyor support WSL? If so I would hope that deploying to windows for lots of high level software is relatively painless.

Head scratcher from the video:

> What if I want to open this file in notepad?

> ... <demonstrates opening notepad from bash>

> audience applauds

Ugh, the only thing worth applause here would be if instead he had said "and we finally taught notepad how to work with different line-endings" or "and we finally deleted notepad". The demo clearly shows the shebang line mashed in with the rest of the file contents. "This was a very popular ask" -- from whom‽ To present things as a dichotomy between vim and notepad is not honest.

EDIT: comments below have clarified: the feature refers to launching Windows processes from linux ones, not notepad specifically.

> Not since Windows 2000 have I been so interested in an upgrade to a new Windows release.

Well, yeah, Windows has been in the dollar milking phase for quite some time now.

It's no longer about delighting the user (yes, even Microsoft used to do that!). Or even just keeping them happy. It's just about keeping them not unhappy enough to switch to the alternatives.

The idea is that you can probably open the file from other windows programs (like Sublime text).

For a while, it was impossible for windows programs and WSL content to mix (and if you could somwehow do it, it was highly discouraged).

But that's no longer the case. Notepad is just an example to prove this point.

what works right now is exporting DISPLAY to e.g. mobaxterm and running Linux X apps.

i'll admit i'm super duper happy about this, can't wait for $WORK OS upgrade.

I think this means that you can finally run EXEs in an easy way, directly from WSL. Without installing cbwin.

Basically this: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/38920710/how-can-a-run-wi...

I think they mean launching Windows-side apps from the Bash CLI.

This had nothing specifically to do with Notepad, I would bet they just used it as a simple example.

- Also Postgres and MySQL

- You can launch Windows apps from bash.

- inotify works

- Visual Studio can compile with GNU/Linux C/C++ tools, gdb, linker etc

There's some recent fast ring info on: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/commandline/2017/01/09/bash...

From reading that blog, and also: https://github.com/Microsoft/BashOnWindows/issues/111#issuec... it sounds as if the Windows console (separate from bash, openssh, powershell etc) is being entirely refactored for creators update. So those fixes should also help powershell, ConEmu and a bunch of other common windows command line stuff.

Wow those are some pretty significant updates!

I've loved the idea of bash-on-windows but it was missing just enough that it wasn't worth it moving away from my current love affair with the "git bash" system I'm using.

With these changes, it looks like I'll be jumping ship when it comes to stable!

Great work to everyone involved!

> - Visual Studio can compile with GNU/Linux C/C++ tools, gdb, linker etc

First VS Core, now VS proper. Impressive!

(going back to my ddd window on Linux, crying a bit inside).

> - You can launch Windows apps from bash.

So I can basically do `code .` from inside bash and it will open VS Code in the linux sub-system folder? That's amazing!

reply


This is actually the (previously) missing feature that was preventing me from fully diving into Win10 + Bash.. very happy to see this

Just for reference, I've been doing this for a few months now. I'm not sure what's changed, but you'll need ubuntu 16 (you can uninstall 14 and reinstall WSL to get it) in WSL to do it.

With Visual Studio Code, Microsoft is making Windows 10 really appealing to developers. I personally won't jump any time soon, I am really satisfied with my work environment on macOS (and Linux inside VM) (unless I got locked down into Microsoft stack for work, in that case I will gladly switch, but it's not like I will have any other option). But anyway, I recognize and appreciate the change at Microsoft's direction of thinking, it's awesome! I wouldn't believe if somebody told me this 10 years ago...

VCpkg (and ofcourse CMake support, without it I don't use VS honestly) made me to make that switch ! it is awesome, it is one thing as C++ dev I always dreamed of

Oi, `file` is a BSD tool, not a GNU tool.

reply


https://www.gnu.org/software/fileutils/fileutils.html

Now all we need is a first-party X server...

Any particular issues you've got with the existing third-party ones? I don't honestly use them often (I just work on the Windows side for 99%+ of the GUI stuff I need to do), but I've not had any issues with Xming, even on a HiDPI display.

It's been a few months since I tried, but I couldn't get OpenGL stuff to work with an X server. I needed it to run OpenAI's gym platform.

I wonder when it will be RTM (release to manufacturing => stable)

reply


http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/2/14146182/microsoft-windows-...

