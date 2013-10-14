Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dual Numbers and Automatic Differentiation (2014) (demofox.org)
This is a great post. However, it didn't touch on the two main problems of AD:

- Using Dual Numbers requires that all functions that you call into accept templated parameters. If you want to use GSL, BLAS, or any other mature math library, you are probably out of luck.

- Even if you are willing to port the code and modify the functions to accept templated parameters, very highly optimized math libraries make assumption not just about the behaviour of numbers (their API, defined by how they behave under addition/subtraction, etc) but also about their ABI. For example, a well tuned LAPACK like OpenBlas or MKL has very well tuned loop sizes to optimize cache behaviour assuming that floats are of a particular size.

If the function is analytic, and you're only interested in the real part, a quick hack in Matlab/Numpy/Fortran is to abuse complex numbers and compute imag(f(x+i*epsilon))/epsilon. That one-liner can often give the right answer to machine precision for small epsilon. http://blogs.mathworks.com/cleve/2013/10/14/complex-step-dif...

For matrix-based code, a good note on derivative propagation is https://people.maths.ox.ac.uk/gilesm/files/NA-08-01.pdf — the symbols with dots on top are forward-propagated derivatives like dual numbers. The symbols with bars on top are back-propagated derivatives, which is what you want to compute lots of derivatives at once. "Machine learning" libraries like Theano, TensorFlow, and Autograd will compute the reverse mode operation for many linear algebra expressions automatically, and use reasonable libraries like BLAS+LAPACK or Eigen under the hood.

BTW this older article of mine is extended with a new one that shows how to handle multiple variables (: http://blog.demofox.org/2017/02/20/multivariable-dual-number...

Using dual numbers and modern C++ you can write a library that can do this:

    auto lambda =
        [](auto x, auto y)
        {
            // The Rosenbrock function.
            auto d0 =  y[0] - x[0]*x[0];
            auto d1 =  1 - x[0];
            return 100 * d0*d0 + d1*d1;
        };

    // The lambda function will be copied and
    // automatically differentiated. The derivatives
    // are computed using templates, not numerically.
    //
    // No need to derive or compute derivatives
    // manually!
    auto func = make_differentiable<1, 1>(lambda);
"func" now has code for first-order, second-order derivatives all generated and heavily optimized at compile-time. This is one reason C++ is so good for (mathematical) optimization.

I don't like this use of dual numbers notation for differentiation because division by a dual number is not defined. For example, how would one calculate ε^2/ε? If ε is a matrix [0,1;0,0] then it doesn't have inverse and thus the expression could not be evaluated.

On the other hand, little-o notation [1] was invented for exactly this purpose. It is easy to evaluate derivatives using it, for example (x+ε)^3 = x^3+3x^2ε+o(ε), and so ((x+ε)^3 - x^3)/ε = 3*x^2 + o(1), and o(1) tends to 0 for ε tends to 0.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_O_notation#Little-o_notati...

You can work in the ring of dual numbers, where ε is a nilpotent and hence noninvertible (which is okay, because it's not a field!) and it's a perfectly rational (hehe) number system to work in.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dual_number

Epsilon squared divided by epsilon is most definitely epsilon.

I've implemented this in Python a while ago, (ab)using operator overload: https://github.com/boppreh/derivative

Not remarkable, but works.

Super cool. In this example, it's differentiation of a one-dimensional curve, but one can use the dual numbers to compute tangent spaces of more interesting algebraic objects as well. See, e.g. remark 5.38 here: http://www.jmilne.org/math/CourseNotes/AG500.pdf

I'm not a math guy, but I've gotten incredible usage out of Dual numbers over the years. Highly recommended.

Could you elaborate?

Imho, the article is not very convincing, since Dual numbers require double amount of work per operation (making the computation of the derivative not "free" or "automatic").

The concept, however, seems very interesting, so I'm wondering about other applications.

You don't need to use it if you don't need the derivative. If you do need the derivative, then it isn't double the work because you would have needed to call a separate function for it anyways.

Had I known about it at the time, it would have saved me a few headaches when I was writing a game mod that computed orbital intercepts.

An extension to multiple dimensions is mentioned. This would be exactly geometric algebra, wouldn't it?

It would be a subset of geometric algebra. Geometric Algebra is more generic as it defines signature e_i * e_i := {-1,0,1} (where e_i are unit vectors) and defines an exterior algebra [1].

So a 1 Dimensional geometric algebra with the signature e_1e_1 = ee := 0 is isomorphic to dual numbers.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exterior_algebra

