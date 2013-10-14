- Using Dual Numbers requires that all functions that you call into accept templated parameters. If you want to use GSL, BLAS, or any other mature math library, you are probably out of luck.
- Even if you are willing to port the code and modify the functions to accept templated parameters, very highly optimized math libraries make assumption not just about the behaviour of numbers (their API, defined by how they behave under addition/subtraction, etc) but also about their ABI. For example, a well tuned LAPACK like OpenBlas or MKL has very well tuned loop sizes to optimize cache behaviour assuming that floats are of a particular size.
For matrix-based code, a good note on derivative propagation is https://people.maths.ox.ac.uk/gilesm/files/NA-08-01.pdf — the symbols with dots on top are forward-propagated derivatives like dual numbers. The symbols with bars on top are back-propagated derivatives, which is what you want to compute lots of derivatives at once. "Machine learning" libraries like Theano, TensorFlow, and Autograd will compute the reverse mode operation for many linear algebra expressions automatically, and use reasonable libraries like BLAS+LAPACK or Eigen under the hood.
auto lambda =
[](auto x, auto y)
{
// The Rosenbrock function.
auto d0 = y[0] - x[0]*x[0];
auto d1 = 1 - x[0];
return 100 * d0*d0 + d1*d1;
};
// The lambda function will be copied and
// automatically differentiated. The derivatives
// are computed using templates, not numerically.
//
// No need to derive or compute derivatives
// manually!
auto func = make_differentiable<1, 1>(lambda);
On the other hand, little-o notation [1] was invented for exactly this purpose. It is easy to evaluate derivatives using it, for example (x+ε)^3 = x^3+3x^2ε+o(ε), and so ((x+ε)^3 - x^3)/ε = 3*x^2 + o(1), and o(1) tends to 0 for ε tends to 0.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_O_notation#Little-o_notati...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dual_number
Not remarkable, but works.
Imho, the article is not very convincing, since Dual numbers require double amount of work per operation (making the computation of the derivative not "free" or "automatic").
The concept, however, seems very interesting, so I'm wondering about other applications.
Had I known about it at the time, it would have saved me a few headaches when I was writing a game mod that computed orbital intercepts.
So a 1 Dimensional geometric algebra with the signature e_1e_1 = ee := 0 is isomorphic to dual numbers.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exterior_algebra
