A recent poll showed that more Americans trusted Donald Trump, someone who has not gone a day in his short tenure in office without him or someone on his staff telling a verifiable lie to the press, to tell them the truth compared to the U.S. media.
I certainly hope that if there is 70% of the population this can still help, that it accomplishes that goal without making the other 30% even worse.
Maybe Hacker News needs fact checking integration also.
Snopes is definitely ideologically biased. http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/16/snopes-facebooks-new-fact-...
Looks like we're stuck in a loop here.
Also during the immigration protest speech Sergey Brin said, "Pence 2017" implying his wish to oust the current President. I am sure Mr.Brin is a cool guy, and it was mostly snark rather than conspiracy, but we know where he stands in this political environment. So, if the top levels of Google has certain kind of thinking and associations over the years, its neutrality is questionable and should be questioned.
* Drunk the Kool-Aid
* Ignored doing the most rudimentary test of replacing his name with any other and matching results.
It would take a couple of generations though.
People start from different places (education, background, prejudices), so they interpret even the same set of facts differently. We don't have too much fake news, we have too little critical thinking.
The problem is that the mainstream has lost its influence to a lot of smaller players and they are doing whatever they can to get it back. Facebook and Google are having political problems because they are viewed as part of the cause of the mainstream media's lack of influence and they are trying to comply with pressure from somewhere. I don't think fake news really hurts their bottom line. In fact, Facebook and Google being viewed as politically biased might be a reason for people to switch to other search engines, especially since nearly 50% of the U.S did vote for Trump after all.
The term "fake news" is not gaslighting. It was coined to describe news that was, quite literally, intentionally made up with the intent to deceive and manipulate the reader with objectively false facts.
The term has since been appropriated (one might argue intentionally, by the progenitors of said fake news) to describe any news that has a perceived bias or slant differing from the one held by the person speaking, but that's not "fake news" - that's just... well, news.
Now your university educated will call it filtering/magnifying/selective truth/implementation of propoganda models (see: Chomsky)
Your average person just says "they lie!" And "fake news".
When dealing with organizations as fundamentally dishonest as the corporate media this is the most you can expect from Joe public.
I think it was mainly targeted at Democrats/Hillary supporters rather than Trump supporters (they obviously didn't need to hear an excuse for why she lost).
It's not that Trump is so trustworthy it's just that one person can't possibly lie as much as thousands.
"Here's the bottom line, we've got to keep our country safe," Trump said. "You look at what's happening. We've got to keep our country safe. You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible."
He continued, " You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We’ve allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing. So we’re going to keep our country safe."
0. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/02/21...
This is the Kuleshov effect of speeches.
Interestingly enough the media parroted the "debunked" claim when the article was using statistics from Sweden's own government. Rape is up 70% since 2005.
Grenade attacks are also a thing in Sweden now, which is absolutely unacceptable.
As a matter of fact, Trump built his political career on lying about Obama's place of birth.
See:
https://www.thestar.com/news/donald-trump-fact-check.html
https://www.thestar.com/news/world/uselection/2016/11/04/don...
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-trump-false-statem...
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/13/opinion/campaign-stops/all...
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/17/us/politics/donald-trump-o...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/05/...
Trump Lies about His Birther Past: A Closer Look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sBhANSz--k
"Trump built his career on a racist lie because he's a racist and a liar" -- Seth Meyers
There was ONE grenade launched in Sweden in August last year. There's at least 1 killed by a semi auto in the US per day. Sweden has near zero homicide rate.
My theory is that public opinion takes a long time to shift on these issues, and the media has been a fundamentally dishonest and deceptive industry for so long it's hard to outdo them in such a short time.
https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/02/03/daniel-dales-d...
Of 26 checked statements, 20 were mostly false or worse.
[1] http://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/stateme...
Discussing his speech in Florida, they claim he referred to a terrorist attack in Sweden. He never mentioned a terrorist attack.
They said Trump's approval rating is 41% [1], cherry picking one of the lowest polls. Lower, in fact, than any recent poll listed on RCP [2].
1: http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2017/feb/18/...
2: http://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/president_trum...
A recent example: Salon just ran an article on Milo Yiannopoulos. He was sexually abused as a child and made claims a year ago that recently came to light that it was mostly his fault and he seduced the transgressor, somewhat excusing the behavior. At that very same moment they removed articles that seemed to support pedophilia that they had published previously.
https://mobile.twitter.com/stillgray/status/8338350313281249...
So now it's also integrated into Google Search
I read through the NR article, and while the attempts to contact the authors of the fact check was lacking, I don't see the problem in the fact check itself.
ACA was basically saying you can't discriminate against any state licensed and certified health practitioner.
While I think homeopathy is bullshit, I don't see how else to do it, and claiming it gives "elevated legitimacy to alternative medicine" is misleading at best.
It's really far fetched as an attempt to show politifacts questionability.
I'm more inclined by the lack of evidence to the contrary to consider them generally trustworthy.
Think of smaller non-digital social groups and how bad a rumour can affect somebodies lives and how helpful is to have somebody respected who can break the positive feedback loop. Pre-digital communities faced similar problems of the digital media and they were able to build mechanisms to cope with these.
These companies are trying to implement similar mechanism to break these loops and are going to be effective only if the fact checking organisations do good job.
If it works our, we can have the information spread freely but displayed in a context. So If you a fact checking organisation proves to be reliable, users will be able to have more accurate understanding of the reality.
If the fact checkers fail, people will just disregard the judgements of these.
Google will label them as 'Fact Check'.
it seems we're taking a step back with education, and credible news sources are being actively de-legitimized which will no doubt lead to more confusion and fake/propaganda news affecting large numbers of voters beliefs.
I think Google has an opportunity to help with this problem. I think all tech companies should take this problem on so that voters are at least making their decisions based on facts. I think this should be the biggest priority right now.
So if somebody searches for vaccines, how should the anti-vaxxers and pro-vaxxers be ranked? Just because somebody has an opinion, does it deserve to be presented as likely as every other opinion? What if I start a new movement vaccines have a chance to turn people into spiderman, should my theory also rank equally to other vaccine sites?
Real example. Bextra. Dr prescribed. Immediate loss of strength in legs especially climbing stairs.
Pro sites gave all +++ chat sites gave common experiences.
I want Google to not touch their search. They can put a good housekeeping tag on search results but don't remove them from my world
How will it handle granularity? It's very hard to write any news article that's 100% correct about everything. Will the entire article be marked as non-factually accurate due to the slightest mistake, or will they be highlighting specific factual inaccuracies in the content itself?
Or to put it in another way, it's "fact check", not "fact checked".
As I pointed above, it doesn't seem like Google is even marking stuff has "checked", but marking articles as being themselves "fact checks".
The perception of whether Google is good or not is all that matters. This is how media and mass psychology works. This isn't about fact-checking stories. It's about using Google's brand to deem specific stories to be real or fake.
Why then prop up human-chosen sources like snopes and politifact? Is the AI too dumb or does it hold the wrong political opinions?
Surely having a real mailing address listed in WHOIS isn't too much to ask for a news organization? Google performs real verification on mailing addresses of Maps business listings – the technical infrastructure to hard-verify WHOIS mailing addresses seems to already exist.
Its highly suspicious its launching in france and germany while their populist movements are growing.
Merkel merely asked "are you working on this"?
Somehow Infowars turned this into the following headline:
"Mark Zuckerberg Caught on Hot Mic Saying Facebook Will Censor Anti-Migrant Posts"
Other, more credible outlets said that Merkel was "pressing" Zuckerberg. Like asking a question puts so much pressure on someone.
I for one would like to see headlines like this rewritten, "Saved you a click" style. People often read nothing more than the headline.
Words matter.
These days saying “I was given that information.” or “Actually, I’ve seen that information around." is all you need to convince half of Americans of whatever you want them to believe.
What if the event is hidden?
For example, the New Year's assaults in Cologne that the German government allegedly attempted to cover up.[1] That failed, but such efforts do sometimes succeed.
1: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/120...
So in this case would Google mark these news organizations, most of them reputable as far as it's possible to be today, as fact checks even though they apparently hadn't bothered to read the full transcript?
Google says in the blog they push Fact Checked articles up the results list (and by implication push unchecked ones down).
If that's what they're doing their must be a reference article the "fact checking" article is pointing to. So I'd much rather have tags on the reference article pointing to the "fact checking" articles and tags on the "fact checking" articles pointing back to the reference article.
Why? Facts about a particular story are often reproduced by many sites. It's reasonable to run a check on those facts without specifically targeting a site. Snopes (which they use as an example) does this regularly.
It's very difficult to collude with 120 organizations dedicated to fact checking.
The actual problem is when 120 organizations disagree 50/50 about the truth, you're basically left with a consensus problem and you have to decide who's side is more trustworthy, which is a problem we had before with deciding which news organizations were trustworthy. All this is doing is moving the ball from the old guard to the new and rebranding it, because the population loves shiny new things. Or maybe the old guard is just fronting.
There also probably won't be published data about when fact checking organizations are wrong, so nothing is stopping a decently financed group from becoming an authority in this new system and then staying around for a good while. There's also no metric for success and thresholds of when badly managed fact checking organizations should be culled from the herd.
Will fact checking organizations have the balls to publish facts that put themselves in a terrible light and then self-terminate? What about the reputations of the people in that organization who move on to new organizations? Are they sufficiently punished for abusing the system?
That is what is disturbing about this: that anyone can stand up and throw the fact checking badge around. It's not state-level censorship yet (IMO).
The nerve of giant corporations in our corporatist world!
The nerve!
And how will a system like this handle news or reports about events that challenge our world view?
Not everything takes the form of Trump saying random outrageous stuff that is easily verified/rejected.
Also, you may say that "Fact checked" is just an additional data point to judge whether to trust an information source, but you know as well as I do that lazy people (most people) will start thinking that "Fact checked" means truth and "Not fact checked" means lies. Even more so on Facebook.
I think, in the long run, these systems will be detrimental to peoples' ability to judge any information themselves. This is a problem for democracy.
Anyway, the part regarding Facebook still stands, and we are moving in that general direction I believe.
Articles are being tagged with things like
'Fact Check', 'Opinion' and 'In depth'
I remember sitting in a library years ago as two goofballs met each other for the first time and immediately extended each other more credibility than they gave to the institutions they proceeded to ramble about. It was fascinating to watch.
It was fairly obvious when the media started talking about "fake news online" that the endgame was censoring the Internet.
Robust freedom of speech doesn't mean that idiots get to have an equal voice. In fact, I think it depends on idiots quickly getting ignored, even in vile, pernicious, institutionalized ways.
Who decides who gets ignored in "vile, pernicious, institutionalized ways"?
Until then, it's whoever makes better news aggregators.
Popular? Then you're deciding truth by popularity.
The alternative is to ban sorting news articles at all.
Fact Checking isn't censorship. It is a process whereby someone with good reputation for factual accuracy, gauges the extent to which an article is based on accurate facts.
Of course then some idiots will pick Infowars as their fact checker.
Is it a mix of natural language processing and database cross-checks?
A service to the public needs to actually credibly serve the public. A bakery cannot refuse to cater a wedding, ever if they find the clients repulsive because they are two dudes, or whatever reason they have. Google should not be permitted to discriminate or censor search results, even if they find the clients repulsive because they are 4chan users, or whatever reason they have.
You're right, filtering results would be a concerning step. I guess this is why they've added a fact check tag rather than a filter. I think it's a good solution.
But then again, free speech doesn't mean you have the right to have your results shown on the first page of Google. If they change their algorithm to preference articles with fact checking, is it the same as someone refusing to make a wedding cake for two dudes?
They are totally at liberty to do whatever the hell they like, however much they want to portray themselves as non-evil and in the public interest.
It seems like Google is trying to make the old statement " its printed it must be true" new. "Its fact check on Google it must be true."
The joy of reading online is coming under attack.
This is a good time for the industry to organize a new open and transparent Wikileaks style organization to make the decisions on what's fake or not.
Extreme example: Russian plane was shoot at Black sea in 2001, and Ukraine is blamed by every article in internet you can find, but not by court.
I'm 100% sure that every fact-check organization, except court, will confirm mainstream «fact».
You can apply some spin and get away with it (and this will happen) but if you tell flat out lies, people will notice.
This isn't a panacea, but it is a step in the right direction.
Eternal vigilance and a dedication to the open society and Enlightenment values are the best we can do.
Journalists are also held less accountable than even elected officials these days.
I'm saying that it doesn't really solve the problem of lies in mass media and the impact of the lies. It's a mitigating factor at best, a polarizer at worst.
Fact checking is a good tool (critical thinking and self-verification would be better). What can save time over time is to know which publications continously publish the most verifiable truths. Albeit always reading with vigilance.
In what way would fact checking be polarizing?
Humans don't act this way and don't respond to it. The media isn't out to inform people through content, but to program people through delivery.
The only result of this will be to have people say "SEE! GOOGLE SAYS IT'S TRUE/FAKE!" And they'll share the headline on Facebook/Twitter and be done with it.
People don't act rationally anymore, especially when it comes to media.
Media outlets have agendas. The press hasn't been free in a long time.
https://medium.com/@SarahRRunge/amazon-the-washington-post-a...
Anonymous sources, how do you "fact check" them? This season has been full of supposed leaks from the FBI, White House staffers, intelligence community, DOJ, and beyond. But a single publication claiming something with an anonymous source isn't fact check-able. Then what you see is second publications posting the same story (particularly dedicated political sites like Politico/The Hill) but their only source is the first publication. Then a third publication runs it only saying that X Y and Z reported the story, implying that it is true just by virtue of the level of attention.
Everyone is talking about "alt news" (typically far right news) which is legitimately problematic, but few have been discussing the problematic way anonymous sources have been used and reported. It isn't too dissimilar from this XKCD except replace Wikipedia with third tier publications and broadcasters[0]. You can seemingly get a story verified just by repeating it enough, that's a problem.
[0] https://xkcd.com/978/
Reputation.
Some journals, and some reporters, have earned my benefit of doubt. They tend to be--where I've been able to verify--direct to their anonymous sources and do everything in their power to verify what was said. This process takes effort, for the journalist and the reader.
All media is biased because all media is gathered and edited by biased people (or as I like to call them: people). The only thing fact checking can help cutting down on is actual fake news -- hoaxes and blatantly obvious lies.
The "fake news" label however is applied so broadly now that you can have two contrasting reports standing side by side calling each other fake news when neither side is able to report on the full picture and both sides skew the few factoids they have in accordance with their biases or use inflammatory language.
I have yet to see a journal or reporter who consistently reports facts as presented while checking for authenticity and motive. It seems like certain organisations have learned that they can bypass a lot of accountability by "leaking" information anonymously rather than using official press releases (e.g. the "intelligence" sources during the late stages of the presidential election campaigning, none of which any agency seems to consider worth hunting down as a security risk like any of the real "leakers" before).
The closest I've seen is a constant chorus of "we don't know the specifics yet", which predictably doesn't perform well when competing with "news" sources that just forward unsubstantiated tweets and anonymous "eyewitness accounts".
At the risk of getting very meta here in a discussion about trustworthiness. I cannot find any article on the WSJ site where they claimed that "PewDiePie is a nazi". Could you please provide a link?
You might take it for granted that e.g. Washington Post, CNN, etc should be trusted but your primary reason for doing so is their age and historic pedigree. Their anonymously sourced stories sometimes don't pan out, and there's seemingly no consequence for them when that occurs.
So what's stopping people at the far right from sitting around all day poking holes in these publications anonymously sourced stories that people believe based on faith, and then holding up their own drudge (Breitbart, Fox News, etc) as equivalent? That's what allows alt news to flourish.
It is something a lot of people seem to miss. If you believe a specific piece of news based on Reputation, then that's no different from the "alt news" folks believing a different piece of news based on Reputation. Reputation is in the eye of the beholder after all.
