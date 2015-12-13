Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Expanding Fact Checking at Google (blog.google)
76 points by mpweiher 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 137 comments | favorite





Nearly all fact-checking organizations are considered to be biased and untrustworthy by a sizable percentage of the population. I'm skeptical that this will actually lead to change in people's critical thinking as applied to processing news and news sources.

A recent poll showed that more Americans trusted Donald Trump, someone who has not gone a day in his short tenure in office without him or someone on his staff telling a verifiable lie to the press, to tell them the truth compared to the U.S. media.

There are about 30% of the population that are totally ignorant not just about facts but about how to even ascertain what the truth is. I'm not sure we should throw up our hands and give up because a sizable percentage of people are hopeless. There are a lot of people who can be helped by that kind of thing.

It's a little ironic you made up a statistic about how people are ignorant about facts...

We absolutely should not throw up our hands. To some extent, I appreciate that Google and Facebook are at least aware of the issue and want to act on it. My skepticism is that as a result of these efforts, Google and Facebook will be considered to be biased, inaccurate, and no longer trustworthy. There is already a lot of animosity towards Silicon Valley companies as it is.

I certainly hope that if there is 70% of the population this can still help, that it accomplishes that goal without making the other 30% even worse.

Google of all companies has no moral authority to be "filtering" anything based on "facts", given that they were shown to manipulate search auto-completes with political bias.

Not true. http://www.snopes.com/google-manipulate-hillary-clinton/

Maybe Hacker News needs fact checking integration also.

[Refutation of bias] [link to biased refutation]

Snopes is definitely ideologically biased. http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/16/snopes-facebooks-new-fact-...

Looks like we're stuck in a loop here.


What does not need fact checking is Google/Alphabet has been extremely close to Obama White house and Clinton Campaign.

Also during the immigration protest speech Sergey Brin said, "Pence 2017" implying his wish to oust the current President. I am sure Mr.Brin is a cool guy, and it was mostly snark rather than conspiracy, but we know where he stands in this political environment. So, if the top levels of Google has certain kind of thinking and associations over the years, its neutrality is questionable and should be questioned.


If you're referring to the Soros thing you've both:

* Drunk the Kool-Aid

* Ignored doing the most rudimentary test of replacing his name with any other and matching results.

Better education + a chance for everyone to travel the world and get to know "the other side" would solve a lot of your problems.

It would take a couple of generations though.

Yes, the problem is not a technical one, and the term 'fake news' is in itself gaslighting and part of the problem - as soon as you accept this term, you accept people just shouting fake news to shut down conversation (as Trump does frequently to shut down lines of questioning he doesn't like, notably in his press conference before he'd even heard the question). We should reject the premise of any argument that depends on some news being fake and some being real, and somehow if everyone just knew the one truth it'd be ok.

People start from different places (education, background, prejudices), so they interpret even the same set of facts differently. We don't have too much fake news, we have too little critical thinking.

"Fake News" was a term created to explain why Hillary didn't win the election. If she had won, we wouldn't even be having this conversation. Ironically, Trump has successfully comandeered the term to criticize his enemies in the media.

The problem is that the mainstream has lost its influence to a lot of smaller players and they are doing whatever they can to get it back. Facebook and Google are having political problems because they are viewed as part of the cause of the mainstream media's lack of influence and they are trying to comply with pressure from somewhere. I don't think fake news really hurts their bottom line. In fact, Facebook and Google being viewed as politically biased might be a reason for people to switch to other search engines, especially since nearly 50% of the U.S did vote for Trump after all.

> the term 'fake news' is in itself gaslighting and part of the problem

The term "fake news" is not gaslighting. It was coined to describe news that was, quite literally, intentionally made up with the intent to deceive and manipulate the reader with objectively false facts.

The term has since been appropriated (one might argue intentionally, by the progenitors of said fake news) to describe any news that has a perceived bias or slant differing from the one held by the person speaking, but that's not "fake news" - that's just... well, news.

The majority of TV media routinely engages in "just honest enough so you can't sue me" reporting. They consistently misrepresent the facts and spin things to their agendas.

Now your university educated will call it filtering/magnifying/selective truth/implementation of propoganda models (see: Chomsky)

Your average person just says "they lie!" And "fake news".

When dealing with organizations as fundamentally dishonest as the corporate media this is the most you can expect from Joe public.

QED

"Fake news" (along with Russia-panic) started its life as part of a propaganda offensive by the DNC and DNC affiliated media (CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post, etc.) to justify why Hillary lost that didn't involve blaming her.

I think it was mainly targeted at Democrats/Hillary supporters rather than Trump supporters (they obviously didn't need to hear an excuse for why she lost).

reply


Also the term 'filter-bubble' which acts as if conservatives are simply not exposed to liberal viewpoints.

reply


But has the news gone a day without telling a verifiable lie? I read an article yesterday running down the list of organizations (quoted and linked) mocking Trump for referring to a terrorist attack the night before in Sweden. The full transcript shows Trump never mentioned a terrorist attack.

It's not that Trump is so trustworthy it's just that one person can't possibly lie as much as thousands.

He mentioned all cities and countries where terrorist attacks occurred. Then mentioned something happened in Sweden as well specifically the night before. It's not because he didn't put the word "terrorist attack" in the same sentence that he didn't mean that, it's clear from the transcript that it was exactly what he meant.

---- "Here's the bottom line, we've got to keep our country safe," Trump said. "You look at what's happening. We've got to keep our country safe. You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible."

He continued, " You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We’ve allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing. So we’re going to keep our country safe." ----

reply


Yet it happened the day after his speech[0]. A fertile ground for various conspiracies.

0. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/02/21...

Trump didn't directly claim there was a terrorist attack in Sweden "last night", but by saying in the same breath as "look at Paris, look at Nice" where there was three very well known attacks in 2 years, he is implicitely saying "there was an attack in Sweden last night", and he knows it perfectly well. And he knows that a portion of his listeners will not hear the debunking and others will believe him rather than hard tangible facts. And he very consciouly said it in this way because he knew all this.

This is the Kuleshov effect of speeches.

We live in a world where obama can get the number of US states wrong and get a pass, and trump mentioning a segment he saw last night on FOX is the end of the world.

Interestingly enough the media parroted the "debunked" claim when the article was using statistics from Sweden's own government. Rape is up 70% since 2005.

Grenade attacks are also a thing in Sweden now, which is absolutely unacceptable.

Unlike Obama, Trump is a pathological liar. He peaked at 40 lies in a single day, his diatribe against mainstream media included 17 lies, and he's managed at least 80 lies as so called president.

As a matter of fact, Trump built his political career on lying about Obama's place of birth.

See:

https://www.thestar.com/news/donald-trump-fact-check.html

https://www.thestar.com/news/world/uselection/2016/11/04/don...

http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-trump-false-statem...

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/13/opinion/campaign-stops/all...

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/17/us/politics/donald-trump-o...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/05/...

Trump Lies about His Birther Past: A Closer Look https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sBhANSz--k "Trump built his career on a racist lie because he's a racist and a liar" -- Seth Meyers

About Obama getting the states wrong, did you mean this: http://www.snopes.com/politics/obama/57states.asp?

And you are not believing stats released by one of the least corrupt democracy of the West.

There was ONE grenade launched in Sweden in August last year. There's at least 1 killed by a semi auto in the US per day. Sweden has near zero homicide rate.

reply


Sounds like a serious condemnation of the media.

reply


To be fair, trump does tell _his_ truth. His statements are generally wrong not for any conniving purpose, but because he genuinely has no idea what is going on.

He's been in office 31 days. What are the 31 lies?

reply


Toronto's thestar.com did a piece on this (80 lies in 28 days):

https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/02/03/daniel-dales-d...

reply


More like 80 - https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/02/03/daniel-dales-d...

reply


Only Trump statements, not including his staff [1]:

Of 26 checked statements, 20 were mostly false or worse.

[1] http://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/stateme...

Sadly Politifact can't be trusted.

Discussing his speech in Florida, they claim he referred to a terrorist attack in Sweden. He never mentioned a terrorist attack.

They said Trump's approval rating is 41% [1], cherry picking one of the lowest polls. Lower, in fact, than any recent poll listed on RCP [2].

1: http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2017/feb/18/...

2: http://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/president_trum...

I think this is more about the low standards in journalism as opposed to high standards of honesty in the Trump adminstration.

A recent example: Salon just ran an article on Milo Yiannopoulos. He was sexually abused as a child and made claims a year ago that recently came to light that it was mostly his fault and he seduced the transgressor, somewhat excusing the behavior. At that very same moment they removed articles that seemed to support pedophilia that they had published previously.

https://mobile.twitter.com/stillgray/status/8338350313281249...

reply


Bad move. A search engine should not be valuing certain websites more just because they proclaim to be "fact checkers". For example, politifact is usually trusty but some of their judgements are highly questionable. But Google will trust them and display their link prominently, even when it might be total bullshit.

Yeah, but this isn't their search site, this is their news site. Google has become more than just a search engine.

reply


"We’re also launching the fact check tag in these countries on news mode in Search"

So now it's also integrated into Google Search

I try to keep my facts in check, any examples of questionable politifact judgements?

reply


reply


Here you go:https://www.google.com/amp/www.wsj.com/amp/articles/politifa... ,and this one:http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/414434/politifact-and-m...

reply


I couldn't read the WSJ article through that link or through a google search.

I read through the NR article, and while the attempts to contact the authors of the fact check was lacking, I don't see the problem in the fact check itself.

ACA was basically saying you can't discriminate against any state licensed and certified health practitioner.

While I think homeopathy is bullshit, I don't see how else to do it, and claiming it gives "elevated legitimacy to alternative medicine" is misleading at best.

It's really far fetched as an attempt to show politifacts questionability.

I'm more inclined by the lack of evidence to the contrary to consider them generally trustworthy.

Can't read the first source, but the National Review should never be cited as a legitimate source (the second link). It also reads like an almost raving rant...

reply


reply


What if the popularity based content curation creates problems like mobs, genocide, destruction of democracies, destruction of alliances, destruction of the environment, destruction of institutions?

Think of smaller non-digital social groups and how bad a rumour can affect somebodies lives and how helpful is to have somebody respected who can break the positive feedback loop. Pre-digital communities faced similar problems of the digital media and they were able to build mechanisms to cope with these.

These companies are trying to implement similar mechanism to break these loops and are going to be effective only if the fact checking organisations do good job.

If it works our, we can have the information spread freely but displayed in a context. So If you a fact checking organisation proves to be reliable, users will be able to have more accurate understanding of the reality.

If the fact checkers fail, people will just disregard the judgements of these.

> But Google will trust them

Google will label them as 'Fact Check'.

And that's kind of what I expect from a news aggregator. Perfect addition really.

you've pointed out something wrong with politifact but think about how many times it has been used to debunk falsehoods. One bad case doesn't negate the whole source, that bad case just needs to be fixed.

it seems we're taking a step back with education, and credible news sources are being actively de-legitimized which will no doubt lead to more confusion and fake/propaganda news affecting large numbers of voters beliefs.

I think Google has an opportunity to help with this problem. I think all tech companies should take this problem on so that voters are at least making their decisions based on facts. I think this should be the biggest priority right now.

I somewhat agree, except that I don't think there is a useful objective metric for ranking search results. Or what would you suggest? PageRank can be played with SEO shenanigans.

So if somebody searches for vaccines, how should the anti-vaxxers and pro-vaxxers be ranked? Just because somebody has an opinion, does it deserve to be presented as likely as every other opinion? What if I start a new movement vaccines have a chance to turn people into spiderman, should my theory also rank equally to other vaccine sites?

reply


<So if somebody searches for vaccines, how should the anti-vaxxers and pro-vaxxers be ranked? Just because somebody has an opinion, does it deserve to be presented as likely as every other opinion?

Real example. Bextra. Dr prescribed. Immediate loss of strength in legs especially climbing stairs.

Pro sites gave all +++ chat sites gave common experiences.

I want Google to not touch their search. They can put a good housekeeping tag on search results but don't remove them from my world

How will a system like this handle developing news stories after the fact? E.g. in the Québec mosque shooting there were initially two suspects, and many news articles that had accurate information at the time look incorrect in retrospect. Would those all be marked as BS retroactively by such a system, or is it enough that the news article used the best available facts at the time?

How will it handle granularity? It's very hard to write any news article that's 100% correct about everything. Will the entire article be marked as non-factually accurate due to the slightest mistake, or will they be highlighting specific factual inaccuracies in the content itself?

reply


It seems like the system doesn't actually fact check stuff, it just marks an existing article as a "fact check".

Or to put it in another way, it's "fact check", not "fact checked".

Cheap labor. There's plenty out there. Google will tell them what the facts are and they'll promote/hide stories based on truthiness.

reply


Google was good. Then Google was bad. Then the Democrats lost the election and Google was good again.

Even terrible people and organizations can be smeared. Whether Google is good or not is irrelevant to whether your particular accusation is baseless.

As I pointed above, it doesn't seem like Google is even marking stuff has "checked", but marking articles as being themselves "fact checks".

reply


The perception of whether Google is good or not is all that matters. This is how media and mass psychology works. This isn't about fact-checking stories. It's about using Google's brand to deem specific stories to be real or fake.

reply


reply


And what's the difference?

The difference is that it's not a evaluation about whether the content is correct, just about the type of content. It's akin to marking links as "PDF" or "Video".

reply


I feel like this is something that maybe should be handled outside of search engines / aggregators themselves. I'm imagining some sort of community around a browser extension - the ability to vote for tags / add comments to any url, using the extension would allow you to see what others think. Would need moderation and would have to really get a critical mass before it would be useful. Perhaps the ability to have multiple "communities" you subscribe to with their own groups and ratings e.g. the "Fact Checkers" community rates this article one way, the "Reddit Politics" community rates it a bit differently, etc.

Wasn't the whole point of Google replacing things like Yahoo directories, curated manually, with fully automated algorithms? Being able to find quality information on "Bill Clinton" algorithmically and not settle for the page "Bill Clinton Sucks" as their early paper discussed? And aren't we in the age of AI, everything is solved even more now with NNs than it was with PageRank?

Why then prop up human-chosen sources like snopes and politifact? Is the AI too dumb or does it hold the wrong political opinions?

How about showing the country of record from WHOIS? Most of the severe offenders I saw in 2016 were e.g. Washington Post knockoffs using a Panama "WHOIS guard" mailing address, or sites that were literally registered to a street address in Macedonia (e.g. usapoliticszone.com). These are the sorts of sites that were tricking Trump devotees en masse in private groups (on Facebook and across the broader internet).

Surely having a real mailing address listed in WHOIS isn't too much to ask for a news organization? Google performs real verification on mailing addresses of Maps business listings – the technical infrastructure to hard-verify WHOIS mailing addresses seems to already exist.

reply


Whoa. I have a bad feeling this will lead to antitrust suits.

Its highly suspicious its launching in france and germany while their populist movements are growing.

reply


There's tape of Merkel telling Zuckerberg to censor migrant crimes on Facebook.

reply


Imagine how much more persuasive this comment would have been if you'd just taken a few more seconds add and hand full of links to provide evidence and context to your statement.

reply


Merkel merely asked "are you working on this"?

Somehow Infowars turned this into the following headline:

"Mark Zuckerberg Caught on Hot Mic Saying Facebook Will Censor Anti-Migrant Posts"

Other, more credible outlets said that Merkel was "pressing" Zuckerberg. Like asking a question puts so much pressure on someone.

I for one would like to see headlines like this rewritten, "Saved you a click" style. People often read nothing more than the headline.

Words matter.

We are living in the Post Fact World where you no longer need to provide evidence or cite your sources.

These days saying “I was given that information.” or “Actually, I’ve seen that information around." is all you need to convince half of Americans of whatever you want them to believe.

Fact Checking is a new word for censorship.

reply


reply


accuracy based on what? this blog post avoids going into any detail or example of how fact checking works in practice.

Facts are falsifiable claims (e.g. there was a mass shooting in Sweden last night), not opinions where there's no objective notion of correctness. One casualty of the current political environment is that people forget what they were taught in school about the difference between facts and opinions.

reply


Interesting that the "facts" in your comment have now changed since you originally posted. Is it a "terror attack" or a "mass shooting" in Sweden that you are claiming Trump referenced?

reply


What if the event is hidden?

For example, the New Year's assaults in Cologne that the German government allegedly attempted to cover up.[1] That failed, but such efforts do sometimes succeed.

1: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/120...

Many news organizations reported that Trump mentioned a terrorist attack in Sweden the night before. The transcript shows he was ambiguous on what happened the night before.

So in this case would Google mark these news organizations, most of them reputable as far as it's possible to be today, as fact checks even though they apparently hadn't bothered to read the full transcript?

reply


> Censorship is about hiding information

Google says in the blog they push Fact Checked articles up the results list (and by implication push unchecked ones down).

No, Fact Checking articles will be pushed up. People here are reading this wrongly. The articles aren't marked as checked, but as themselves being fact checks (of the overall story).

reply


If that's what they're doing their must be a reference article the "fact checking" article is pointing to. So I'd much rather have tags on the reference article pointing to the "fact checking" articles and tags on the "fact checking" articles pointing back to the reference article.

reply


If that's what they're doing their must be a reference article the "fact checking" article is pointing to.

Why? Facts about a particular story are often reproduced by many sites. It's reasonable to run a check on those facts without specifically targeting a site. Snopes (which they use as an example) does this regularly.

reply


It's very difficult to collude with 120 organizations dedicated to fact checking.

The actual problem is when 120 organizations disagree 50/50 about the truth, you're basically left with a consensus problem and you have to decide who's side is more trustworthy, which is a problem we had before with deciding which news organizations were trustworthy. All this is doing is moving the ball from the old guard to the new and rebranding it, because the population loves shiny new things. Or maybe the old guard is just fronting.

There also probably won't be published data about when fact checking organizations are wrong, so nothing is stopping a decently financed group from becoming an authority in this new system and then staying around for a good while. There's also no metric for success and thresholds of when badly managed fact checking organizations should be culled from the herd.

Will fact checking organizations have the balls to publish facts that put themselves in a terrible light and then self-terminate? What about the reputations of the people in that organization who move on to new organizations? Are they sufficiently punished for abusing the system?

That is what is disturbing about this: that anyone can stand up and throw the fact checking badge around. It's not state-level censorship yet (IMO).

How dare they make a business decision to have standards for accuracy on their platform.

The nerve of giant corporations in our corporatist world!

The nerve!

He's right, though. Google itself cannot be trusted. The size of the organization itself along with how many state actors it's colluding with should set off alarms.

reply


How will a system like this handle unpredictable developments reported by new or few sources?

And how will a system like this handle news or reports about events that challenge our world view?

Not everything takes the form of Trump saying random outrageous stuff that is easily verified/rejected.

Also, you may say that "Fact checked" is just an additional data point to judge whether to trust an information source, but you know as well as I do that lazy people (most people) will start thinking that "Fact checked" means truth and "Not fact checked" means lies. Even more so on Facebook.

I think, in the long run, these systems will be detrimental to peoples' ability to judge any information themselves. This is a problem for democracy.

The articles aren't being marked as Fact Checked, they are being only tagged as being Fact Checking articles.

reply


Anyway, the part regarding Facebook still stands, and we are moving in that general direction I believe.

reply


Articles are being tagged with things like

'Fact Check', 'Opinion' and 'In depth'

reply


reply


It's not like we are starting in a place where people do a reasonable job of judging information.

I remember sitting in a library years ago as two goofballs met each other for the first time and immediately extended each other more credibility than they gave to the institutions they proceeded to ramble about. It was fascinating to watch.

reply


Then they are not fixing the right problem.

Censorship is often hidden behind innocuous phrases like "standards for accuracy".

It was fairly obvious when the media started talking about "fake news online" that the endgame was censoring the Internet.

reply


Yeah, totally obvious.

Robust freedom of speech doesn't mean that idiots get to have an equal voice. In fact, I think it depends on idiots quickly getting ignored, even in vile, pernicious, institutionalized ways.

So you're arguing in favor of censorship?

Who decides who gets ignored in "vile, pernicious, institutionalized ways"?

reply


Until then, it's whoever makes better news aggregators.

reply


'Better' meaning?

Popular? Then you're deciding truth by popularity.

reply


The alternative is to ban sorting news articles at all.

reply


And you'll end up with a liberal echo chamber and a conservative echo chamber, and never the two sides shall read the same story.


Moving the debate to evaluating accuracy is better than what we were headed towards. The conclusion stops being a race-to-the-bottom "can we even know anything?" and becomes "how can we perfect our knowledge?"

reply


Fact Checking isn't censorship. It is a process whereby someone with good reputation for factual accuracy, gauges the extent to which an article is based on accurate facts.

reply


I'm sorry, what?? Not sure what fortune cookie you read this from, but fact checking is the action of investigating a claim to see if it is true or not.

reply


reply


Correlation is probably there but indirect: education level, age, etc influence the affiliation and their likelihood to use fact checking services.

It likely changes with the party in control (i.e. members of the party in control won't spend much effort fact checking their own and fact checking a minority group doesn't matter much).

reply


I have friends who blindly spout nonsense from the right and left sides. I would postulate that both do to a similar extent, and it depends on the issue.

This kind of actions are important now more than ever for western societies. We have to remember that Russia is committed to destroy democratic institutions using fake news as one of its tools. Using fake news is an old trick to distort reality. In the pass it was done controlling state media or a good part of it. Now is making it into your Facebook feed.

reply


Introducing TaaS: Truth as a Service. Brought to you by your omniscient Corporate Overlords. Because you're not smart enough to find the Truth for yourself!

I'd much prefer if Google let me opt in to the fact checking organizations I trust.

Of course then some idiots will pick Infowars as their fact checker.

reply


Wish this was up and running back in 2003, when the invasion of Iraq started based on fabricated evidence on WMD.

reply


Does anybody have any examples on how fact checking is automated?

Is it a mix of natural language processing and database cross-checks?

reply


I reckon they use a mix of NLP and ontologies.

reply


A service to the public needs to actually credibly serve the public. A bakery cannot refuse to cater a wedding, ever if they find the clients repulsive because they are two dudes, or whatever reason they have. Google should not be permitted to discriminate or censor search results, even if they find the clients repulsive because they are 4chan users, or whatever reason they have.

reply


> Google should not be prohibited to discriminate or censor search results[...]

But then again, free speech doesn't mean you have the right to have your results shown on the first page of Google. If they change their algorithm to preference articles with fact checking, is it the same as someone refusing to make a wedding cake for two dudes?

reply


Google is not public service though, it's a multi-billion dollar advertising corporation.

They are totally at liberty to do whatever the hell they like, however much they want to portray themselves as non-evil and in the public interest.

reply


It seems like Google is trying to make the old statement " its printed it must be true" new. "Its fact check on Google it must be true."

The joy of reading online is coming under attack.

reply


Instead of fact checking, they should show opinions from every side of issues across the spectrum.

reply


reply


So few companies have so much power with generating and spreading information.

This is a good time for the industry to organize a new open and transparent Wikileaks style organization to make the decisions on what's fake or not.

reply


Then who monitors the monitoring organisation? A centralised solution to information oligopolies cannot work.

reply


Extreme example: Russian plane was shoot at Black sea in 2001, and Ukraine is blamed by every article in internet you can find, but not by court.

I'm 100% sure that every fact-check organization, except court, will confirm mainstream «fact».

reply


Agreed. An important part to this is transparency of the members working on this as well. Almost every fact-checker I've read up on has a conflict of interest on many of the "facts" they're checking.

reply


reply


What is to keep these fact checking organizations free from manipulation & spreading g propaganda? Will Google use this feature to further their own interests alone? If the answer to that is 'no,' how can we be sure they won't?

reply


We can't be sure, and they won't always be perfectly honest, but if you're billing yourself as a fact checker, you're trying to appeal to people who are interested in the truth in the first place.

You can apply some spin and get away with it (and this will happen) but if you tell flat out lies, people will notice.

This isn't a panacea, but it is a step in the right direction.

You can significantly lie in your narrative by choosing what to fact check.

reply


Sadly the answer to this and many similar questions about society, politics and power is and always will be "we can't be sure".

Eternal vigilance and a dedication to the open society and Enlightenment values are the best we can do.

reply


Just publish proof that their fact checking is lying?

Rumours spread fast. Corrections to rumours don't fully negate the rumours.

Journalists are also held less accountable than even elected officials these days.

reply


Wait, are you arguing for or against fact checking?

reply


I'm saying that it doesn't really solve the problem of lies in mass media and the impact of the lies. It's a mitigating factor at best, a polarizer at worst.

reply


Sure, but the cost of free press is that basically anyone can publish whatever crap they want.

Fact checking is a good tool (critical thinking and self-verification would be better). What can save time over time is to know which publications continously publish the most verifiable truths. Albeit always reading with vigilance.

In what way would fact checking be polarizing?

Fact checking is a good tool (critical thinking and self-verification would be better).

Humans don't act this way and don't respond to it. The media isn't out to inform people through content, but to program people through delivery.

The only result of this will be to have people say "SEE! GOOGLE SAYS IT'S TRUE/FAKE!" And they'll share the headline on Facebook/Twitter and be done with it.

People don't act rationally anymore, especially when it comes to media.

Media outlets have agendas. The press hasn't been free in a long time. https://medium.com/@SarahRRunge/amazon-the-washington-post-a...

reply


Which can get censored by the same algorithms.

reply


Through that outlet, theoretically, sure. Wouldn't stop it though.

Considering the fake news movement is itself in large part propaganda google has chosen sides in this already and absolutely shouldn't be trusted.

reply


Sorry. You'll have to explain yourself in a bit more depth. At first reading that sounds like confused nonsense which I'm sure doesn't give your argument the merit it deserves.

reply


reply


This presents an issue that we've seen a lot of this political season...

Anonymous sources, how do you "fact check" them? This season has been full of supposed leaks from the FBI, White House staffers, intelligence community, DOJ, and beyond. But a single publication claiming something with an anonymous source isn't fact check-able. Then what you see is second publications posting the same story (particularly dedicated political sites like Politico/The Hill) but their only source is the first publication. Then a third publication runs it only saying that X Y and Z reported the story, implying that it is true just by virtue of the level of attention.

Everyone is talking about "alt news" (typically far right news) which is legitimately problematic, but few have been discussing the problematic way anonymous sources have been used and reported. It isn't too dissimilar from this XKCD except replace Wikipedia with third tier publications and broadcasters[0]. You can seemingly get a story verified just by repeating it enough, that's a problem.

[0] https://xkcd.com/978/

> Anonymous sources, how do you "fact check" them?

Reputation.

Some journals, and some reporters, have earned my benefit of doubt. They tend to be--where I've been able to verify--direct to their anonymous sources and do everything in their power to verify what was said. This process takes effort, for the journalist and the reader.

Except then nonsense like the "PewDiePie is a nazi" articles happens (originally WSJ but then propagated by other "reputable" newspapers) and it becomes obvious even "trustworthy" sources aren't reliable.

All media is biased because all media is gathered and edited by biased people (or as I like to call them: people). The only thing fact checking can help cutting down on is actual fake news -- hoaxes and blatantly obvious lies.

The "fake news" label however is applied so broadly now that you can have two contrasting reports standing side by side calling each other fake news when neither side is able to report on the full picture and both sides skew the few factoids they have in accordance with their biases or use inflammatory language.

I have yet to see a journal or reporter who consistently reports facts as presented while checking for authenticity and motive. It seems like certain organisations have learned that they can bypass a lot of accountability by "leaking" information anonymously rather than using official press releases (e.g. the "intelligence" sources during the late stages of the presidential election campaigning, none of which any agency seems to consider worth hunting down as a security risk like any of the real "leakers" before).

The closest I've seen is a constant chorus of "we don't know the specifics yet", which predictably doesn't perform well when competing with "news" sources that just forward unsubstantiated tweets and anonymous "eyewitness accounts".

reply


Except then nonsense like the "PewDiePie is a nazi" articles happens

At the risk of getting very meta here in a discussion about trustworthiness. I cannot find any article on the WSJ site where they claimed that "PewDiePie is a nazi". Could you please provide a link?

What's interesting and problematic is that it is exactly that kind of faith based ("reputation") belief that is causing such a split between the "alt right" news and the other news.

You might take it for granted that e.g. Washington Post, CNN, etc should be trusted but your primary reason for doing so is their age and historic pedigree. Their anonymously sourced stories sometimes don't pan out, and there's seemingly no consequence for them when that occurs.

So what's stopping people at the far right from sitting around all day poking holes in these publications anonymously sourced stories that people believe based on faith, and then holding up their own drudge (Breitbart, Fox News, etc) as equivalent? That's what allows alt news to flourish.

It is something a lot of people seem to miss. If you believe a specific piece of news based on Reputation, then that's no different from the "alt news" folks believing a different piece of news based on Reputation. Reputation is in the eye of the beholder after all.

