But I agree that App Engine and Gandi could have their place in this list.
Total costs: $24 (2 domain names)
I still need some monitoring and logging tools but there are probably free solutions for my needs.
I have created this website after struggling with deploying my website for the first time (which one of the 1000+ hosting companies to chose? How to get a cheap domain? Analytics, monitoring, what other tools I need?) and I thought it might be useful for others. There are no advertisements and it was not sponsored by any company, I did a lot of reading, checked different services and picked up those that offer the best value for money and are recommended by other developers. I tried to add coupon codes where applicable.
I have submitted DeployStack few months ago and got some good feedback, so I added a bunch of new tools and redesigned it to be more clear. Let me know if you think it's interesting and useful.
One enhancement I might suggest is that another way of listing hosting, instead of by $/hr or $/mo might be to suggest an instance size with estimated cost based on project type. IE: Wordpress (or generic) CMS hosting, Static website, Bitcoin Mining, etc. For the truly novice they may take the suggestions at the $20/mo price point because that seems affordable but in reality they could be running at free or $5.
You could probably cascade it all the way down. For a static homepage you may just suggest a Free AWS instance, Monitoring, and Version control. For CMS you may suggest the whole stack, etc.
But some of the links are affiliate links. I don't have a problem with this, but if you're going to make a big deal about not having ads or sponsorship, then I think you should have mentioned this too.
I personally, don't have any issues with affiliate links so long as it takes me where I expected to go without a bunch of redirects through various trackers. Basically if I can follow it w/ an ad blocker on we're okay in my book.
Transparency is good, even if the laws in your part of the world don't require it.
[0]: https://sentry.io
Creative-tim, material-kit theme [1]
[1] http://demos.creative-tim.com/material-kit/index.html
Ex: I've used thewirecutter.com recommendations for home supplies--and I'm happy to give the creators a kickback for their effort (at no cost to me).
Wirecutter is an example of affiliate links working well. The site itself adds value by providing deep reviews of each product set and presents options, even at different price points.
The vast majority of sites that include affiliate links are nothing more than listicles with the bare min amount of content to get included in search engine indexes.
They're also notorious for not being maintained so whatever the "best, more curated, bespoke, ..." content was of 201X becomes the only recommendation ever presented.
I don't think this site qualifies though. There's nothing wrong with affiliate-linking an unbiased head-to-head comparison.
