Show HN: Deploystack – Curated list of best tools for launching your website (deploystack.io)
93 points by Vhaeraun 2 hours ago | 34 comments





Fairly disappointing list. No GC in hosting list, even with generous free tier on App Engine, Firebase and other services. No DigitalOcean. No Azure. On e-mail front, no SendGrid and Mailgun, even with their generous free tiers. No Cloudflare. CI as category is ignored. 1&1 makes it, but GoDaddy, Gandi, and others don't.

You read too fast: Digital Ocean, Mailgun and CloudFlare are mentioned (you just need to click on the tabs to make them appear).

But I agree that App Engine and Gandi could have their place in this list.

Be very careful using a "free" tier on any email service if you care about reliable delivery. These are naturally utilized by people sending spam, so the mail servers used by the free tier plans tend to get a low(er) reputation. I had this issue with Mailgun, which otherwise is a fantastic service.

Hey everyone,

I have created this website after struggling with deploying my website for the first time (which one of the 1000+ hosting companies to chose? How to get a cheap domain? Analytics, monitoring, what other tools I need?) and I thought it might be useful for others. There are no advertisements and it was not sponsored by any company, I did a lot of reading, checked different services and picked up those that offer the best value for money and are recommended by other developers. I tried to add coupon codes where applicable. I have submitted DeployStack few months ago and got some good feedback, so I added a bunch of new tools and redesigned it to be more clear. Let me know if you think it's interesting and useful.

I think the site looks great and will be very informative for people with a wide range of experience. As a person with something deployed to literally every provider you've listed (and using most of the ancillary tools as well) I'd say you've done a pretty accurate job describing them.

EDIT: One enhancement I might suggest is that another way of listing hosting, instead of by $/hr or $/mo might be to suggest an instance size with estimated cost based on project type. IE: Wordpress (or generic) CMS hosting, Static website, Bitcoin Mining, etc. For the truly novice they may take the suggestions at the $20/mo price point because that seems affordable but in reality they could be running at free or $5.

You could probably cascade it all the way down. For a static homepage you may just suggest a Free AWS instance, Monitoring, and Version control. For CMS you may suggest the whole stack, etc.

> There are no advertisements

But some of the links are affiliate links. I don't have a problem with this, but if you're going to make a big deal about not having ads or sponsorship, then I think you should have mentioned this too.

In the FAQ it does clearly mention that affiliate links are used.

I personally, don't have any issues with affiliate links so long as it takes me where I expected to go without a bunch of redirects through various trackers. Basically if I can follow it w/ an ad blocker on we're okay in my book.

And do the gentleman's thing of indicating affiliate links by appending a * or other symbol.

Transparency is good, even if the laws in your part of the world don't require it.

I think it's good enough that they recommended a number of options without an affiliate program. Intentions pass my bar of nobleness.

Pretty cool website!! I've launched lots of sites so I'm familiar with most of these tools. But was still able to learn a few things from this.

Thanks, I really appreciate the feedback! And it's great to hear that it's useful not only to the beginners.

I feel like Sentry[0] should be on the error tracking list, it's an amazing product that's fully open source so you can host it yourself if you're concerned about privacy or throw some money at the stellar team behind it to have them host it for you!

[0]: https://sentry.io

For my SaaS (pre-launch) I chose to go full AWS (BeanStalk, RDS, S3, CF, Route53, ACM, SES) + GitLab (4 private repos: front, back, deployment scripts, website).

Total costs: $24 (2 domain names)

I still need some monitoring and logging tools but I'm sure there are free solutions for my needs.

Pretty cool website. It is properly credited at the bottom of the page, but I think it deserves an explicit mention.

Creative-tim, material-kit theme [1]

[1] http://demos.creative-tim.com/material-kit/index.html

The whole google cloud platform doesn't get enough cred. Would be nice to add it to the list.

Azure is also missing

+1 You can run a fairly decent amount of traffic on free-tier App Engine

I agree, but it really misses a free tier for the SQL database (similar to Heroku Postgres limited to 10k rows for example).

It's impressive that only a quarter of the links are affiliate links.

Could someone explain the hate for affiliate links? Maybe I'm just being naive, but as long as there's no suspicion of ratings bias, I'm fine with them.

Ex: I've used thewirecutter.com recommendations for home supplies--and I'm happy to give the creators a kickback for their effort (at no cost to me).

Judging by the rest of the comments in this discussion, there are some very notable oversights missing from this list. It's not unlikely that is caused by a lack of referral program from those providers.

> Could someone explain the hate for affiliate links? Maybe I'm just being naive, but as long as there's no suspicion of ratings bias, I'm fine with them.

> Ex: I've used thewirecutter.com recommendations for home supplies--and I'm happy to give the creators a kickback for their effort (at no cost to me).

Wirecutter is an example of affiliate links working well. The site itself adds value by providing deep reviews of each product set and presents options, even at different price points.

The vast majority of sites that include affiliate links are nothing more than listicles with the bare min amount of content to get included in search engine indexes.

They're also notorious for not being maintained so whatever the "best, more curated, bespoke, ..." content was of 201X becomes the only recommendation ever presented.

They're looked down upon becayse they're associated with questionable "review" sites that are essentially grey-hat SEO-gaming schemes.

I don't think this site qualifies though. There's nothing wrong with affiliate-linking an unbiased head-to-head comparison.

I would assume Firebase, Azure, Digital Ocean, etc would be first on any list

Unclear why GC and Azure, both with amazing offerings, are not listed.

Visual studio team services is with looking at. Includes git, release management and continuous integration with a free tire

Nice job and a useful website. One nitpick: there were free ssl certificates before Let's Encrypt, but not nearly as easy to use.

As far as email sending is concerned, Mailgun seems better, with 10k emails per month free, no?

Sparkpost offers 100k on their free account

That's very interesting! I figured I could save some money from switching Spamnesty (http://spa.mnesty.com/) to Sparkpost, but they don't seem to support receiving email?

I love mailgun for projects

I am so happy with scaleway that I do not understand it is not in this list.

Really, no Azure? They have great linux support (if that is your thing).

This is just great for beginners, thanks. Do you think of posting tips to deploy Anon?

