Show HN: AVR-VM: VM with JIT-Compiler for ATMega32 Written in Rust
revelation
54 minutes ago
This JITs & executes basic blocks but that doesn't seem correct with interrupt handling. Interrupts can of course occur in the middle of a basic block, which isn't handled right now from what I can tell?
It is a difficult problem to get cycle correct interrupts, no doubt.
chrisseaton
13 minutes ago
I don't know anything about the architecture, but if an external source is causing the interrupt, how can could you observe that the interrupt was delayed until the end of a basic block? You can only run for so long before you reach the end of a basic block, so can you tell the nanosecond difference? And doesn't the routine triggering the interrupt wait until the interrupt is serviced, so how can it tell the difference as well?
