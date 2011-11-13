reply
Don't get me wrong. You need to have a good product. Your product can't be awful but it only needs to be about 80% as good as the competition before you can win in marketing and other ways.
"It's the best but it still hasn't launched"
"It's the best but documentation is bad and nobody knows how to use it effectively"
"It's the best but has no support option"
World class customer service by itself can be a market beater, even when the product you are backing up is more expensive / lower quality for the same feature set. People like to know that when they have problems, they'll get answers quickly.
