It is hosted and mirrored by different sites and companies, in particular GCE and AWS.
reply
I'm working on a space simulation project and I've been looking for imagery from space probes (e.g. New Horizons' Pluto and Charon imagery, Dawn's shots of Ceres and MESSENGER's new Mercury images). It is surprisingly difficult to find this data.
What I can find is some textures that have already been processed to a normal 2:1 rectangular image. But this projection is suboptimal for rendering planetary images, as there is distortion around the poles.
What I would like to find is some larger data set which could be processed into cube maps that would have better area distortion characteristics. But this is difficult, either the data is not publicly available at all or it's "too raw" to be used without a lot of processing.
I know that these data sets exist - we see nice renderings from the space craft's imagery all the time - it's just not available to the general public easily.
If anyone knows where I could find good quality images from planetary probes (I'm mostly interested in visible light images and topography - ie. height maps), let me know!
There have been examples when ESA itself wasn't granted access to the results of instrumemts on its own probes.
Theoretically they only have exclusivity for 6 to 12 months but few proactively release data after that time.
It is hosted and mirrored by different sites and companies, in particular GCE and AWS.
reply