Ask HN: How to maintain Feature Flags for new feature releases?

We store all feature flags as constants in the repository itself. Recently, our CI has become quite slow because we added a lot of tests. So it takes bit of a time to reflect the changes in production. However, at times, we might want to enable/disable a feature in production at some instant, where we can't afford to have any delay. We thought that let's move all of them to database. It would solve the problem at hand, however, it would also result in extra network call. So how do you accomplish this?